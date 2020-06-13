Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

140 Apartments for rent in La Porte, TX

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
11 Units Available
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1105 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting with large pool and sundeck. Spacious layouts and open floor plans. Lovely, well-maintained apartments. On-site pool, garden area and fitness center. Minutes from area attractions and parks.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:18pm
15 Units Available
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
900 sqft
Close to Atkinson Island Wildlife Park, Morgan's Point and Sylvan Beach. Pet-friendly property includes parking, gym and pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Apartments have large closets, pantry and private balcony or patio.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 04:44am
14 Units Available
The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$924
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the Sam Houston Parkway and Texas waterfront. Attractive 1-3 bedroom units featuring eat-in kitchens, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents enjoy full access to a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
335 Units Available
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd., La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1585 sqft
This is the new face of La Porte: an all-inclusive, luxury apartment community in La Porte, Texas where residents engage in every moment and experience life as it should be…in living color.
Results within 5 miles of La Porte
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
62 Units Available
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1164 sqft
Stylish homes with designer track and pendant lighting. Kitchens with ample counter space, wooden cabinetry. Pool with sun shelf. Grassy dog park with agility equipment, pergola for shade.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
18 Units Available
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1130 sqft
Comfortable homes with plush carpeting and a patio/balcony. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room, and tennis court. Beat the heat in the pool. Near Pirates Bay Waterpark. Minutes from I-10.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
22 Units Available
​Villages at Parktown
500 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1231 sqft
Courtyards with grill areas and walking paths shaded by mature trees. Olympic-sized pool and spacious hot tub. Convenient living with online rent payments, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
20 Units Available
The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1384 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
12 Units Available
4802 Sycamore
4802 Sycamore Ave, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4802 Sycamore in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
3 Units Available
The Inverness
907 N Pruett St, Baytown, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Inverness in Baytown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
28 Units Available
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1200 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature kitchen pantry, shower and tub combo, and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes open courtyard, playground and pool. Located close to Sam Houston Tollway and Pasadena Freeway for commuters.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
40 Units Available
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash and more. Located close to San Jacinto College Central and Ellington Airport. Community features playground, fitness center and sports courts.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
Clear Lake
34 Units Available
The Park at Armand Bayou
4300 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1173 sqft
A gated luxurious community showcases elegantly landscapes grounds and a tropical lagoon-style community pool. Units include features such as crown molding, built-in shelving, designer carpet, and nine foot vaulted ceilings.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
27 Units Available
Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
946 sqft
Located in the heart of Clear Lake with close proximity to the water and Kemah Boardwalk. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplace. Pool, gym and heated spa. 24-hour concierge.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Avery at Deer Park
401 McDermott St, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1103 sqft
Beautiful brick apartments surround a crystal-clear pool. Residents receive high-class amenities like trash valet, walk-in closets, an on-site clubhouse and in-unit fireplaces. Located minutes from Parktown Center East and within walking distance of Abshier Stadium.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
20 Units Available
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
958 sqft
Imagine living near Clear Lake and downtown Houston. Get the best of both at Crenshaw Grand in Pasadena. This new pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedrooms with granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
48 Units Available
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1534 sqft
Luxurious units offer concierge lifestyle in seaside community. Internet cafe, tanning bed, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with community area for BBQs and hanging out.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$865
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,058
1246 sqft
Located just a short distance from the Marina and Water Front District and Lee College. Flexible lease options for students. Two swimming pools, fitness center, laundry facility and volleyball court.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Tucked away from all the hustle, yet close to all your needs is where you'll find Willow Springs.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
30 Units Available
Hawthorne at Crenshaw
4811 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,158
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1264 sqft
New luxury apartment community located just off the Sam Houston Parkway. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer/dryers. On-site pool, outdoor kitchen and billiard room.
Verified

Last updated June 11 at 12:26am
$
Contact for Availability
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1324 sqft
Located near Highway 330 and Highway 146. Contemporary apartments featuring ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and ceramic tile backsplashes. Amenities include BBQ grilling areas and an outdoor games area.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
17 Units Available
Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1095 sqft
Set Your Sails Towards Regatta Bay! Regatta Bay Apartments offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans and were designed with your needs in mind.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
4 Units Available
Cedar Bluff
5930 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cedar Bluff where you will want to call our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans My Home.
Verified

Last updated June 8 at 04:16am
7 Units Available
The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,218
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1182 sqft
Residents live on beautifully landscaped grounds with an extraordinary staff. Casual yet exquisite apartments that have access to many amenities such as a resort-style pool, a billiards room, and a pet play park. Conveniently located to maximize the Pasadena experience.

