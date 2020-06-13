140 Apartments for rent in La Porte, TX

Neighborhoods in La Porte

La Porte: The heart of La Porte. this area makes up the center of the city. It covers roughly 18 square miles. Historic downtown Main Street is home to many local shops and diners that have been there many years.

Fairmont Park: Includes the areas surrounding Fairmont Park and Fairmont Park West. There are also several other parks all around La Porte, Texas.

Sylvan Beach: This is the neighborhood that runs along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico. There is a state park here, Sylvan Beach State Park, which is a great place to enjoy the summer months. Parking is easy, as there are two separate parking lots which allows many to enjoy this gorgeous park. Swimming is also incredibly refreshing. There is also a nice park store that has many amenities for those who forget an item or two for their day of relaxation. As most state parks do, this one also has a campground to allow for year-round camping enthusiasts. The neighborhood surrounding the park is a prime location for those who love being near the water.

Bayside Terrace: this area is also very near to Sylvan Beach along the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. There are several different apartment complexes within this neighborhood, as well as single-family homes that are reasonably priced for the right renter. If you are looking for a wonderful life near the water (something you may have only dreamed about), now it can be yours. If you have good credit, some of the apartment complexes run specials that reduce your first month's rental obligations.

Oyster Bay: This area is another shoreline community within La Porte, Texas that allows for luxurious bayshore living along Galveston Bay for amicable prices. There are apartment complexes, condos for rent and single-family homes all priced within reason. There are not as many to choose from within Oyster Bay, as many of the homes here have already been purchased or rented, and turn over does not occur frequently. Many people that move to this area love it so much that they don't move away.