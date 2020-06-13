Apartment List
75 Apartments for rent in Channelview, TX

Last updated June 9 at 02:37pm
5 Units Available
Casa De Grande
905 Ashland Rd, Channelview, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience Channelview living at Casa De Grande Apartments. From amenities to location, the team of leasing professionals is ready to help you in finding your perfect floor plan.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Advenir at Wynstone
6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury ceramic tile and faux wood flooring. Pool with woven lounge chairs on brick sundeck. Covered or garage parking and car wash available. Just blocks to Beltway 8.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
12 Units Available
Advenir at Stone Park
6160 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1037 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with rustic feel feature dishwasher, AC, porch or balcony views, and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse on-site provides business center and gym. Pool and playground on well-maintained grounds.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
55 Units Available
Domain New Forest
6301 Pale Sage Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1411 sqft
Great location in East Houston near hiking trails and Beltway 8 Park. Modern interiors with expansive living areas, foyer coat closets, and granite counters. Community has resort-style pool, clubroom, and outdoor living area.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Riviera East
5 Units Available
Timber Run
13000 Woodforest Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
873 sqft
High-end features abound at these apartments. Gazebos, pool, expansive closets and lush landscaping create a welcoming community. Close to Houston's best restaurants and shopping between I-10, U.S. 90 and Sam Houston Tollway.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:23pm
Northshore
171 Units Available
Timber Ridge
12200 Fleming Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1104 sqft
Great location in the heart of Houston close to shopping, schools and dining. Fully equipped kitchens with pantry, hardwood floors, fireplaces and private patio/balcony. Three pools, clubhouse and public play areas.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Cloverleaf
13 Units Available
The Graham Apartment Homes
250 Uvalde Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1158 sqft
Contemporary apartment homes with hardwood floors and custom finishes. Community offers outside storage and plenty of green space. Easy access to I-10 for a smooth commute. Shop at nearby New Forest Crossing Shopping Center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
25 Units Available
Dover Pointe
14445 Wallisville Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$986
880 sqft
Swimming pool and sundeck. Faux wood flooring in all homes. Washer/dryer connections in many homes, plus on-site laundry facility. Across the street from North Shore Park.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
Northshore
22 Units Available
Rollingwood
670 Maxey Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1212 sqft
Located close to US-90 and I-10, this pet-friendly complex features gated access and a swimming pool. Each unit is designed for style, comfort and convenience with hardwood floors, plush carpeting, ceiling fans and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
Northshore
8 Units Available
Riverwalk
450 Normandy St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1125 sqft
Located a few blocks off the freeway, near The Shops at Houston Center, schools and the University of Houston. Units are well-ventilated, with individual patios and walk-in closets. Pool and private dog park.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
40 Units Available
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1555 sqft
Minutes from I-10 and the San Jacinto Mall, this Baytown community has a dog grooming area, package receiving, and car charging. Our 1-3 bedroom homes feature upscale finishes, granite counters, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
2 Units Available
Bella Vista
14340 Wallisville Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
936 sqft
Welcome to northeast Houstons newest, and most stylish, community. At Bella Vista Apartments, we strive to provide an experience worthy of a place youll call home.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
12 Units Available
Oaks at Greenview
794 Normandy St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
906 sqft
Multi-level resort-style pool. Fitness center fully equipped with cardio machines and strength-training equipment. On-site management and laundry facilities. Less than a mile to I-10.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
27 Units Available
Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1186 sqft
Haven at Liberty Hills is setting a new standard for elegant living in East Houston. Our luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments deliver a custom-home feeling, with bright, open floor plans and upscale designer finishes throughout.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
799 Normandy St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1007 sqft
A gated community near many dining and shopping options. Beltway 8 and Interstate 10 are easily accessible. Comfortable 1-2 bedroom apartments with luxurious kitchens. On-site pools with large beach chairs for poolside tanning.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
10 Units Available
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1259 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartment homes located between I-10 and Highway 330 and close to Burnett Bay and downtown Houston. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, dishwashers, walk-in closets, and private attached garages.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
The Wilshire at Deer Park
335 E San Augustine St, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
Large pool with tanning deck and lounge chairs. Fitness center with cardio equipment. Numerous closets throughout every floor plan.
Verified

Last updated May 13 at 02:44pm
Cloverleaf
17 Units Available
Bayou Palms
13455 Woodforest Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to beautiful Bayou Palms Apartments located in highly desirable Houston, Texas. Live in the heart of the city without hearing a beat! We have spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified

Last updated November 15 at 08:27pm
Hunterwood
Contact for Availability
Lake Houston Pines
5830 S Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$837
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lake Houston Pines in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Park Place
8 Units Available
El Milagro
2724 Broadway St, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
958 sqft
Comfortable studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with premium interior finishes like faux wood flooring, black appliances and large closets. Community is located close to I-610.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
62 Units Available
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1164 sqft
Stylish homes with designer track and pendant lighting. Kitchens with ample counter space, wooden cabinetry. Pool with sun shelf. Grassy dog park with agility equipment, pergola for shade.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
11 Units Available
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1105 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting with large pool and sundeck. Spacious layouts and open floor plans. Lovely, well-maintained apartments. On-site pool, garden area and fitness center. Minutes from area attractions and parks.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
36 Units Available
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1363 sqft
Located in the Baytown area. This community offers a large dog park and puppy pool, grilling area, and pool with an in-water tanning deck. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens, oversized terraces and ample storage.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
65 Units Available
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,210
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,524
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Introducing the first luxury-inspired apartment community in northeast Houston.

Median Rent in Channelview

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Channelview is $814, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $996.
Studio
$718
1 Bed
$814
2 Beds
$996
3+ Beds
$1,359
City GuideChannelview
Channelview, Texas won its quite explanatory name from simple geography: Channelview has a great view of the northeastern curve of the Houston Ship Channel that it sits upon, just along the San Jacinto River.

