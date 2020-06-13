292 Apartments for rent in Sugar Land, TX

Moving to Sugar Land

The city actually has sugar farms, if you were curious as to its name's origin. Before you test out some of the great local sugar here, you have to find a rental property. The city, which is within close range of Houston, offers a pleasant mix of big-city and small-town qualities. Your experience here depends on properly handling your house or apartment search and getting the place you deserve and need. Steven Spielberg wouldn't let a good opportunity pass, and neither should you.

Master-Planned Communities Run the Show

Subdivision communities and homes within those neighborhoods account for the vast majority of housing in Sugar Land. There are over 20 master-planned neighborhoods, and you will have the most luck finding houses for sale and rent within these areas. Additionally, most have condos, townhomes and apartments as well. If you like living in such subdivisions, Sugar Land is your paradise. If you wanted something different, know there are other options; it's simply that master-planned communities are in abundance here, and you will most likely discover something that suits your requirements within one of them. First Colony and also Lake Pointe Town Center, for example, feature an array of housing styles.

Houses and Other Housing Types

One-unit detached houses account for over 85% of the housing units here. If you want an apartment to rent in Sugar Land, consider widening your search to include houses, especially those within master-planned communities. That does not mean you are handcuffed (as a side note, supposedly the legendary musician Lead Belly was once handcuffed here!). Apartments and condos total nearly 10% of the homes in town, and while not a lot, there is enough for everyone as openings usually pop up. Regency at First Colony, which is within a master-planned subdivision, has everything from one- to three-bedroom apartments. Additionally, the growth of the town has gone hand-in-hand with the continued construction of new housing.

To Buy or Rent?

As home values rise, buying presents you with a good investment. 81% of homes are owner-occupied. This indicates that purchasing is the route many have chosen when moving here. However, you should only consider owning if you plan to live here for a long time. Renting leaves you with more options and more freedom. Renting to own can offer you the chance to test out a property first. To sum it up, rent unless you are settling down in Sugar Land for a lengthy period of time.

Timing It Right

When searching for rental homes in Sugar Land, you should give yourself the right amount of time. Two weeks is enough, but allow three weeks or more if you can. The various communities here differ; get a good idea of what suits you before signing an agreement. Openings exist year round, so there's really no reason to wait for a specific time to move. There's a lot more competition for pads in the summer, so looking anywhere between October and March is advised if you want less competition and the best deals (a slower market equals more reasonable listings).

Leasing Agreement Preparations

To secure your new place in Sugar Land, you'll need to pay one month's rent and the security deposit. Apartment complexes will usually perform a credit check, and landlords sometimes do a credit check, too. Other than that, you may be asked to show how you can afford rent. Once all those things are completed, you can sign and initial and move into your home. It's time to begin your story in Sugar Land.