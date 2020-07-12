212 Apartments for rent in Eldridge - West Oaks, Houston, TX

AL
20 Units Available
Delray
1715 Enclave Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1067 sqft
Conveniently located near dining, schools, West Oaks Mall, and Lakeside Country Club. Beautiful apartments with W/D, patio/balcony, and hardwood floors. Easy access to Westpark Tollway, Katy Freeway, and Highway 6.
25 Units Available
ARIUM Park West
15155 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1464 sqft
Mediterranean-style apartments surrounded by towering palms, within walking distance of West Oaks Mall. This contemporary community boasts a movie theater, game room, volleyball court, and clubhouse. Luxurious, recently-renovated units have air conditioning and extra storage.
22 Units Available
Domain by Windsor
1755 Crescent Plaza Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1416 sqft
High ceilings and abundant natural light. Resident social activities and fitness personal training available. Gaming room equipped with Playstation and XBox 1. Corporate housing and furnished apartments available.
30 Units Available
Village on the Parkway Apartments
1333 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,546
1402 sqft
Elegant touches like two-tone paint and crown molding. Furnished apartments available. Fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to Terry Hershey Park.
32 Units Available
Hayden at Enclave
12951 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hyde Park at Enclave is a property that has everything. Take advantage of the 24-hour gym, outdoor grill, clubhouse or fitness center overlooking the private outdoor pool.
39 Units Available
Brisa at Shadowlake
2840 Shadowbriar Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1300 sqft
Resort-style community near the Galleria. Also close to major transportation corridors, such as I-10 and Sam Houston Parkway. Apartments feature high-caliber kitchens and oversized walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and spa.
11 Units Available
WestEnd
2255 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1071 sqft
Residents live in a complex with great atmosphere. Property built in a boutique style and boasts a Wi-Fi lounge along with a pool. Units have a choice of paint, wood flooring, pool view, and other amenities.
38 Units Available
Ashford
1200 N Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,055
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1238 sqft
Fully equipped with all modern conveniences and unit upgrades, this deluxe property is situated near the gorgeous Buffalo Bayou and the picturesque Quail Trail. Outdoor kitchen area, business center, library, and gym.
73 Units Available
Avana Eldridge
1415 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1458 sqft
Lushly landscaped grounds that encompass 30 acres with picturesque walkways, 2 pools, a fully-equipped fitness center, and other amenities. Convenient location near major industry, highways, and various retail businesses. Minutes to I-10, Kroger, and trails at Turkey Creek.
19 Units Available
Mandalay at Shadow Lake
12430 Oxford Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1025 sqft
Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with gardens and water features. Grassy dog park with bench seating. Less than two miles to Westpark Tollway.
28 Units Available
Parkway Flats
13328 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1430 sqft
New-build apartments at Parkway Flats offer the latest in upgraded amenities in a vibrant Houston community with a pool and a tranquility pond. Brushed nickel finishes, built-ins, kitchen islands and patios make living here easy and luxurious.
41 Units Available
Walden Pond
12850 Whittington Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$645
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1011 sqft
Landscaped grounds with walking paths, creeks, and pond. Horseshoe-shaped pool and tanning deck. Patio, balcony, or sunroom available with all floor plans. Upgraded homes available.
46 Units Available
Artesian on Westheimer
13099 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1448 sqft
Elegant features like crown molding and garden tubs. Resort-style pool with brick sundeck. Resident lounge with billiards table and high-top seating. Just half a mile to Market Square at Eldridge Parkway.
46 Units Available
Knox at Westchase
12360 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1478 sqft
Exclusive, elegant lodge within shouting distance from Royal Oaks Village Shopping Center and West Oaks Mall. On-site business center, 24-hour maintenance, and fitness center. Close to I-10 and Sam Houston Tollway.
64 Units Available
The Ranch at Shadow Lake
2920 Shadowbriar Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$782
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1250 sqft
Sophisticated interiors feature breakfast bars, two-tone paint, crown molding. Resort-style pool with tropical garden islands.
23 Units Available
Magnolia Terrace
3939 Synott Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
991 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10, US-59, Beltway 8 and Highway 6. Residents enjoy in-unit dishwasher, walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Community has on-site laundry, playground and pool.
31 Units Available
San Montego
1600 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,093
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1589 sqft
Units include beautiful hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Some fully furnished units. Grounds include gym, hot tub, sauna and dog park. Close to West Oaks Mall, George Bush Park and numerous restaurants.
19 Units Available
Briar Meadows
1414 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1082 sqft
Gated community boasts units with brand new interiors and unique floor plans. Residents can use the on-site tennis court and dog park.
17 Units Available
Silverado Apartments
1335 Silverado Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$713
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
965 sqft
The lush greenery of Silverado Apartments makes for a relaxing home that's fully equipped for outdoor grilling on the patio or taking a dip in the secluded outdoor pool.
11 Units Available
The Retreat at Eldridge
2323 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
1148 sqft
Sparkling pool with water features, lined by immaculate gardens. Park-like grounds with walking paths, art, mature landscaping. Wide open kitchens with breakfast bars. Management located on-site with Spanish-speaking staff. Option for online rent payments.
29 Units Available
Haven at Eldridge
13115 Whittington Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1398 sqft
Brand new community with designer apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counters and tile backsplash. On-site pool, BBQ area, fitness center, clubhouse and conference center. On-site maintenance.
13 Units Available
Bella Palazzo
13098 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Bella Palazzo, we know the value of connectivity in todays world.
28 Units Available
Aventura on Briar Forest
14515 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1353 sqft
In-home alarms and controlled access community for greater security. Large pool with plenty of space to swim laps, surrounded by a tile sundeck. Spacious fitness center with a dozen cardio and resistance machines. Blocks from George Bush Park.
16 Units Available
Briarwood Village
2215 Avenida La Quinta St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
975 sqft
Prime East Houston location with easy access to highways 225 and146, and I-10. Great shopping, dining and nightlife nearby. Apartments have designer paint, upgraded flooring, granite countertops and more.
Eldridge - West Oaks
Neighborhood Guide
Renting in Eldridge - West Oaks, Houston, TX

