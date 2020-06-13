140 Apartments for rent in La Porte, TX📍
1 of 11
1 of 8
1 of 23
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 25
1 of 27
1 of 2
1 of 6
1 of 21
1 of 12
1 of 30
1 of 29
1 of 3
1 of 23
1 of 61
1 of 10
1 of 73
1 of 30
1 of 4
1 of 60
1 of 9
1 of 29
Nearly 34,000 people are nestled within the approximately 30 square miles of this La Porte. La Porte is located 21 miles from Houston, which alone might be enough to tempt you to move here! An even more compelling reason is that the cost of living here is much lower than in most parts of the U.S.
Having trouble with Craigslist La Porte? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Renting in the La Porte area is not difficult, whether you're looking for one- or two-bedroom apartments for rent. There are several different apartment complexes in the area, such as Fairmont Oaks, Seville Place and Tammie Jay Apartments. All of these complexes are fairly flexible, even offering move-in discounts. Renting here is easy enough and gets easier during the summer. When do find the rental apt or home of your dreams, you'll want to be sure that you have all of the requisite information normally required when filling out rental applications, such as proof of identity and proof of employment, as well as information for all of those who plan on residing with you.
La Porte: The heart of La Porte. this area makes up the center of the city. It covers roughly 18 square miles. Historic downtown Main Street is home to many local shops and diners that have been there many years.
Fairmont Park: Includes the areas surrounding Fairmont Park and Fairmont Park West. There are also several other parks all around La Porte, Texas.
Sylvan Beach: This is the neighborhood that runs along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico. There is a state park here, Sylvan Beach State Park, which is a great place to enjoy the summer months. Parking is easy, as there are two separate parking lots which allows many to enjoy this gorgeous park. Swimming is also incredibly refreshing. There is also a nice park store that has many amenities for those who forget an item or two for their day of relaxation. As most state parks do, this one also has a campground to allow for year-round camping enthusiasts. The neighborhood surrounding the park is a prime location for those who love being near the water.
Bayside Terrace: this area is also very near to Sylvan Beach along the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. There are several different apartment complexes within this neighborhood, as well as single-family homes that are reasonably priced for the right renter. If you are looking for a wonderful life near the water (something you may have only dreamed about), now it can be yours. If you have good credit, some of the apartment complexes run specials that reduce your first month's rental obligations.
Oyster Bay: This area is another shoreline community within La Porte, Texas that allows for luxurious bayshore living along Galveston Bay for amicable prices. There are apartment complexes, condos for rent and single-family homes all priced within reason. There are not as many to choose from within Oyster Bay, as many of the homes here have already been purchased or rented, and turn over does not occur frequently. Many people that move to this area love it so much that they don't move away.
Just like in any other city, there are actions that, when performed, are dead giveaways that you're not a local. These specific nuances are only known to those from this Texas town. So, if you were to perform one of these actions, be prepared for ridicule. Just kidding.
La Porte has a beautiful walkability about it, what with all of the natural shoreline along Galveston Bay and the bike trails through the city, as well as a bounty of green space and parks. If you do need to get around town, there are various means of public transportation to ensure that you arrive at your destination, such as the Harris County Transit Fixed Route Bus Service that serves all of the area in and around Houston and Harris County. As it is a fixed route bus service, if you need a ride, you simply wait for the next passing bus at one of the many bus stops along the routes.
Cost of living in this city outside of Houston is actually quite affordable compared to its counterpart. For being a seaside city, La Porte is financially accessible. Groceries are also affordable and there are a few farmer's markets downtown where you can purchase fresh vegetables and fruits in season.
Close to other major cities, reasonable rental and home buying rates, and many other amenities make living in this Texas city quite a dream come true. Start your apartment search in this excellently located Texas town. Especially if you are trying to secede from... somewhere.