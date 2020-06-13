Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

292 Apartments for rent in Sugar Land, TX

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
12 Units Available
Foundations at River Crest & Lions Head
1700 Rivercrest Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1086 sqft
All floor plans include private patio or balcony. Waterside walking paths shaded by mature trees. Resort-style pool fed by stone waterfall. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway and Sugar Land Town Square Plaza.
Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
32 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12pm
11 Units Available
Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1280 sqft
Spacious kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. Huge pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. One mile to Cullinan Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
21 Units Available
Enclave at Woodbridge
15015 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1280 sqft
Modern homes feature Roman bathtubs and gourmet kitchens. Community has a fitness center, pool, park and fire pit. Close to Sugar Land Business Park. Within minutes of beautiful Cullinan Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
New Territory
32 Units Available
Broadstone New Territory
5555 New Territory Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1353 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy tennis, swimming and volleyball on site. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Sugarland Memorial Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
34 Units Available
Telfair Lofts
7500 Branford Place, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,118
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family-friendly, resort-style community. Residents able to unwind outdoors in the verandas and spa. Minutes away from 4 major shopping centers
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
Regency at First Colony
225 Fluor Daniel Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1338 sqft
Abundant counter and cabinet space in the kitchens and bathrooms. Tropical pool with fountains and palm trees. Gas grills and shaded picnic areas. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1300 sqft
Every floor plan has a walk-in closet for the master bedroom. Fitness center with cardio machines and lifting equipment. Adjacent to lake with fountain, waterside gazebos, and paved walking trail. Easy walk to Oyster Creek Park.
Last updated June 12 at 08:02am
31 Units Available
Stella at Riverstone
4711 LJ PARKWAY, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,281
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1511 sqft
Luxurious apartments with custom finishes and open floor plans. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, pool, and common-area Wi-Fi. Run errands at nearby Missouri City Shopping Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
19 Units Available
Arcadian Sugar Land
12100 S Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
Luxury apartment complex just minutes from world-class shopping and dining. Units offer modern amenities such as granite countertops, large closets, built-in desks and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
16 Units Available
Imperial Lofts
2 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1181 sqft
A stunning, resort-style community with oversized soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and designer wood flooring. Open concept design. On-site athletic center, social areas, coffee bar, and outdoor pool and spa.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Foundations at Austin Colony
1800 Austin Pkwy, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1153 sqft
Expansive kitchens with ample counter and cabinet space. Fitness center and full-sized sport court. Less than a mile to First Colony Mall and I-69.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
24 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$913
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
23 Units Available
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1375 sqft
Comfortable units within an artfully landscaped environment. Enjoy a volleyball court, playground and pool on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Riverbend Country Club and Lost Creek Park.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
34 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
18 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
30 Units Available
Camden Sugar Grove
12250 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1066 sqft
Sophisticated living with high ceilings and crown molding. Roomy kitchens with ample counter and cabinet space. Modern fitness center and indoor basketball court. Less than a mile to I-69.
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
Alief
12 Units Available
Advenir at Milan
13100 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1388 sqft
Enjoy outdoor living with proximity to parks, including Ron Slockett Park and Eldridge Park. Units with comfortable features, including garden-style patios, carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Convenient community amenities, including e-payments and hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
17 Units Available
Reserve at Fountain Lake
10500 Fountain Lake Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1344 sqft
Cascading natural waterfall feeds into resort-style pool. Garden tubs, nine-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Less than a mile to US-59/Southwest Freeway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
Lakeland Estates Apartment Homes
630 Colony Lake Estates Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include gazebo gardens, picnic areas, and spa. Units feature ceramic tile front entry, built-in bookshelves, and custom cabinets. Great location, close to restaurants, shopping, and multiple parks.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
5 Units Available
The Trestles Apartments
1201 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
16 Units Available
Cortland Sugar Land
5200 Point West Circle, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,233
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1558 sqft
A modern, updated community. Near public transportation, parks and schools. Resort-like pool, communal game room. Updated interiors with open floor plans and modern kitchens. Lots of green space.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
Westwood
7 Units Available
Casa Del Sol
9501 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1108 sqft
Welcome to Casa Del Sol Apartments in Houston, Texas. Once you step into our gated community, you will have everything that you could possibly imagine right at your fingertips.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1479 sqft
Great location on Riceville School Road close to Beltway 8 and Hwy 59. Property offers a swimming pool, public picnic area and 24-hour gym. W/D in-unit, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.