Beyond the bustle of Downtown Houston neighborhoods lies the suburb of Eldridge- White Oaks with plenty of green space and a tranquil vibe. Pleasant, mid-rise apartment buildings feature all the modern amenities newcomers are looking for, along with options for spacious floorplans.

Situated between Downtown Houston and the Energy Corridor business district, the Eldridge – West Oaks community is family-friendly and relaxing. Apartments outfitted with pools and on-site fitness centers are common, and a popular pastime during Houston's hot summers.

Country clubs and golf clubs are also plentiful, as well as green space for weekend fun. Although you'll find entertaining things to do around Eldridge - West Oaks, it's not for renters seeking a thriving nightlife and endless dining and bar options. Instead, embrace Eldridge - West Oaks as a place to grab some quiet tranquility nestled in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Transportation

Driving in Eldridge - West Oak

Eldridge – West Oaks is conveniently located to the rest of Houston, but is a bedroom community where the majority of locals hop in the car to get to work. Pick your route along the Westpark Tollway or I-10 to reach Downtown Houston and beyond. Keep in mind that traffic is a factor in anywhere you go in Houston and will take more time than you want to get around, but you're only about 20-miles away from its Downtown core.

Eldridge - West Oak Public Transit

Living in Eldridge - West Oak requires access to a car unless you're going to devote yourself to hoofing it around town and relying on rideshares from Lyft and Uber. Houston's public bus system is also available in the community and can help alleviate some of your commute, depending on where you live and work. Fortunately, Houston is a bike-friendly town, so you can always enjoy a long bike ride through the Eldridge-West Oak neighborhood and beyond to get around.

Keep Eldridge - West Oak on your shortlist if you're looking for more space and a family-friendly community with reasonable rents. This suburban enclave is quiet and tranquil with some peace and quiet for your weekend. Finding an apartment in Eldridge - West Oak isn't as competitive as other parts of Houston, but you should still come prepared with paperwork in hand to secure the best amenities and apartment of your dreams.

Demographics

Eldridge – West Oaks attracts families and young professionals looking to escape the bustle of Houston's Downtown neighborhoods. Kids have plenty of room to run and play in area green space and enjoy access to quality schools. Just 20-miles to Downtown Houston, locals access the best job opportunities and business development throughout the city.

Top Tourists Attractions

Parks are a big draw around Eldridge – West Oaks, as well as the Topgolf complex with high-tech games to get into the competitive spirit. After a spirited round of golf or other games, grab some pizza, burgers, or wings or make a night of it with your favorite cocktail.

For some retail therapy, West Oaks Mile sits near George Bush Park with everything you need to outfit yourself and your apartment. To get your heart racing, the Houston Funplex in nearby Alief endeavors to appeal to imaginations and spirits of all ages. That ultimately translates to tons of games like bowling, arcade games, roller skating, a Ferris Wheel, trampolines, and more.

Most locals head into the heart of Houston to access top attractions like the Museum District, although you still have plenty of restaurants around Eldridge - West Oaks to choose from after a long day. Locals gather at Whiskey Cake for whiskey braised short rib, chicken and waffles, and cocktails to complement its Southern staples.

Parks and Recreation

Green space is plentiful around Eldridge - West Oak with George Bush Park at the epicenter of weekend relaxation. At 7,800 acres, the park is situated within the Barker Revoir, complete with undeveloped forest cover. Playgrounds, jogging trails, recreational fields, and a shooting range keep neighbor's busy in this expansive park. There's also an intricate system of swamps bayous and trails to hike or bike your way through the afternoon.

The Terry Hershey Park Trail System also offers an outdoor reprieve from fitness centers. Hike, jog, or join a boot camp with friends or head over to Ray Miller Park for walking trails. For an engaging experience with nature, try the park's tranquil butterfly garden that draws captivated crowds in the spring and summer.

