212 Apartments for rent in Eldridge - West Oaks, Houston, TX
Beyond the bustle of Downtown Houston neighborhoods lies the suburb of Eldridge- White Oaks with plenty of green space and a tranquil vibe. Pleasant, mid-rise apartment buildings feature all the modern amenities newcomers are looking for, along with options for spacious floorplans.
Situated between Downtown Houston and the Energy Corridor business district, the Eldridge – West Oaks community is family-friendly and relaxing. Apartments outfitted with pools and on-site fitness centers are common, and a popular pastime during Houston's hot summers.
Country clubs and golf clubs are also plentiful, as well as green space for weekend fun. Although you'll find entertaining things to do around Eldridge - West Oaks, it's not for renters seeking a thriving nightlife and endless dining and bar options. Instead, embrace Eldridge - West Oaks as a place to grab some quiet tranquility nestled in a family-friendly atmosphere.
Driving in Eldridge - West Oak
Eldridge – West Oaks is conveniently located to the rest of Houston, but is a bedroom community where the majority of locals hop in the car to get to work. Pick your route along the Westpark Tollway or I-10 to reach Downtown Houston and beyond. Keep in mind that traffic is a factor in anywhere you go in Houston and will take more time than you want to get around, but you're only about 20-miles away from its Downtown core.
Eldridge - West Oak Public Transit
Living in Eldridge - West Oak requires access to a car unless you're going to devote yourself to hoofing it around town and relying on rideshares from Lyft and Uber. Houston's public bus system is also available in the community and can help alleviate some of your commute, depending on where you live and work. Fortunately, Houston is a bike-friendly town, so you can always enjoy a long bike ride through the Eldridge-West Oak neighborhood and beyond to get around.
Keep Eldridge - West Oak on your shortlist if you're looking for more space and a family-friendly community with reasonable rents. This suburban enclave is quiet and tranquil with some peace and quiet for your weekend. Finding an apartment in Eldridge - West Oak isn't as competitive as other parts of Houston, but you should still come prepared with paperwork in hand to secure the best amenities and apartment of your dreams.
Eldridge – West Oaks attracts families and young professionals looking to escape the bustle of Houston's Downtown neighborhoods. Kids have plenty of room to run and play in area green space and enjoy access to quality schools. Just 20-miles to Downtown Houston, locals access the best job opportunities and business development throughout the city.
Parks are a big draw around Eldridge – West Oaks, as well as the Topgolf complex with high-tech games to get into the competitive spirit. After a spirited round of golf or other games, grab some pizza, burgers, or wings or make a night of it with your favorite cocktail.
For some retail therapy, West Oaks Mile sits near George Bush Park with everything you need to outfit yourself and your apartment. To get your heart racing, the Houston Funplex in nearby Alief endeavors to appeal to imaginations and spirits of all ages. That ultimately translates to tons of games like bowling, arcade games, roller skating, a Ferris Wheel, trampolines, and more.
Most locals head into the heart of Houston to access top attractions like the Museum District, although you still have plenty of restaurants around Eldridge - West Oaks to choose from after a long day. Locals gather at Whiskey Cake for whiskey braised short rib, chicken and waffles, and cocktails to complement its Southern staples.
Green space is plentiful around Eldridge - West Oak with George Bush Park at the epicenter of weekend relaxation. At 7,800 acres, the park is situated within the Barker Revoir, complete with undeveloped forest cover. Playgrounds, jogging trails, recreational fields, and a shooting range keep neighbor's busy in this expansive park. There's also an intricate system of swamps bayous and trails to hike or bike your way through the afternoon.
The Terry Hershey Park Trail System also offers an outdoor reprieve from fitness centers. Hike, jog, or join a boot camp with friends or head over to Ray Miller Park for walking trails. For an engaging experience with nature, try the park's tranquil butterfly garden that draws captivated crowds in the spring and summer.