Median Rent in La Porte

Last updated Mar. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in La Porte is $973, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,191.
Studio
$859
1 Bed
$973
2 Beds
$1,191
3+ Beds
$1,624
City GuideLa Porte
The (Figurative) Birthplace of Texas: The Battle of San Jacinto, near what is now La Porte, Texas, took place in the spring of 1836, ending Texas' Revolution and granting Texas the separation from Mexico it so desperately desired.

Nearly 34,000 people are nestled within the approximately 30 square miles of this La Porte. La Porte is located 21 miles from Houston, which alone might be enough to tempt you to move here! An even more compelling reason is that the cost of living here is much lower than in most parts of the U.S.

Having trouble with Craigslist La Porte? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding an Apartment in La Porte

Renting in the La Porte area is not difficult, whether you're looking for one- or two-bedroom apartments for rent. There are several different apartment complexes in the area, such as Fairmont Oaks, Seville Place and Tammie Jay Apartments. All of these complexes are fairly flexible, even offering move-in discounts. Renting here is easy enough and gets easier during the summer. When do find the rental apt or home of your dreams, you'll want to be sure that you have all of the requisite information normally required when filling out rental applications, such as proof of identity and proof of employment, as well as information for all of those who plan on residing with you.

Neighborhoods in La Porte

La Porte: The heart of La Porte. this area makes up the center of the city. It covers roughly 18 square miles. Historic downtown Main Street is home to many local shops and diners that have been there many years.

Fairmont Park: Includes the areas surrounding Fairmont Park and Fairmont Park West. There are also several other parks all around La Porte, Texas.

Sylvan Beach: This is the neighborhood that runs along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico. There is a state park here, Sylvan Beach State Park, which is a great place to enjoy the summer months. Parking is easy, as there are two separate parking lots which allows many to enjoy this gorgeous park. Swimming is also incredibly refreshing. There is also a nice park store that has many amenities for those who forget an item or two for their day of relaxation. As most state parks do, this one also has a campground to allow for year-round camping enthusiasts. The neighborhood surrounding the park is a prime location for those who love being near the water.

Bayside Terrace: this area is also very near to Sylvan Beach along the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. There are several different apartment complexes within this neighborhood, as well as single-family homes that are reasonably priced for the right renter. If you are looking for a wonderful life near the water (something you may have only dreamed about), now it can be yours. If you have good credit, some of the apartment complexes run specials that reduce your first month's rental obligations.

Oyster Bay: This area is another shoreline community within La Porte, Texas that allows for luxurious bayshore living along Galveston Bay for amicable prices. There are apartment complexes, condos for rent and single-family homes all priced within reason. There are not as many to choose from within Oyster Bay, as many of the homes here have already been purchased or rented, and turn over does not occur frequently. Many people that move to this area love it so much that they don't move away.

Living the La Porte Life

Just like in any other city, there are actions that, when performed, are dead giveaways that you're not a local. These specific nuances are only known to those from this Texas town. So, if you were to perform one of these actions, be prepared for ridicule. Just kidding.

La Porte has a beautiful walkability about it, what with all of the natural shoreline along Galveston Bay and the bike trails through the city, as well as a bounty of green space and parks. If you do need to get around town, there are various means of public transportation to ensure that you arrive at your destination, such as the Harris County Transit Fixed Route Bus Service that serves all of the area in and around Houston and Harris County. As it is a fixed route bus service, if you need a ride, you simply wait for the next passing bus at one of the many bus stops along the routes.

Cost of living in this city outside of Houston is actually quite affordable compared to its counterpart. For being a seaside city, La Porte is financially accessible. Groceries are also affordable and there are a few farmer's markets downtown where you can purchase fresh vegetables and fruits in season.

Close to other major cities, reasonable rental and home buying rates, and many other amenities make living in this Texas city quite a dream come true. Start your apartment search in this excellently located Texas town. Especially if you are trying to secede from... somewhere.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in La Porte?
In La Porte, the median rent is $859 for a studio, $973 for a 1-bedroom, $1,191 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,624 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in La Porte, check out our monthly La Porte Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around La Porte?
Some of the colleges located in the La Porte area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to La Porte?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to La Porte from include Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland.

