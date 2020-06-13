Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

396 Apartments for rent in Missouri City, TX

Verified

Last updated June 13
14 Units Available
Heritage Grand at Sienna Plantation
6303 Sienna Ranch Rd, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Interiors feature textured walls, nine foot ceilings, and designer lighting. Fitness center equipped for strength and circuit training. Pool with sun shelf and water features. Poolside grills and fire pit.
Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
The Establishment at 1800
1800 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Scheduled daily activities for residents. Very experienced management team. Valet and other services available for all active seniors.
Last updated June 13
$
32 Units Available
The Ranch at Sienna Plantation
8811 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City, TX
Studio
$1,255
1180 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1205 sqft
Close to hotspots like Kitty Hollow Park and Parkway Plaza Shopping Center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a private balcony or patio. Residents' amenities include a gym, swimming pool and game room.
Last updated June 12
3 Units Available
Springfield
1511 5th St, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1075 sqft
Designer features like ceramic countertops and wall accents. Pool with stone sundeck and shaded lounge seating. Reach Sam Houston Parkway within minutes.
Last updated June 13
$
145 Units Available
Ravella at Sienna Plantation
5330 Sienna Parkway, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1449 sqft
Ravella at Sienna Plantation sets a new standard of sophistication in apartment living, offering spacious floor plans, cozy outdoor retreats and inviting entertainment areas.
Results within 1 mile of Missouri City
Last updated June 13
$
24 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$913
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
Last updated June 13
$
23 Units Available
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1375 sqft
Comfortable units within an artfully landscaped environment. Enjoy a volleyball court, playground and pool on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Riverbend Country Club and Lost Creek Park.
Last updated June 13
$
34 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Last updated June 13
$
18 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
Last updated June 13
$
14 Units Available
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1479 sqft
Great location on Riceville School Road close to Beltway 8 and Hwy 59. Property offers a swimming pool, public picnic area and 24-hour gym. W/D in-unit, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13
32 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Last updated June 13
Greater Fondren Southwest
15 Units Available
Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
989 sqft
Convenient to everything that Houston has to offer, Westbury Crossings is the perfect combination of comfort, convenience, and value.
Last updated June 13
Greater Fondren Southwest
9 Units Available
Sunswept Townhomes
12247 Sunset Meadow, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1247 sqft
Enjoy Southwest Houston living at its finest at Sunswept Townhomes. We offer one, two, and three bedroom townhomes with a large selection of fantastic amenities.
Last updated June 13
$
15 Units Available
Lakeland Estates Apartment Homes
630 Colony Lake Estates Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include gazebo gardens, picnic areas, and spa. Units feature ceramic tile front entry, built-in bookshelves, and custom cabinets. Great location, close to restaurants, shopping, and multiple parks.
Last updated June 13
13 Units Available
Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1300 sqft
Every floor plan has a walk-in closet for the master bedroom. Fitness center with cardio machines and lifting equipment. Adjacent to lake with fountain, waterside gazebos, and paved walking trail. Easy walk to Oyster Creek Park.
Last updated June 13
$
16 Units Available
Madison on the Meadow
12660 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1277 sqft
Easy access to I-59 South and just 15 minutes from Fountains on the Lake shopping center. Luxury apartments feature new appliances. Amenities include fitness center, outdoor living area, pool, clubhouse, and private party area.
Last updated June 12
Greater Fondren Southwest
8 Units Available
Reserve At 63 Sixty Three
6363 W Airport Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$720
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$740
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
920 sqft
Close to Brays Bayou Park on West Airport Boulevard. Gated community with a pool, playground, video patrol, and on-site laundry facilities. Units with fireplaces and washers/dryers.
Last updated June 12
31 Units Available
Stella at Riverstone
4711 LJ PARKWAY, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,281
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1511 sqft
Luxurious apartments with custom finishes and open floor plans. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, pool, and common-area Wi-Fi. Run errands at nearby Missouri City Shopping Center.
Last updated June 13
Westbury
92 Units Available
Heights at Post Oak
12500 Dunlap Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$827
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1221 sqft
An excellent location near public transportation and parks. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, new appliances, and internet access. Two playgrounds, ample parking, and green space. Smoke-free and wheelchair accessible.
Last updated June 13
$
Greater Fondren Southwest
32 Units Available
Toro Place
12101 Fondren, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
964 sqft
Welcome to Toro Place, we are proud to announce that we are under new management and are excited to introduce new positive changes to the community.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Gristmill at Tuscany Park
21821 S Post Oak Blvd, Arcola, TX
1 Bedroom
$778
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on Highway 6 and South Post Oak Road in Arcola, TX.
Last updated June 13
17 Units Available
Stafford Run Apartments
550 Stafford Run, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
912 sqft
Nestled within cozy shade trees in a natural setting, the apartments in Southwest Houston feature tennis courts, two pools and a playground. The one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have in-unit laundry connections.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Miramonte Apartments
1535 Moore Road, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Miramonte Apartments in Stafford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Missouri City
Last updated June 13
Gulfton
75 Units Available
5401 Chimney Rock
5401 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$690
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1040 sqft
Every home equipped with a washer and dryer. Four swimming pools for plenty of space to splash. Conveniences like on-site store and controlled-access entry. Less than a mile to I-69.

