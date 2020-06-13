217 Accessible Apartments for rent in Houston, TX

Apartment List
Greater Heights
23 Units Available
City Park
1640 E TC Jester Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,048
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
999 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstates 10 and 610, this community has shopping and dining options galore. On-site business center and clubhouse for work and play. Units feature fireplaces, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
$
45 Units Available
The Lakes at Cypresswood
9889 Cypresswood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1078 sqft
Play foosball in the clubhouse or work out in the fitness center. Enjoy the crown moldings and archways in the apartment homes. Walk to Kroger's, Red Fish Seafood or Willies Grill & Ice House.
Spring Branch East
9 Units Available
North Post Oaks Lofts
1255 N Post Oak Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,144
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1293 sqft
Central Houston location close to IKEA, Northwest Mall and the Walmart Supercenter. Luxurious community amenities including a theater room, resort-quality pool and spa, fitness center, playground and coffee bar.
Astrodome
12 Units Available
Lincoln Medical Center
7200 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,103
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1048 sqft
Courtyards with park-like landscaping, waterfalls, ponds. Resort-style pool with brick tanning deck surrounded by towering palms. Spacious kitchens with breakfast bars, ample cabinet and counter space. Five minutes to Texas Medical Center, within two miles of Museum District.
Addicks - Park Ten
68 Units Available
Inkwell on Greenhouse
2218 Greenhouse Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1449 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell on Greenhouse! You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in West Houston, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments fused with style and modern convenience.
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing
17 Units Available
Beckley
7550 Wilshire Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1315 sqft
Faux wood flooring and brushed nickel fixtures. Monthly social activities and on-site management. Fast access to Highway 290/Northwest Freeway
$
Neartown - Montrose
1 Unit Available
3618 Garrott St
3618 Garrott St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
534 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3618 Garrott St in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Neartown - Montrose
6 Units Available
1919 Portsmouth St
1919 Portsmouth St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1919 Portsmouth St in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Greater Heights
44 Units Available
15th Street Flats
1414 North Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,725
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1174 sqft
15th Street Flats is the premier destination for exquisite one and two bedroom apartment homes. Our inspired Broadstone community is brimming with stunning architecture and all-inclusive amenities, just waiting for you to explore.
45 Units Available
Retreat at Steeplechase
11245 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1330 sqft
Beautiful complex situated on West Road just minutes from great food and entertainment and easy access to Willowbrook Mall. Resort-style pool, massage salon, movie theater and putting green on premises.
14 Units Available
Champions Woods Apartments
6830 Champions Plaza Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1046 sqft
Champions Woods Apartments in Houston, Texas offer gracious apartment living in a woodsy setting for ultimate relaxation. Units feature higher ceilings, new countertops and spacious master bathrooms.
Eldridge - West Oaks
33 Units Available
Aventura on Briar Forest
14515 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$864
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1353 sqft
In-home alarms and controlled access community for greater security. Large pool with plenty of space to swim laps, surrounded by a tile sundeck. Spacious fitness center with a dozen cardio and resistance machines. Blocks from George Bush Park.
15 Units Available
Sierra At Fall Creek
14951 Bellow Falls Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1419 sqft
Near major highways like I-69 and the Sam Houston Parkway. 1-3 bedroom apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Residents have full access to the pool, game room, media room and gym.
14 Units Available
Cambria Cove
16350 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$810
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
983 sqft
Commuters enjoy location close to FM 1960 and I-45. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Community offers maintenance, business center, pool and parking.
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
26 Units Available
Vargos on the Lake
2411 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,113
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,384
2121 sqft
Property is within walking distance of Home Depot, Walmart, AMC Studio 30, and several local restaurants. Community offers recreational activities for residents to unwind. Many fitness amenities that include Fit Flix, yoga, and more. Units feature hardwood flooring, USB outlets, and a washer/dryer.
Clear Lake
20 Units Available
Wolf Creek
16100 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
991 sqft
Prime location near shopping, a police station, and great schools. Smaller community with quite a few long-term residents. Waterscapes found throughout the complex. Even NASA is nearby, and residents have a nice view if a spaceship takes off.
$
Eldridge - West Oaks
55 Units Available
Artesian on Westheimer
13099 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1448 sqft
Elegant features like crown molding and garden tubs. Resort-style pool with brick sundeck. Resident lounge with billiards table and high-top seating. Just half a mile to Market Square at Eldridge Parkway.
$
Westchase
21 Units Available
Arlo Westchase
3505 W Sam Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1216 sqft
Located conveniently off West Sam Houston Parkway in Houston. Community has a clubhouse with flat screen TV, pool, free Wi-Fi and more. Tenants can find in-unit laundry, dishwasher, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Great Uptown
39 Units Available
Montecito
2300 McCue Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Uptown location situated on six acres of land. Near excellent shops and restaurants. Apartments feature custom cabinets, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available.
$
Downtown Houston
59 Units Available
Catalyst Houston
1475 Texas Ave, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,563
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,796
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1399 sqft
Centrally located in downtown Houston. Meticulously designed apartments featuring modern amenities such as plank flooring. Select apartments boast sweeping city views. Communal amenities include a rooftop sundeck, fitness center, and wine and cigar library.
$
Braeswood Place
52 Units Available
Braeswood Place
3838 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1466 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1606 sqft
This luxurious community is located in a prestigious neighborhood and offers everything from one-bedroom apartments to three-story townhomes. Brays Bayou is right across the street. Recently renovated units offer stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Great Uptown
24 Units Available
2626 Fountain View
2626 Fountain View Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,190
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1255 sqft
Comfortable homes with stainless steel appliances and full-sized washer and dryer. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and spinning room. Resident lounge with shuffleboard, billiards, and media center. Minutes to the Galleria.
Astrodome
26 Units Available
Equinox
2950 Old Spanish Trl, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1412 sqft
Spacious apartments with granite counters, beautiful wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Sun deck with swimming pool, fitness center, game room, business center and dog park. Near Texas Medical Campus.
34 Units Available
Retreat at Vintage Park
19939 Chasewood Park Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1468 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mediterranean-style apartments, close to the Vintage Park shopping complex. Air-conditioned units boast walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and bathtubs. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pool table, and shuffleboard.

June 2020 Houston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Houston Rent Report. Houston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Houston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Houston rents declined significantly over the past month

Houston rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Houston stand at $842 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,030 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Houston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Houston throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,546.

    Houston rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Houston has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Houston is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Houston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,030 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Houston.
    • While rents in Houston remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Houston than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Houston.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

