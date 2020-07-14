All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:47 AM

Parque at Bellaire

7000 Cook Rd · (833) 962-3166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Frontline Heroes Special! Waived Application Fee and Admin Fee! *with approved credit Limited time only. Valid when you move-in by June 30th, 2020.
Location

7000 Cook Rd, Houston, TX 77072
Alief

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0709 · Avail. Sep 3

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 0701 · Avail. Aug 18

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1103 · Avail. Sep 15

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 873 sqft

Unit 0517 · Avail. Jul 29

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 0605 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parque at Bellaire.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
accessible
business center
clubhouse
internet access
online portal
Come home to convenient living at Parque at Bellaire Apartments. Enjoy life on beautiful tree-lined streets, with easy access to transportation, shopping, and entertainment. Choose from a variety of spacious apartments, each with ample closet space and modern amenities. Parque at Bellaire is right where you want to be, so stop by today and find out why!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350 (non-refundable for each animal
limit: 2
rent: $20 per animal, per month
restrictions: Weight and breed restrictions apply. Please stop by the leasing office for more details. If you have any further questions please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet w/ Some Units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parque at Bellaire have any available units?
Parque at Bellaire has 7 units available starting at $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Parque at Bellaire have?
Some of Parque at Bellaire's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parque at Bellaire currently offering any rent specials?
Parque at Bellaire is offering the following rent specials: Frontline Heroes Special! Waived Application Fee and Admin Fee! *with approved credit Limited time only. Valid when you move-in by June 30th, 2020.
Is Parque at Bellaire pet-friendly?
Yes, Parque at Bellaire is pet friendly.
Does Parque at Bellaire offer parking?
Yes, Parque at Bellaire offers parking.
Does Parque at Bellaire have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parque at Bellaire offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parque at Bellaire have a pool?
Yes, Parque at Bellaire has a pool.
Does Parque at Bellaire have accessible units?
Yes, Parque at Bellaire has accessible units.
Does Parque at Bellaire have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parque at Bellaire has units with dishwashers.