Median Rent in Missouri City

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Missouri City is $1,176, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,439.
Studio
$1,037
1 Bed
$1,176
2 Beds
$1,439
3+ Beds
$1,962
City GuideMissouri City
Missouri City was named after St. Louis, MO in the late 19th century, and people have been confused about its location ever since.

Don't you love cities with super confusing names that cause all your friends to keep double-checking where you really live? Well if you do, Missouri City is probably the spot for you. Because unless you're from Houston, there's a good chance you'll be scratching your head about this area. Let's set the record straight. It's in Texas. It is definitely in Texas. While MO City (as some people affectionately call it) may technically be a suburb of Houston, residents of Houston typically think of it as an extension of the city. It's fairly fitting because the area doesn't really sit outside of Houston. Instead it represents a sort of slice in the southwest part of the pie that is Houston. So Missouri City residents typically take part in similar forms of entertainment as Houstonians. Of course, that doesn't mean that Missouri City doesn't have it's own unique flavor and sensibilities. Keep reading to learn more about this suburban yet distinctly non-suburban area of Texas.

Having trouble with Craigslist Missouri City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding a Place to Rent in Missouri City

Missouri City is largely a community of single-unit homes and thanks to the city's zoning laws, there isn't as wide of a selection of Missouri City apartment homes as there are apts for rent in Houston.

But even with less availability than Houston and other areas offer, there are 1 bedroom apartments, 2 bedroom apartments and 3 bedroom apartments available for rent in the city (you'd be hard-pressed to find a studio in this area). Apartment rental homes in Missouri City are likely to offer spacious floor plans (it's true - everything_ is_ bigger in Texas) as well as amenities like swimming pools, pet-friendly communities and fitness centers.

With so many single-unit houses in Missouri City, you may have better luck with the city's selection of houses to rent. With houses ranging from two to five or six bedrooms in size, you're likely to find something for your needs no matter how much space you require. When renting, it's important to have the right documents: proof of income, photo I.D., references from previous landlords, and the like will put you ahead of the game.

Missouri City Neighborhoods

Before you move to Missouri City, be sure to check out all the neighborhoods to find the one that suits you best. Listed below are some of the most popular areas in the city.

Quail Valley: One of the older neighborhoods in the area, Quail Valley was formed back in 1969, giving it a more established feel (think tree-lined streets.) Quail Valley is a desirable area that has several community organizations, including the Quail Valley Garden Club (if you've got a green thumb) and Quail Valley Proud. Oh, and did we mention the golf? The community was first built around three different golf courses and it hosts many local tournaments. Today, it just has one golf course, a lot of green space (four hundred acres), plus several waterways that wind through the community. And this neighborhood will not let you down when it comes to planned activities. The various neighborhood associations put together breakfasts, field trips, bingo nights and seasonal celebrations.