Median Rent in Sugar Land

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Sugar Land is $1,263, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,545.
Studio
$1,114
1 Bed
$1,263
2 Beds
$1,545
3+ Beds
$2,107
City GuideSugar Land
"Corn fields swaying, clothes on the line. Tumbleweed is a turning like hands of time {...} Living the American dream down in Sugar Land." (Sugarland, 'Sugar Land')

It kind of sounds like a movie with a happy ending in Sugar Land, doesn't it? That's because it is. Grab the latest copy of Sugar Land Magazine and catch up on what's going on around town today. You'll discover that the rapidly growing population (now at 78,817) is determined to provide Sugar Land with all the pleasure and laughs of a feel-good flick. Even Steven Spielberg's first feature movie, "The Sugarland Express," was set in this town, which adds only more credence to the sensation that a great plot is being played out here. More folks are continuing to coming to see what all the fuss is about. The population has increased tremendously over the past decade -- a sign the story of Sugar Land is moving in the right direction. Hop aboard!

Having trouble with Craigslist Sugar Land? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Sugar Land

The city actually has sugar farms, if you were curious as to its name's origin. Before you test out some of the great local sugar here, you have to find a rental property. The city, which is within close range of Houston, offers a pleasant mix of big-city and small-town qualities. Your experience here depends on properly handling your house or apartment search and getting the place you deserve and need. Steven Spielberg wouldn't let a good opportunity pass, and neither should you.

Master-Planned Communities Run the Show

Subdivision communities and homes within those neighborhoods account for the vast majority of housing in Sugar Land. There are over 20 master-planned neighborhoods, and you will have the most luck finding houses for sale and rent within these areas. Additionally, most have condos, townhomes and apartments as well. If you like living in such subdivisions, Sugar Land is your paradise. If you wanted something different, know there are other options; it's simply that master-planned communities are in abundance here, and you will most likely discover something that suits your requirements within one of them. First Colony and also Lake Pointe Town Center, for example, feature an array of housing styles.

Houses and Other Housing Types

One-unit detached houses account for over 85% of the housing units here. If you want an apartment to rent in Sugar Land, consider widening your search to include houses, especially those within master-planned communities. That does not mean you are handcuffed (as a side note, supposedly the legendary musician Lead Belly was once handcuffed here!). Apartments and condos total nearly 10% of the homes in town, and while not a lot, there is enough for everyone as openings usually pop up. Regency at First Colony, which is within a master-planned subdivision, has everything from one- to three-bedroom apartments. Additionally, the growth of the town has gone hand-in-hand with the continued construction of new housing.

To Buy or Rent?

As home values rise, buying presents you with a good investment. 81% of homes are owner-occupied. This indicates that purchasing is the route many have chosen when moving here. However, you should only consider owning if you plan to live here for a long time. Renting leaves you with more options and more freedom. Renting to own can offer you the chance to test out a property first. To sum it up, rent unless you are settling down in Sugar Land for a lengthy period of time.

Timing It Right

When searching for rental homes in Sugar Land, you should give yourself the right amount of time. Two weeks is enough, but allow three weeks or more if you can. The various communities here differ; get a good idea of what suits you before signing an agreement. Openings exist year round, so there's really no reason to wait for a specific time to move. There's a lot more competition for pads in the summer, so looking anywhere between October and March is advised if you want less competition and the best deals (a slower market equals more reasonable listings).

Leasing Agreement Preparations

To secure your new place in Sugar Land, you'll need to pay one month's rent and the security deposit. Apartment complexes will usually perform a credit check, and landlords sometimes do a credit check, too. Other than that, you may be asked to show how you can afford rent. Once all those things are completed, you can sign and initial and move into your home. It's time to begin your story in Sugar Land.

