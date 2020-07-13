Apartment List
735 Apartments for rent in Houston, TX with pool

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
55 Units Available
Energy Corridor
District at Memorial
10300 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,160
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1149 sqft
Luxury units located in the heart of Houston's Energy Corridor. Close to all amenities, shopping and medical centers. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and fireplace. 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
Siena at Memorial Heights
600 Studemont St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1460 sqft
Located in the prime Memorial Heights area. Very near the Buffalo Bayou walking trail and the I-10, 610, 59, and many other major roads. Residents have private gated garages and get to live in a property influenced by classical Italian architecture next to elegant landscapes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
27 Units Available
Lake Houston
The JaXon
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1325 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Community areas with pool table, shuffleboard and media room. Dog and cat friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
24 Units Available
Cottonwood Heights
Lakefront Villas
1895 Barker Cypress Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1384 sqft
Located next to Cullen Park and minutes away from major employers like Houston Methodist West Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital, our community delivers you to the best of living near Katy, TX.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
14 Units Available
Westchase
Finley West
9940 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1107 sqft
1-2 bedroom units available, recently renovated with fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Charming balcony or patio views of excellently-maintained grounds. Cats and dogs welcome. Gym on-site. Extra storage available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
12 Units Available
Greenway - Upper Kirby
Cabochon at River Oaks
2828 Bammel Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cutting-edge high-rise apartments that overlook a well-maintained swimming pool. Close to River Oaks Shopping Center, this complex offers concierge, a coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly units include granite counters, patios, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
$
66 Units Available
Gulfton
Remington Park
5510 S Rice Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1201 sqft
Fairly priced apartments located in a community that offers an indoor basketball court and monthly resident/staff events. Energetic, involved staff. Just a 5 minute drive to The Galleria.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
49 Units Available
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
Arlo Buffalo Heights
225 S Heights Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,233
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,322
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1315 sqft
Sophisticated interior design with ceramic tile flooring, Italian-made espresso cabinetry, granite countertops. Resort-style pool with spectacular central fountain. Across the street from Spotts Park and access to Buffalo Bayou bike trails.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
32 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Hayden at Enclave
12951 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hyde Park at Enclave is a property that has everything. Take advantage of the 24-hour gym, outdoor grill, clubhouse or fitness center overlooking the private outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
39 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Brisa at Shadowlake
2840 Shadowbriar Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1300 sqft
Resort-style community near the Galleria. Also close to major transportation corridors, such as I-10 and Sam Houston Parkway. Apartments feature high-caliber kitchens and oversized walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
$
49 Units Available
Astrodome
Harvest Hill
8282 Cambridge St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
856 sqft
A comfortable development offering plenty of amenities, these units are pet-friendly and offer dishwashers, walk-in closets, on-site laundry, air conditioning, fireplaces and new ranges in each kitchen. In a chic community near shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
20 Units Available
Sommerall Station
6777 Sommerall Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1321 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
50 Units Available
Braeswood Place
Stratford House Apartments
4010 Linkwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location by the Texas Medical Center and a metro bus stop. These roomy apartments have affordable rates and are situated in a property with a beautifully manicured landscape.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
36 Units Available
The Museum District
The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,695
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,278
1803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,346
3329 sqft
Situated in the desirable Museum District in Houston, just off Southwest Freeway. Elegant apartments feature W/D, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances, and giant walk-in closets. Cozy community courtyard.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
28 Units Available
South Main
Aspire At 610
8900 Lakes at 610 Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1181 sqft
Aspire at 610 is setting a new standard for elegant living in Houston's Medical Center. Our luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments deliver a custom-home feeling, with bright, open floor plans and upscale designer finishes throughout.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
$
51 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
The Gables at Richmond
3400 Ocee St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$726
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
938 sqft
Located just seconds from the shopping along Richmond Avenue, this community provides residents with on-site amenities such as a swimming pool, coffee bar and gym. Units feature walk-in closets and balconies or patios.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
25 Units Available
Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1186 sqft
Haven at Liberty Hills is setting a new standard for elegant living in East Houston. Our luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments deliver a custom-home feeling, with bright, open floor plans and upscale designer finishes throughout.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
$
33 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Arbor On Richmond
3401 Ocee St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$832
950 sqft
Offering 1-2 bedroom units, this complex is near Hwy. 59 and the 610 Loop. Pet-friendly amenities, air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers and extra storage in all units. Some include hardwood floors and recent renovation.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
15 Units Available
Great Uptown
Dominion Post Oak
2323 McCue Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,568
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1637 sqft
Stylish, pet-friendly, studio-3 bedroom apartments conveniently located in Great Uptown. Units finished with hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Pool and garage are available, along with 24-hour concierge service.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
The Landings at Steeplechase
11150 Steeplepark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1088 sqft
Resort-style pool with woven lounge chairs. On-site laundry, maintenance, and courtesy officer. Huge walk-in closets, plus outdoor storage attached to patio/balcony in every home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
22 Units Available
Memorial Parkway
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1133 sqft
Amenities for active living - track, indoor and outdoor sport courts, fitness center with cardio and strength machines. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Five minutes to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Mason Center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
Greater Heights
Crossing at White Oak
2424 E TC Jester Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,214
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bay windows in most floor plans. Fitness room with cardio and lifting equipment. Controlled access and alarm system for peace of mind. Across the street from White Oak Bayou Trail, and less than a mile to I-610.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
$
43 Units Available
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
Woods on Lamonte
4800 Lamonte Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$664
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,782
1571 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom units, this development features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, in-unit dishwashers and ranges. Some units also feature fireplaces and extra storage for resident convenience.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
28 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Parkway Flats
13328 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1430 sqft
New-build apartments at Parkway Flats offer the latest in upgraded amenities in a vibrant Houston community with a pool and a tranquility pond. Brushed nickel finishes, built-ins, kitchen islands and patios make living here easy and luxurious.

July 2020 Houston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Houston Rent Report. Houston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Houston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Houston rents declined significantly over the past month

Houston rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Houston stand at $838 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,025 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Houston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Houston over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,534; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Houston rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Houston, many other large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Houston is also more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Houston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,025 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Houston fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Houston than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Houston.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

