396 Apartments for rent in Missouri City, TX

Living in Missouri City

Life in Missouri City is pretty similar to life in Houston, but perhaps with a little less traffic and a less hectic pace.

For shopping options, residents have almost too many choices. They can brave Houston's flagship shopping center - The Galleria - a 3-million-square-foot behemoth that is the biggest shopping mall in Texas. Or they can visit the nearby shopping areas in neighboring communities, such as the First Colony Mall or Sugarland Town Square - both of which are expansive in their own right. In fact, with all the shops included in these three malls and shopping centers, it's hard to imagine that someone might come up at a loss for locating one of their favorite stores.

Another advantage of living in this area is that residents have plenty of access to great food. Houston and its surrounding areas have been repeatedly named as top dining destinations in this country, and it's not difficult to understand why. In many areas, it's hard to throw a rock without hitting some kind of restaurant.

Missouri City residents can not only enjoy nationally recognized restaurants in and around the city - including Tony's and Le Mistral - but they can also seek out more more casual local favorites like Shipley's Donuts, Pappadeaux, Pappas Bar-B-Q and Chuy's, just to name a few.

While Missouri City residents definitely take advantage of the food, shopping and entertainment options in Houston (plus neighboring areas of Sugarland and First Colony), one aspect that's different from Houston is that Missouri City has zoning ordinances that Houston lacks. This means that Missouri City residents can enjoy living a community that features none of the awkward city blocks in Houston is known for (a gun shop next to a burger joint next to an apartment building, for example.)

Thanks to Missouri City's zoning ordinances, this area has street layouts that make more sense than Houston's almost devil-may-care arrangement of businesses. Another charming aspect of Missouri City is that its street signs stand out from the typical green that most of the city has. In Missouri City, the street signs are red and blue, letting you know where you are, which can be difficult given the suburb's somewhat non-suburban shape.

As you might expect, Missouri City residents need somewhere to work off all the great food they find themselves eating. And while some people use shopping malls aisles as walking trails (seriously - you'll find speed walkers in workout clothes if you hit the mall early enough), the area has some better options. Missouri City boasts almost 400 acres of parkland as well as golf courses where residents can work up a sweat.

Missouri City also has a Recreation and Tennis Center, where residents can pay a small membership fee and get in tip-top shape by hitting the tennis courts, pumping iron in the weight rooms, taking a swing in the batting cages or using any of the multi-purpose rooms. The center is also the spot to go for pickup basketball or volleyball games and group fitness classes.