Sugar Land Neighborhoods

Most of Sugar Land is planned communities. Yet within these areas, things differ. Choosing one that's right for you could mean the difference between hearing airplanes take off, birds chirp, water flow, or cars rumble down the road. If you have preferences among that sort of music, your neighborhood choice is key. It's great to know that no matter where you choose to stay, you will be in proximity to stores, parks and major roads.

Master Planned Communities

Avalon: Close to Sugar Land Memorial Park, this community has homes beside lakes. It is also near shopping on Commonwealth Boulevard.

Sweet Water: As the name hints, the water tastes just a little sweeter in this neighborhood. Sweetwater Country Club, which has golf, tennis and a restaurant, is the highlight of the community.

First Colony: One of the first neighborhoods, First Colony boasts 10 swimming pools and lots of great walking paths.

Sugar Creek: The first community in the city, this neighborhood features Sugar Creek Country Club, Riverbend Country Club, tree-lined streets and close access to Interstate-69.

Telfair: This neighborhood is new to the scene and showcases a lot of fresh properties across 2,000-plus acres.

Riverpark: As the name suggests, this neighborhood rests right beside Brazos River. The community is arguably one of Sugar Land's most beautiful, as wooded forests, parks, and meadows make it an appealing place to live.

Sugar Mill: This northern-located community has Sugar Mill Park and is near Highway 90 and Highway 6.

New Territory: Is this the last frontier? Not by a stretch, but it does offer the opportunity to fulfill your dreams. The Houston Museum of Natural Science is within a short drive.

Greatwood: Occupying a large area of town, Greatwood entertains with Greatwood Golf Club, eateries like Bangkok Chef and close access to major roads.

About Geographic Regions

The southern section of town is where you will find the majority of the population resides. First Colony Mall and Sugar Land Town Square make the southern area the best place to shop and dine. The northern part of town is home to a few communities and is growing. It's also where Sugar Land Regional Airport is located. Brazos River lines the southwest and west section of Sugar Land and this area features some homes in scenic locations.

Living in Sugar Land

So once you've picked your community, you probably want to unpack your bags and get the show on the road. Sugar Land is not a big-picture production, but it is a successful one. The lack of a sufficient public transit system may alarm you, but driving is usually quite easy as traffic is nowhere near as bad as Houston. In addition, the master-planned communities make it so walking or biking to the store or to a restaurant won't take that long. After all, they have been master planned. That makes Sugar Land a fitting place to play The Sims, doesn't it? When residents have free time, you will find that Sugar Land is not the type of place to retreat inside and watch a movie. They go out and make things happen. That's evident by the folks watching a Sugar Land Skeeters baseball game at Constellation Field, dining at Brook Street Bar-B-Que and shopping at First Colony Mall. Golf and tennis are pastimes here, and one of the ways many locals stay physically and socially active. When you want big-city action, Houston is a stone's throw away. When you want to relax, the option to watch a tumbleweed roll down the road is there. The band Sugarland said this is the town to live out the American dream. More importantly, it is the place to live out your dreams. It is like a happy movie, if you wish it that way.

June 2020 Sugar Land Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sugar Land Rent Report. Sugar Land rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sugar Land rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

June 2020 Sugar Land Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sugar Land Rent Report. Sugar Land rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sugar Land rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Sugar Land rents decline sharply over the past month

Sugar Land rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sugar Land stand at $1,263 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,546 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Sugar Land's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Sugar Land over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,546.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sugar Land

    As rents have fallen moderately in Sugar Land, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sugar Land is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Sugar Land's median two-bedroom rent of $1,546 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Sugar Land.
    • While rents in Sugar Land fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sugar Land than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Sugar Land is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Sugar Land?
    In Sugar Land, the median rent is $1,114 for a studio, $1,263 for a 1-bedroom, $1,545 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,107 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sugar Land, check out our monthly Sugar Land Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Sugar Land?
    Some of the colleges located in the Sugar Land area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Sugar Land?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sugar Land from include Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland.

