292 Apartments for rent in Sugar Land, TX📍
It kind of sounds like a movie with a happy ending in Sugar Land, doesn't it? That's because it is. Grab the latest copy of Sugar Land Magazine and catch up on what's going on around town today. You'll discover that the rapidly growing population (now at 78,817) is determined to provide Sugar Land with all the pleasure and laughs of a feel-good flick. Even Steven Spielberg's first feature movie, "The Sugarland Express," was set in this town, which adds only more credence to the sensation that a great plot is being played out here. More folks are continuing to coming to see what all the fuss is about. The population has increased tremendously over the past decade -- a sign the story of Sugar Land is moving in the right direction. Hop aboard!
The city actually has sugar farms, if you were curious as to its name's origin. Before you test out some of the great local sugar here, you have to find a rental property. The city, which is within close range of Houston, offers a pleasant mix of big-city and small-town qualities. Your experience here depends on properly handling your house or apartment search and getting the place you deserve and need. Steven Spielberg wouldn't let a good opportunity pass, and neither should you.
Master-Planned Communities Run the Show
Subdivision communities and homes within those neighborhoods account for the vast majority of housing in Sugar Land. There are over 20 master-planned neighborhoods, and you will have the most luck finding houses for sale and rent within these areas. Additionally, most have condos, townhomes and apartments as well. If you like living in such subdivisions, Sugar Land is your paradise. If you wanted something different, know there are other options; it's simply that master-planned communities are in abundance here, and you will most likely discover something that suits your requirements within one of them. First Colony and also Lake Pointe Town Center, for example, feature an array of housing styles.
Houses and Other Housing Types
One-unit detached houses account for over 85% of the housing units here. If you want an apartment to rent in Sugar Land, consider widening your search to include houses, especially those within master-planned communities. That does not mean you are handcuffed (as a side note, supposedly the legendary musician Lead Belly was once handcuffed here!). Apartments and condos total nearly 10% of the homes in town, and while not a lot, there is enough for everyone as openings usually pop up. Regency at First Colony, which is within a master-planned subdivision, has everything from one- to three-bedroom apartments. Additionally, the growth of the town has gone hand-in-hand with the continued construction of new housing.
To Buy or Rent?
As home values rise, buying presents you with a good investment. 81% of homes are owner-occupied. This indicates that purchasing is the route many have chosen when moving here. However, you should only consider owning if you plan to live here for a long time. Renting leaves you with more options and more freedom. Renting to own can offer you the chance to test out a property first. To sum it up, rent unless you are settling down in Sugar Land for a lengthy period of time.
Timing It Right
When searching for rental homes in Sugar Land, you should give yourself the right amount of time. Two weeks is enough, but allow three weeks or more if you can. The various communities here differ; get a good idea of what suits you before signing an agreement. Openings exist year round, so there's really no reason to wait for a specific time to move. There's a lot more competition for pads in the summer, so looking anywhere between October and March is advised if you want less competition and the best deals (a slower market equals more reasonable listings).
Leasing Agreement Preparations
To secure your new place in Sugar Land, you'll need to pay one month's rent and the security deposit. Apartment complexes will usually perform a credit check, and landlords sometimes do a credit check, too. Other than that, you may be asked to show how you can afford rent. Once all those things are completed, you can sign and initial and move into your home. It's time to begin your story in Sugar Land.
Most of Sugar Land is planned communities. Yet within these areas, things differ. Choosing one that's right for you could mean the difference between hearing airplanes take off, birds chirp, water flow, or cars rumble down the road. If you have preferences among that sort of music, your neighborhood choice is key. It's great to know that no matter where you choose to stay, you will be in proximity to stores, parks and major roads.
Master Planned Communities
Avalon: Close to Sugar Land Memorial Park, this community has homes beside lakes. It is also near shopping on Commonwealth Boulevard.
Sweet Water: As the name hints, the water tastes just a little sweeter in this neighborhood. Sweetwater Country Club, which has golf, tennis and a restaurant, is the highlight of the community.
First Colony: One of the first neighborhoods, First Colony boasts 10 swimming pools and lots of great walking paths.
Sugar Creek: The first community in the city, this neighborhood features Sugar Creek Country Club, Riverbend Country Club, tree-lined streets and close access to Interstate-69.
Telfair: This neighborhood is new to the scene and showcases a lot of fresh properties across 2,000-plus acres.
Riverpark: As the name suggests, this neighborhood rests right beside Brazos River. The community is arguably one of Sugar Land's most beautiful, as wooded forests, parks, and meadows make it an appealing place to live.
Sugar Mill: This northern-located community has Sugar Mill Park and is near Highway 90 and Highway 6.
New Territory: Is this the last frontier? Not by a stretch, but it does offer the opportunity to fulfill your dreams. The Houston Museum of Natural Science is within a short drive.
Greatwood: Occupying a large area of town, Greatwood entertains with Greatwood Golf Club, eateries like Bangkok Chef and close access to major roads.
About Geographic Regions
The southern section of town is where you will find the majority of the population resides. First Colony Mall and Sugar Land Town Square make the southern area the best place to shop and dine. The northern part of town is home to a few communities and is growing. It's also where Sugar Land Regional Airport is located. Brazos River lines the southwest and west section of Sugar Land and this area features some homes in scenic locations.
So once you've picked your community, you probably want to unpack your bags and get the show on the road. Sugar Land is not a big-picture production, but it is a successful one. The lack of a sufficient public transit system may alarm you, but driving is usually quite easy as traffic is nowhere near as bad as Houston. In addition, the master-planned communities make it so walking or biking to the store or to a restaurant won't take that long. After all, they have been master planned. That makes Sugar Land a fitting place to play The Sims, doesn't it? When residents have free time, you will find that Sugar Land is not the type of place to retreat inside and watch a movie. They go out and make things happen. That's evident by the folks watching a Sugar Land Skeeters baseball game at Constellation Field, dining at Brook Street Bar-B-Que and shopping at First Colony Mall. Golf and tennis are pastimes here, and one of the ways many locals stay physically and socially active. When you want big-city action, Houston is a stone's throw away. When you want to relax, the option to watch a tumbleweed roll down the road is there. The band Sugarland said this is the town to live out the American dream. More importantly, it is the place to live out your dreams. It is like a happy movie, if you wish it that way.
June 2020 Sugar Land Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Sugar Land Rent Report. Sugar Land rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sugar Land rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Sugar Land rents decline sharply over the past month
Sugar Land rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sugar Land stand at $1,263 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,546 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Sugar Land's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Houston Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Sugar Land over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
- Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,546.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sugar Land
As rents have fallen moderately in Sugar Land, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sugar Land is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
- Sugar Land's median two-bedroom rent of $1,546 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Sugar Land.
- While rents in Sugar Land fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sugar Land than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Sugar Land is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.