989 Apartments for rent in Harris County, TX

126 Units Available
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
The Westcott
929 Westcott Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,250
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,380
2082 sqft
Charm that inspires. Details that delight. Introducing The Westcott, the newest gem coming to Memorial Park. Experience an elevated lifestyle with pampered services such as complimentary valet and 24-hour concierge.
56 Units Available
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
Alexan Lower Heights
2770 Summer Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,650
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1301 sqft
ALEXAN LOWER HEIGHTS offers a decidedly modern and convenient apartment community. Located south of Houston’s historic Heights neighborhood and just minutes from downtown, you’ll find yourself in the center of almost everything Houston has to offer.
65 Units Available
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,191
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,524
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1210 sqft
Introducing the first luxury-inspired apartment community in northeast Houston.
25 Units Available
Winward at Telge Crossing
12807 Telge Road, Harris County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
You have arrived at the pinnacle of luxury living in Cypress, Texas. Designer interior finishes collide with state-the-art appliances in our spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes.
24 Units Available
The Commons at Hollyhock
5751 Greenhouse Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1212 sqft
Cozy apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a cafe, media room, and pool. Near Eagle Ranch Shopping Center and Eagle Ranch West Pocket Park. Near Grand Parkway (Toll Road).
16 Units Available
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
The Pines at Woodcreek
21021 Aldine Westfield Rd, Humble, TX
Studio
$1,160
940 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1034 sqft
Stylish granite countertops, ceramic tile flooring, and garden tubs. Breakfast bars for an open living space. Poolside sundeck and lounge with firepit. One acre dog park.
25 Units Available
Broadstone Vintage Park
14700 Vintage Preserve Parkway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a place of sanctuary in the middle of the city, experience life at its best at Broadstone Vintage Park, a new luxury community destined to transform apartment living in Houston.
70 Units Available
Great Uptown
M5250
5250 Brownway St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,155
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1260 sqft
Quartz countertops, under-cabinet lighting, and ten foot ceilings for elegant living. 24-hour fitness center with spinning room. Two dog runs, along with a pet wash station. Concierge service available 24 hours a day. Less than a mile to the Galleria.
7 Units Available
Woodglen Village Apartments
11111 W Montgomery Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$865
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1096 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Schools within walking distance. Recently renovated, with interiors featuring granite counters and in-unit laundry. Community courtyard, pool, playground, gym, and 24-hour maintenance.
16 Units Available
Briarforest
City Chase
2475 Gray Falls Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$620
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
985 sqft
City Chase is just minutes from Bear Creek Pioneers Park and George Bush/Eldridge. Large closets, well-equipped kitchens, private patio or balcony. Two saltwater swimming pools, barbecue area, water volleyball, laundry facilities.
153 Units Available
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1318 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
Welcome to Vale Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Spring, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments that come with convenient, direct access attached garages.
6 Units Available
Greater Hobby Area
The Life at Clearwood
9465 Clearwood Drive, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1115 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,243
1326 sqft
Love where you live at The Life at Clearwood, ideally located in Houston, Texas! Our community offers the perfect balance between comfort and convenience. Choose from our spacious and stylish floor plan layouts to include 2, 3 and 4 bedroom options.
12 Units Available
Memorial
Ascent at CityCentre
801 Town and Country Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,210
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized windows and soaring ceilings. Kitchens with breakfast bars, abundant cabinet and counter space. Glass tile backsplashes, quartz countertops and hardwood floors. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, and stone sundeck with shaded cabanas. Less than a mile to I-10 and Beltway 8.
53 Units Available
Astrodome
Scotland Yard
2250 Holly Hall St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$793
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$932
914 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
30 Units Available
Magnolia By Watermark
7203 N Grand Parkway West, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1302 sqft
Welcome to Magnolia by Watermark, a residential community featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Spring, TX.
33 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Park at Voss
2424 S Voss Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$699
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1050 sqft
Park at Voss Apartments in Houston, Texas Welcome home to Park at Voss Apartments! Our community offers exceptional studio, one, and two bedroom apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with a breakfast bar, private patio/balconies, and
23 Units Available
Lazy Brook - Timbergrove
Grove at White Oak
1710 West T C Jester Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Prime location close to hiking and biking trails along White Oak Bayou. Modern, bright interior design, with patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. On-site facilities include dog park, pool, business center, and coffee bar.
79 Units Available
Greater Heights
Heights Waterworks
515 W 20th St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,404
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,463
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1131 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
38 Units Available
Broadstone Market Station
24002 Colonial Pkwy, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1464 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
17 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Magnolia Terrace
3939 Synott Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
991 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10, US-59, Beltway 8 and Highway 6. Residents enjoy in-unit dishwasher, walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Community has on-site laundry, playground and pool.
23 Units Available
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
Bayou on the Bend
5201 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,360
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1472 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1895 sqft
Upscale apartments within walking distance of everything the Memorial neighborhood has to offer. Drink in views of the Buffalo Bayou from spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments or while soaking in the rooftop infinity pool.
42 Units Available
Great Uptown
Phoenician
2345 Bering Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,243
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,932
1766 sqft
Homes with luxurious features such as massive bedrooms and stainless steel appliances. Many fitness amenities and a pool/jacuzzi offered to tenants. Great resident care through a cooperative on-site maintenance team. Located within minutes of I-610, I-69, and The Galleria.
23 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
San Paloma
1255 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,056
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1184 sqft
Upgraded units feature spacious floor plans that have island kitchens. Beautiful pool and other amenities offered to all residents. Excellent location in Houston.
23 Units Available
Grand Villas at Katy
1550 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,002
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1447 sqft
Clubhouse, pool, gym, outdoor grill, media room and pool table on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining venues, medical facilities and entertainment spots.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Harris County area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX