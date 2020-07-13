All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1300 North Post Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1300 North Post Oak
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

1300 North Post Oak

1300 N Post Oak Rd · (858) 365-5335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1300 N Post Oak Rd, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-2230 · Avail. now

$1,144

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 2-2430 · Avail. now

$1,144

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 1-1224 · Avail. now

$1,144

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

See 21+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1300 North Post Oak.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
car charging
clubhouse
conference room
internet access
Located near the vibrant Galleria and Memorial areas, 1300 North Post Oak is the premier location for both business and leisure in Central Houston. 1300 North Post Oak features unrivaled community amenities and stylish apartment homes. At 1300 North Post Oak, luxury and convenience work in perfect harmony. Residents can enjoy the exclusive 24-hour athletic center with CrossFit inspired equipment, net caf with iMac desktops, chic social lounge with billiards table, lavish spa and designer coffee bar.

Our Memorial Houston luxury apartments were designed with residents in mind - choose from a studio, one bedroom, or two bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets, oversized soaking tubs, designer wood-style flooring, and spacious patios. Our open-concept gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom kitchen cabinetry.

With a convenient location near the most prominent dining, shopping and entertainment in the Uptown, River Oaks and Galleria areas, 1300 North Post Oak is modern luxury defined. If you are looking for a luxurious, pet-friendly apartment home in Central Houston, look no further than 1300 North Post Oak!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $200, 2 Beds: $300
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $100-$125/month.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $55

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 North Post Oak have any available units?
1300 North Post Oak has 24 units available starting at $1,144 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 North Post Oak have?
Some of 1300 North Post Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 North Post Oak currently offering any rent specials?
1300 North Post Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 North Post Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 North Post Oak is pet friendly.
Does 1300 North Post Oak offer parking?
Yes, 1300 North Post Oak offers parking.
Does 1300 North Post Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 North Post Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 North Post Oak have a pool?
Yes, 1300 North Post Oak has a pool.
Does 1300 North Post Oak have accessible units?
No, 1300 North Post Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 North Post Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 North Post Oak has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1300 North Post Oak?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Park
90 Northpoint Drive
Houston, TX 77060
Residence at Garden Oaks
500 W Crosstimbers St
Houston, TX 77018
Watermarke Apartment Homes
9404 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Rollingwood
670 Maxey Rd
Houston, TX 77013
Tiffany Bay
16505 Tiffany Ct
Houston, TX 77058
Falls of Maplewood
9600 Glenfield Ct
Houston, TX 77096
Madison at Bear Creek
5735 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
2111 Austin Apartments
2111 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity