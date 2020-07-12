212 Apartments for rent in Eldridge - West Oaks, Houston, TX

Beyond the bustle of Downtown Houston neighborhoods lies the suburb of Eldridge- White Oaks with plenty of green space and a tranquil vibe. Pleasant, mid-rise apartment buildings feature all the modern amenities newcomers are looking for, along with options for spacious floorplans.

Situated between Downtown Houston and the Energy Corridor business district, the Eldridge – West Oaks community is family-friendly and relaxing. Apartments outfitted with pools and on-site fitness centers are common, and a popular pastime during Houston's hot summers.

Country clubs and golf clubs are also plentiful, as well as green space for weekend fun. Although you'll find entertaining things to do around Eldridge - West Oaks, it's not for renters seeking a thriving nightlife and endless dining and bar options. Instead, embrace Eldridge - West Oaks as a place to grab some quiet tranquility nestled in a family-friendly atmosphere.