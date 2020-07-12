Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:08 PM

782 Apartments for rent in Houston, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Houston apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
$
20 Units Available
Westchase
Woodchase
2900 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1076 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom homes with newly renovated interiors, built-in bookshelves and walk-in closets. Located in Westchase district, close to restaurants and shopping centers. Gated, pet-friendly community with a swimming pool and reserved covered parking.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
25 Units Available
Villas at Cypresswood
9844 Cypresswood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1453 sqft
Excellent location, steps from Cypress Creek and Marshall Lake. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool and trash valet. Units feature bathtub, walk-in closets, ceiling fans and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
38 Units Available
Parc at 505
505 Cypress Station Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1472 sqft
Ready access to I-45 and close to Lents Family Park East and Forest Oaks Park. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with W/D hookup, extra storage and fireplace. Residents have access to dog park, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
44 Units Available
North Park Forest
La Monterra
310 Parramatta Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
870 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Monterra in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
15 Units Available
Briarforest
The Aubrey
2310 Crescent Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1225 sqft
A modern community with two resort-style pools, a large picnic area and two laundry facilities. Extra storage and walk-in closets provided. On-site pool, playground and dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
54 Units Available
Gulfton
Colony Oaks
6666 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1250 sqft
Mature property full of large shade trees, with five pools and a private park. Units offer built-in bookshelves, open concept bars and expansive balconies. Close to I-69 and I-610; four minutes to Bellaire Park.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
13 Units Available
Neartown - Montrose
Mt. Vernon Lofts
4509 Mount Vernon Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
703 sqft
Mt Vernon lofts is located in the heart of the historic Montrose District and offers an array of lifestyles suited to your unique desire.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
23 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Cedars at Ellington
950 FM 1959 Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$801
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
916 sqft
Our community offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes with great amenities for your comfort. Each home features a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast serving bar and plenty of space to prepare your favorite recipes.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
1 Unit Available
Greenway - Upper Kirby
Richton
2322 Richton Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Richton in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
77 Units Available
Lazy Brook - Timbergrove
The Heights at 2121
2100 Tannehill Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$730
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$770
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
946 sqft
Four saltwater pools for plenty of places to cool off in the summer. On-site pet park. Generous storage throughout every home, with walk-in closets in every floor plan. One mile to I-610.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
16 Units Available
Great Uptown
Bordeaux
5010 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1295 sqft
Exquisite, modern interior decor includes brushed-nickel lighting, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace and private fenced patio. Kitchens include large pantry, double stainless steel sinks and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
$
56 Units Available
Westchase
Gramercy Park
3225 Woodland Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1268 sqft
Gramercy Park Apartments in Houston offer affordable living in the heart of Houston. Mature landscaping provides shade and greenery. Apartments feature balconies and spacious, renovated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
42 Units Available
Webster
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
4 Units Available
Meadowbrook - Allendale
Allendale Village
6005 Allendale Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Allendale Village in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
South Main
The Edge at City Centre
8410 W Bartell Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$942
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
898 sqft
Prime location near the Medical Center, the Museum District, Downtown and Rice Village. One- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios, fireplaces and new upgrades. Two year-round swimming pools and a resident clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
42 Units Available
South Main
The Morgan
2401 Westridge Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
844 sqft
The Morgan apartment homes offer a first-class lifestyle thanks to our prime location, lavish amenities, and spacious floor plan options.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
5 Units Available
Independence Heights
Donovan Village Apartments
601 W Donovan St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tired of apartment living? Rent a home from us today! We are an exclusive duplex style community. All of our units are on the ground floor. There is no one above or below you. Located in the Independence Heights area.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
1 Unit Available
Inwood North
La Sonrisa
9021 Antoine Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
1100 sqft
La Sonrisa is a 40 unit Class B asset located in Northwest Houston. It was purchased in an off market transaction at an attractive price. Property was mismanaged with rents substantially below market and interiors with outdated finishes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
989 sqft
Convenient to everything that Houston has to offer, Westbury Crossings is the perfect combination of comfort, convenience, and value.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
$
49 Units Available
Astrodome
Harvest Hill
8282 Cambridge St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
856 sqft
A comfortable development offering plenty of amenities, these units are pet-friendly and offer dishwashers, walk-in closets, on-site laundry, air conditioning, fireplaces and new ranges in each kitchen. In a chic community near shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
4 Units Available
Greater Heights
935 Byrne
935 Byrne Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 935 Byrne in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
6 Units Available
Northside - Northline
Hardy Oaks
915 Tidwell Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1185 sqft
Welcome Home. We would like to invite you to a new standard of living. Hardy Oaks apartment homes are secluded from the rush of everyday living. With easy access to Highway 45 and the Hardy toll road.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
190 Units Available
Territory at Greenhouse
2500 Greenhouse Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1523 sqft
Territory at Greenhouse is more than just an apartment community; it’s a stylish retreat that puts Cullen Park in your backyard and Katy’s best shopping and dining just a short distance from home.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
9 Units Available
Northside - Northline
Apex
8520 Madie Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
924 sqft
New Northline community with 1-2 bedroom apartments. Access to I-45 and plenty of shopping. Walking distance to schools. Bright interiors with nine-foot ceilings, granite counters, W/D hookup and walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Houston, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Houston apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

