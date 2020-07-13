Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center car charging clubhouse conference room internet access

Located near the vibrant Galleria and Memorial areas, 1300 North Post Oak is the premier location for both business and leisure in Central Houston. 1300 North Post Oak features unrivaled community amenities and stylish apartment homes. At 1300 North Post Oak, luxury and convenience work in perfect harmony. Residents can enjoy the exclusive 24-hour athletic center with CrossFit inspired equipment, net caf with iMac desktops, chic social lounge with billiards table, lavish spa and designer coffee bar.



Our Memorial Houston luxury apartments were designed with residents in mind - choose from a studio, one bedroom, or two bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets, oversized soaking tubs, designer wood-style flooring, and spacious patios. Our open-concept gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom kitchen cabinetry.



With a convenient location near the most prominent dining, shopping and entertainment in the Uptown, River Oaks and Galleria areas, 1300 North Post Oak is modern luxury defined. If you are looking for a luxurious, pet-friendly apartment home in Central Houston, look no further than 1300 North Post Oak!