Sienna Plantation: If you're not sure whether you want something more established or brand spanking new, Sienna Plantation may be more your speed because this community offers new homes, older homes and homes that fall somewhere in between. This master-planned community sits on 7,000 acres. Within Sienna Plantation there are actually numerous sub-neighborhoods, so you can find something in a section that fits your individual style. The area is filled with amenities that include an 18-hole golf course, several parks, a large sports complex and resort pools. The community also has team sports, amphitheater concerts, seasonal celebrations and movie nights. It almost sounds like summer camp for people of all ages - which could be the best or the worst idea ever. With its location that straddles Missouri City and Sugarland, Sienna Plantation gives residents convenient access to the best entertainment, dining and shopping venues that both areas have to offer.

Brightwater: Located just north of Highway 6, the Brightwater neighborhood features houses that were built sometime between the neighborhood's inception and the more recent new construction. These homes were primarily constructed in the 1980s and 1990s. The area is a cozy neighborhood that is home to four parks, a pool, two tennis courts and a clubhouse. Brightwater is known for its convenience to attractions along Highway 6 - like First Colony Mall - and for its attractive lakes, walking paths and green spaces.

Living in Missouri City

Life in Missouri City is pretty similar to life in Houston, but perhaps with a little less traffic and a less hectic pace.

For shopping options, residents have almost too many choices. They can brave Houston's flagship shopping center - The Galleria - a 3-million-square-foot behemoth that is the biggest shopping mall in Texas. Or they can visit the nearby shopping areas in neighboring communities, such as the First Colony Mall or Sugarland Town Square - both of which are expansive in their own right. In fact, with all the shops included in these three malls and shopping centers, it's hard to imagine that someone might come up at a loss for locating one of their favorite stores.

Another advantage of living in this area is that residents have plenty of access to great food. Houston and its surrounding areas have been repeatedly named as top dining destinations in this country, and it's not difficult to understand why. In many areas, it's hard to throw a rock without hitting some kind of restaurant.

Missouri City residents can not only enjoy nationally recognized restaurants in and around the city - including Tony's and Le Mistral - but they can also seek out more more casual local favorites like Shipley's Donuts, Pappadeaux, Pappas Bar-B-Q and Chuy's, just to name a few.

While Missouri City residents definitely take advantage of the food, shopping and entertainment options in Houston (plus neighboring areas of Sugarland and First Colony), one aspect that's different from Houston is that Missouri City has zoning ordinances that Houston lacks. This means that Missouri City residents can enjoy living a community that features none of the awkward city blocks in Houston is known for (a gun shop next to a burger joint next to an apartment building, for example.)

Thanks to Missouri City's zoning ordinances, this area has street layouts that make more sense than Houston's almost devil-may-care arrangement of businesses. Another charming aspect of Missouri City is that its street signs stand out from the typical green that most of the city has. In Missouri City, the street signs are red and blue, letting you know where you are, which can be difficult given the suburb's somewhat non-suburban shape.

As you might expect, Missouri City residents need somewhere to work off all the great food they find themselves eating. And while some people use shopping malls aisles as walking trails (seriously - you'll find speed walkers in workout clothes if you hit the mall early enough), the area has some better options. Missouri City boasts almost 400 acres of parkland as well as golf courses where residents can work up a sweat.

Missouri City also has a Recreation and Tennis Center, where residents can pay a small membership fee and get in tip-top shape by hitting the tennis courts, pumping iron in the weight rooms, taking a swing in the batting cages or using any of the multi-purpose rooms. The center is also the spot to go for pickup basketball or volleyball games and group fitness classes.

June 2020 Missouri City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Missouri City Rent Report. Missouri City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Missouri City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Missouri City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Missouri City Rent Report. Missouri City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Missouri City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Missouri City rents declined moderately over the past month

Missouri City rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Missouri City stand at $1,176 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,440 for a two-bedroom. Missouri City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Missouri City over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Missouri City

    As rents have fallen slightly in Missouri City, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Missouri City is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Missouri City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,440 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Missouri City.
    • While rents in Missouri City fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Missouri City than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Missouri City is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Missouri City?
    In Missouri City, the median rent is $1,037 for a studio, $1,176 for a 1-bedroom, $1,439 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,962 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Missouri City, check out our monthly Missouri City Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Missouri City?
    Some of the colleges located in the Missouri City area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Missouri City?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Missouri City from include Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland.

