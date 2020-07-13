Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

98 Apartments under $700 for rent in Houston, TX

Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
$
27 Units Available
Willow Bend
13949 Bammel North Houston Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$619
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
945 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with on-site laundry, walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Community amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage room.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
4 Units Available
Greater Inwood
Casa Rosa
5555 Antoine Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$685
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1179 sqft
Quiet and laid-back apartment complex in the Greater Inwood neighborhood. Easy access to dining, nightlife and shopping. Huge closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony and dishwasher, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
13 Units Available
Gulfton
Mapletree Garden Apartments
6050 Glenmont Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$660
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mapletree Gardens is a garden style apartment community located in southwest Houston only 3 miles from the renowned Galleria Area.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
22 Units Available
The Preakness
210 Wells Fargo Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$678
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
926 sqft
Country charm and old fashioned ranch style create a beautiful surrounding for fully equipped units with air conditioning, in-suite laundry, and appliances. Property is pet friendly with outdoor kitchen, pool, and internet access.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
15 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Salado
1000 Greens Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$565
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
959 sqft
Perfect Greater Greenspoint location with easy access to downtown Houston. Free-form swimming pool and gated entrance for added security. Spacious floor plans, w/d hook up and modern renovations.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
36 Units Available
Westwood
Las Varandas Del Sur
10003 Forum West Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$649
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
925 sqft
Great location close to I-69, convenient for commuters. Apartments include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking, pool, on-site laundry and playground.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
13 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Serena Forest
12603 Northborough Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$520
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
930 sqft
Interstate 45 offers easy access to Bush Intercontinental Airport and major freeways. Residents can relax poolside or have a cookout with friends. Units include walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
37 Units Available
Gulfton
La Estancia
6200 Gulfton St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1050 sqft
Charming, fully-carpeted 1-2 bedroom units with diverse floor plans. All units come with air conditioner, spacious walk-in closets, and patio or balcony view. Swimming pool and laundry on-site. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
149 Units Available
Northside - Northline
La Casita
313 Sunnyside St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$686
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$851
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1241 sqft
All utilities are included in this centrally located community. Interstate 45 provides easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Onsite playground and laundry. Units include walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 8 at 09:22pm
12 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Reserve at Braes Forest
8000 Creekbend Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$668
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
915 sqft
Luxurious amenities include emergency maintenance, laundry centers, and a playground. Apartments feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances, and recent renovations. Located close to restaurants, pro sports arenas, and cultural attractions.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
$
43 Units Available
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
Woods on Lamonte
4800 Lamonte Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$664
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,782
1571 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom units, this development features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, in-unit dishwashers and ranges. Some units also feature fireplaces and extra storage for resident convenience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
67 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
The Abbey at Enclave
1910 Westmead Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$689
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$749
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1102 sqft
Recently remodeled studios and 2-bedroom apartments with granite counters, crown molding and hardwood floors. Community features include cyber cafe, carports, fitness center and four pools. Just minutes from shops, Hwy 6, and George Bush Park.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
10 Units Available
Sharpstown
Gardens at Bissonnet
7400 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$895
1092 sqft
A bright and cheery, pet-friendly apartment located conveniently in the heart of Southwest Houston. Gardens at Bissonnet is filled with extras, including a gated pool, on-site laundry and car port.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
119 Units Available
Acres Home
Villa Nueva
5300 West Gulf Bank Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$585
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
949 sqft
Villa Nueva Apartments offers our residents a variety of floor plans to choose from. Our 1 Bedroom or 2 Bedroom options are all spacious homes that provide a wonderful place to live.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
12 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Rockridge Springs
17435 Imperial Valley Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1030 sqft
Deluxe units feature convenient in-unit laundry and luxurious patio/balcony. Immaculate grounds with two in-ground pools. Enjoy maintenance-free living in the heart of Houston. Pet friendly. 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
$
60 Units Available
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
Adobe Springs
3700 Watonga Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$669
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
934 sqft
Minutes from I-10, with convenient access to city's downtown. Spacious one and two bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
9 Units Available
Gulfton
The Ellis Apartments
5900 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$654
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,019
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Ellis Apartments in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
39 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Abbey at Eldridge, The
13101 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$679
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1057 sqft
Freshly-renovated apartments include brushed nickel appliances, granite countertops and ceramic tile. All units come with fireplace, dishwasher, air conditioner and patio or balcony views. Elite clubhouse offers pool, gym and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
184 Units Available
Sharpstown
Sterling Point
6601 Dunlap St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$651
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
992 sqft
Convenient Sharpstown location with access to I-69 and I-610. Spacious, pet-friendly 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with built-in bookshelves, central A/C and W/D hookups. Community features pool and carports. Close to PlazAmericas mall.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
Court at Oak Forest
4102 Mangum Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$620
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
770 sqft
Welcome to The Court At Oak Forest Apartments, where our newly renovated community provides you the quality and comfort you are looking in an apartment home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
38 Units Available
Inwood Grove
7302 Alabonson Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
959 sqft
A fantastic community close to area schools and parks. On-site fitness center, dry saunas, pools and picnic area. Pet-friendly. Homes offer a full-size washer and dryer, a patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
$
10 Units Available
Westchase
Walnut Terrace
2801 Walnut Bend Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
975 sqft
Located in the Westchase District, close to Richmond and Westheimer. Apartments include crown molding, stackable washer-dryer connection, and ice maker. Community includes fitness center, tennis court, and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
Greenwood Forest
City Gate at Champions
12811 Greenwood Forest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$685
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1102 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments and townhomes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Communal swimming pool, trash valet, carport, and business center. Close to Cypress Creek Parkway.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
Greater Greenspoint
Crescent at CityView
1100 Langwick Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$645
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near hiking trails and a water playground, this complex is perfect for those with kids, cats and dogs. While at home, tenants can lounge at the pool, play volleyball or enjoy the other amenities.

July 2020 Houston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Houston Rent Report. Houston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Houston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Houston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Houston Rent Report. Houston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Houston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Houston rents declined significantly over the past month

Houston rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Houston stand at $838 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,025 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Houston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Houston over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,534; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Houston rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Houston, many other large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Houston is also more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Houston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,025 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Houston fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Houston than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Houston.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

