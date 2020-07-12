103 Apartments for rent in Great Uptown, Houston, TX
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
24 Units Available
The James
2303 Mid Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,098
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1179 sqft
Open floor plans with abundant space. Tray ceilings with cove lighting. Designer features like spa-inspired bathrooms and gourmet kitchens. Located within the Inner Loop, less than a mile to I-610.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
40 Units Available
Montierra
2345 Sage Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,084
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1311 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,244
1761 sqft
Designed with You in MindMontierra Apartments take luxury to the next level with unique European-inspired architecture and amenities like our two-story fitness center, social lounge, and resort-style lap pool with grilling stations.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
40 Units Available
Phoenician
2345 Bering Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,337
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,036
1766 sqft
Homes with luxurious features such as massive bedrooms and stainless steel appliances. Many fitness amenities and a pool/jacuzzi offered to tenants. Great resident care through a cooperative on-site maintenance team. Located within minutes of I-610, I-69, and The Galleria.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
21 Units Available
The Augusta
2660 Augusta Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1260 sqft
Galleria area location offers easy access to dining, entertainment, shopping and even sports venues. Convenient amenities include in-unit ice maker, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community offers beautiful pool, coffee bar and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
38 Units Available
Gables Post Oak
1875 Post Oak Park Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,180
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1327 sqft
New community with many amenities and features. Boasts an awesome property management staff that hosts 3 resident events per month. Great location in the middle of The Loop.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
28 Units Available
Gables Metropolitan Uptown
3300 Sage Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1321 sqft
Energy-efficient lighting, water-conserving faucets and irrigation system with rain sensor. Jogging trail, fitness center and rooftop tennis court. Less than a mile to I-610 and I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
22 Units Available
Gables 6464 San Felipe
6464 San Felipe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,157
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1381 sqft
Open floor plans with windows that stretch nearly floor to ceiling. Resident activities including wine tastings and holiday events. Green initiatives like rain sensor on irrigation system, energy-efficient lighting and water-conserving faucets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
12 Units Available
Waters Of Winrock
6403 Del Monte Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
960 sqft
Sparkling pool surrounded by stone sundeck and lush vegetation. Flexible lease terms, with furnished apartments available. Less than a mile to Trader Joe's and Whole Foods, along with many dining options
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
15 Units Available
Dominion Post Oak
2323 McCue Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,538
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1637 sqft
Stylish, pet-friendly, studio-3 bedroom apartments conveniently located in Great Uptown. Units finished with hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Pool and garage are available, along with 24-hour concierge service.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
12 Units Available
Deerwood Apartments
5800 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,289
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1526 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On-site, residents normally frequent the all-season heated pool. Newly renovated apartments fixed in a secure, gated community. Units have great location in Houston.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
27 Units Available
WaterWall
2801 Waterwall Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,272
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
1396 sqft
Complex offers amenities and perks such as a driver service, concierge, Sky lounge, and a 24-hour lobby. Residents have easy and close access to The Galleria.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
37 Units Available
The Millennium High Street
4410 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,305
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1350 sqft
These brand new, open floor plan apartments feature stylish wood floors, exposed brick, patios/balconies, and high ceilings. Select homes even have Apple TVs.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
31 Units Available
Hanover BLVD Place
1770 South Post Oak Lane, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,458
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1483 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover BLVD Place in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
35 Units Available
Camden Post Oak
1200 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,589
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1576 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ten-foot ceilings with arched doorways, expansive windows. Modern fitness center with free weights and towel service, plus yoga/pilates room with mats, bosu balls and medicine balls. Grassy dog park with pet wash station. Less than a mile to Houston Arboretum/Memorial Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
46 Units Available
Hanover Post Oak
1750 Sky Lark Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,478
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,791
1397 sqft
Green living in a LEED Silver Certified community with all power coming from renewable resources. Electric car charging stations. Private movie room with luxurious theater-style seating. Floor plans available with wall-to-wall windows. Less than a mile to The Galleria.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
63 Units Available
Tate at Tanglewood
5880 Inwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,088
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1399 sqft
Luxury homes built in 2015, so all residents will be amongst the first to live in their homes. Generous counter space in all kitchens, with chef's islands in most floor plans. Walk to Rice Epicurean Market.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
13 Units Available
Lincoln Galleria
2100 Bering Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,174
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1048 sqft
Tropical pool with palm trees, rocky fountain. Web portal with community blog, online maintenance requests and rent payment. Two miles to the Galleria.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
17 Units Available
7 Riverway
7 Riverway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,047
1226 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,111
1780 sqft
Many amenities that include all-day valet, fitness center, community room, business center, and heated pool. Close o Galleria Mall, My Fit Foods, and Target. Units have chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
23 Units Available
Broadstone Post Oak
3100 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,130
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1204 sqft
New luxury apartment community. Moments away from all the exciting venues along the I-610 corridor. Relax with lakeside views, hot tub, coffee bar and onsite yoga in this smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
42 Units Available
Gables Tanglewood
5740 San Felipe St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,165
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1315 sqft
Great location with proximity to various parks (including dog parks) and easy access to I-610. Very friendly staff on a relatively new property with updated features.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
41 Units Available
Providence Uptown
3323 McCue Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1396 sqft
Luxury living with details like hardwood floors, track lighting, and tile backsplashes. Spacious living with walk-in closets and large windows. IMmediate access to I-610 and Southwest Freeway/I-69. Just one mile to the Galleria for high-end shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
23 Units Available
Astor Tanglewood
502 S Post Oak Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,044
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,161
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1157 sqft
Amazing location in the Tanglewood neighborhood of Houston. Luxurious pool and sundeck and fully equipped fitness studio. Apartments have tiled backsplashes, custom cabinets, in-unit W/D and walk-in showers.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
39 Units Available
3000 Sage
3000 Sage Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,091
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1364 sqft
Finalist for Midrise Property of the Year. Units have large floor plans, and residents can attend on-property events every month. Located in a very walkable area. Near Macy's and Gallery Mall. Can easily access the city through the close by I-10 and 290.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
35 Units Available
Montecito
2300 McCue Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Uptown location situated on six acres of land. Near excellent shops and restaurants. Apartments feature custom cabinets, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available.