Channelview, Texas, part of Harris County, was once home to Lorenz de Zavala, a founding father of the Republic of Texas, and is just 15 miles east of Houston. The suburb, which is called "an oil refinery suburb of metropolitan Houston" by the Texas State Historical Association, is home to 38,289 residences as of the 2010 Census. Channelview overlooks the conjunction of the San Jacinto River and the start of the Old River, a four-mile channel. The rich history of Channelview dates back to the beginning of Texas, where it was perfectly located for trade with its own port. As the shipping industry grew along the channel, the population boomed. In fact, during World War II, the United States Army Ordnance bought thousands of acres of land for a depot on the San Jacinto River. From the 1960's, all the way through today, the manufacturing industry has exploded, first in 1967 when a Sinclair Petrochemical plant started developing chemicals to make plastics and then in 1981 when Trinity Industries bought up a metal manufacturing company.

Moving to Channelview

Although housing trends change frequently, it is a good idea to get an early start on searching for an apartment to rent in Channelview. While a number of apartment complexes do exist in town, many of the larger ones are frequently at full occupancy, and putting your name on a waiting list months in advance is likely to help your chances of securing the apartment of your dreams.

So what is the housing for rent in Channelview like? Well, it's actually quite diverse, if you can believe that. Expect to find everything from houses divided into multiple units and rented out by the owners to large communities like Channelview's own Melrose Place (no television shows will be filmed here, though, unless you start your own). The most common type of multi-unit housing is in the form of clusters with 10 or more units. In the town, this type of dwelling accounts for 2.4% of all housing, based on just under 300 units. On the other hand, 1.6%, or about 200 units, have five to nine units; 1.5%, or 181 units, have three or four housing units; and 120 units, or 1%, have two units in the building. Overall, 30% of all housing units in Channelview is occupied by renters, with just over 11,000 residents living in those units.

Folks who need to find something to move into quickly should check out houses for rent. While month-to-month prices may present a higher average than units in apartment complexes, the difference in prices for rental houses isn't that significant, and often only amounts to a couple hundred dollars, if that. And, of course, it will give you a ton more room to stow the boxes that you're unlikely to unpack for months!

Another popular option in town is a "mom-and-pop" housing option, where the owners of a house lease out rooms or cordoned-off units to renters. These units are probably the most affordable option -- however, due to the fact that the rental rate is decided at the discretion of the owner, the range of rents can be steep.

Something that many people moving into the area may find appealing is that the average age of housing in the city isn't that old. This makes sense, considering the rapid increase in population over the past few decades. A majority of housing in Channelview was built after 1980, and many homes and apartments were built after 2000. Construction is a popular industry for workers in Channelview (Bob the Builders, head here!), and the expanding town seems to only be growing its numerous housing options.

To secure a place quickly, be sure to show up with all of the important documents that will help you get the place of your dreams. This can include copies of your ID, a credit report, pay stubs or other proof of employment, letters of reference and one of those checks with little puppies on them.

Neighborhoods in Channelview

Most of the city offers a variety of types of housing. No matter where you end up living, expect to easily fall in love with the new place you call home.

North Channelview: You may easily find houses for sale in this city, but success is more likely in the northeastern part of town, where there are a number of apartment rentals. Renters likely won't live in the northwest corner if they're interested in apartment complexes.

South Channelview: If you don't own a car, you probably want to consider living in the southern part of the city, near the town center, where restaurants, shops and supermarkets are clustered closer together.

Living in Channelview

In general, Channelview is considered to have a low, livable cost of living. AreaVibes, a website that uses government data and a combination of average life costs to determine a cost-of-living index number, rates Channelview as having an 81, with a constant national index number of 100. That makes it 19% less expensive to live in Channelview than in the average American city.

Transportation

The roaring industry has made Channelview a highly desirable place to move to. Since 2000, the city's population has grown a staggering 29%, compared to the national average town growth of 10% and Texas's town growth of 21%. Because of this, Channelview has many features expected with suburban sprawl. Public transportation is few and far between, and 96% of working adults commute to their place of employment in a car, spending an average of 26 minutes driving each way. However, access to places near and far is made easier by Channelview's proximity to Interstate 10 and Texas State Highway Beltway 8 -- so don't shy away from taking that job in a neighboring city!

Besides the highways, which make moving to the city quite convenient, there are two airports and two Amtrak train stations within 30 miles of Channelview. This further adds to the town's accessibility and livability significantly.

Since Channelview lies along some of the smaller bays, including Burnet Bay and Crystal Bay, which branch off of Galveston and Trinity Bay, nearly 20% of the town is made of water.

Wining and Dining

When residents get a hankering for some munchies, they head on over to Savannah Cafe and Bakery for a quick sandwich and salad or Andy's BBQ for those down-home smoky Texas flavors. If dates are more on your mind than lunch breaks, take your darling to Tuscany Italian Restaurant for a bowl of pasta (try that old Lady and the Tramp trick!) and a glass of vino.

Famous Residents

Some famous people who call Channelview home, or at least did at one point, include local heroes Chris Sampson and Glenn Wilson, both players on the Houston Astros. You may even spot them walking around town or dining at one of the nearly two dozen restaurants populating the town center. Also, former Chicago Bears player Johnny Knox grew up in town and even attended Channelview High School.

And with Downtown Houston just 15 short miles away, there is always something fun to do just around the corner.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Channelview?
In Channelview, the median rent is $718 for a studio, $814 for a 1-bedroom, $996 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,359 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Channelview, check out our monthly Channelview Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Channelview?
Some of the colleges located in the Channelview area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Channelview?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Channelview from include Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland.

