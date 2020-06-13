75 Apartments for rent in Channelview, TX

Moving to Channelview

Although housing trends change frequently, it is a good idea to get an early start on searching for an apartment to rent in Channelview. While a number of apartment complexes do exist in town, many of the larger ones are frequently at full occupancy, and putting your name on a waiting list months in advance is likely to help your chances of securing the apartment of your dreams.

So what is the housing for rent in Channelview like? Well, it's actually quite diverse, if you can believe that. Expect to find everything from houses divided into multiple units and rented out by the owners to large communities like Channelview's own Melrose Place (no television shows will be filmed here, though, unless you start your own). The most common type of multi-unit housing is in the form of clusters with 10 or more units. In the town, this type of dwelling accounts for 2.4% of all housing, based on just under 300 units. On the other hand, 1.6%, or about 200 units, have five to nine units; 1.5%, or 181 units, have three or four housing units; and 120 units, or 1%, have two units in the building. Overall, 30% of all housing units in Channelview is occupied by renters, with just over 11,000 residents living in those units.

Folks who need to find something to move into quickly should check out houses for rent. While month-to-month prices may present a higher average than units in apartment complexes, the difference in prices for rental houses isn't that significant, and often only amounts to a couple hundred dollars, if that. And, of course, it will give you a ton more room to stow the boxes that you're unlikely to unpack for months!

Another popular option in town is a "mom-and-pop" housing option, where the owners of a house lease out rooms or cordoned-off units to renters. These units are probably the most affordable option -- however, due to the fact that the rental rate is decided at the discretion of the owner, the range of rents can be steep.

Something that many people moving into the area may find appealing is that the average age of housing in the city isn't that old. This makes sense, considering the rapid increase in population over the past few decades. A majority of housing in Channelview was built after 1980, and many homes and apartments were built after 2000. Construction is a popular industry for workers in Channelview (Bob the Builders, head here!), and the expanding town seems to only be growing its numerous housing options.

To secure a place quickly, be sure to show up with all of the important documents that will help you get the place of your dreams. This can include copies of your ID, a credit report, pay stubs or other proof of employment, letters of reference and one of those checks with little puppies on them.