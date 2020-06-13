Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

772 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Houston, TX

Finding an apartment in Houston that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
$
Neartown - Montrose
5 Units Available
201 Emerson
201 Emerson Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
640 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 201 Emerson in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
9 Units Available
Madison at Bear Creek
5735 Timber Creek Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1181 sqft
Located by nearby Bear Creek Park and surrounded by beautiful waterways, including Timber Creek, these units offer an oasis in busy Houston. One, two, and three-bedroom units plus townhouses. On-site laundry, park, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
$
Neartown - Montrose
4 Units Available
420 W. Alabama
420 West Alabama Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 420 W. Alabama in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
Westbury
93 Units Available
Heights at Post Oak
12500 Dunlap Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$827
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1221 sqft
An excellent location near public transportation and parks. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, new appliances, and internet access. Two playgrounds, ample parking, and green space. Smoke-free and wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
Alief
5 Units Available
Coventry Park
9401 Coventry Square Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include sundeck, parking and pool. Residents enjoy wood-style floors, electric range and plush carpeting. Great location by George Bush/Eldridge Park and I-69.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
35 Units Available
8181 Med Center
8181 Fannin St, Houston, TX
Studio
$900
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$958
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
864 sqft
Resident movie theater with seating for ove ra dozen. Two swimming pools and wading pool with WiFi access. Located in the Inner Loop, and walking distance to Reliant Park Light Rail Station.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Great Uptown
57 Units Available
M5250
5250 Brownway St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,180
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1313 sqft
Quartz countertops, under-cabinet lighting, and ten foot ceilings for elegant living. 24-hour fitness center with spinning room. Two dog runs, along with a pet wash station. Concierge service available 24 hours a day. Less than a mile to the Galleria.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Broadstone Vintage Park
14700 Vintage Preserve Parkway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a place of sanctuary in the middle of the city, experience life at its best at Broadstone Vintage Park, a new luxury community destined to transform apartment living in Houston.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
65 Units Available
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,210
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,524
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Introducing the first luxury-inspired apartment community in northeast Houston.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Memorial
21 Units Available
Ascent at CityCentre
801 Town and Country Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,425
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,930
1596 sqft
Oversized windows and soaring ceilings. Kitchens with breakfast bars, abundant cabinet and counter space. Glass tile backsplashes, quartz countertops and hardwood floors. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, and stone sundeck with shaded cabanas. Less than a mile to I-10 and Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Houston
22 Units Available
Block 334
1515 Main St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,240
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1162 sqft
Located right in the downtown area of Houston, with numerous attractions, restaurants, and entertainment right at your front door. Deluxe units feature air conditioning, appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Grounds are full service.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Astrodome
56 Units Available
Scotland Yard
2250 Holly Hall St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$866
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
914 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
45 Units Available
Retreat at Steeplechase
11245 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1330 sqft
Beautiful complex situated on West Road just minutes from great food and entertainment and easy access to Willowbrook Mall. Resort-style pool, massage salon, movie theater and putting green on premises.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
The Life at Westpark
14100 Rio Bonito Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,044
1065 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,124
1207 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at West Park! Situated in the heart of the West Oaks area of Houston, Texas, the stunning and spacious two, three, four and five-bedroom floor plans raise the bar of excellence in apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Eldridge - West Oaks
56 Units Available
Artesian on Westheimer
13099 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1448 sqft
Elegant features like crown molding and garden tubs. Resort-style pool with brick sundeck. Resident lounge with billiards table and high-top seating. Just half a mile to Market Square at Eldridge Parkway.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Greater Heights
77 Units Available
Heights Waterworks
515 W 20th St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,545
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1131 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Great Uptown
41 Units Available
Phoenician
2345 Bering Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,263
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1766 sqft
Homes with luxurious features such as massive bedrooms and stainless steel appliances. Many fitness amenities and a pool/jacuzzi offered to tenants. Great resident care through a cooperative on-site maintenance team. Located within minutes of I-610, I-69, and The Galleria.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Braeswood Place
29 Units Available
Broadstone Toscano
2900 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,251
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1398 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1582 sqft
Units have huge walk-in closets for maximum storage. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a huge sparkling pool. Property very conveniently located.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
55 Units Available
District at Washington
230 TC Jester Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1139 sqft
Just blocks from Washington Avenue. Residents have easy access to numerous dining, shopping and entertainment venues. Units offer gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Property includes a gym, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Great Uptown
38 Units Available
Montecito
2300 McCue Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Uptown location situated on six acres of land. Near excellent shops and restaurants. Apartments feature custom cabinets, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Eldridge - West Oaks
42 Units Available
San Montego
1600 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1589 sqft
Units include beautiful hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Some fully furnished units. Grounds include gym, hot tub, sauna and dog park. Close to West Oaks Mall, George Bush Park and numerous restaurants.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
University Place
24 Units Available
Maroneal
2222 Maroneal St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,324
1293 sqft
Mid-rise apartment complex with peaceful courtyard and pool. Located just minutes from downtown, a Medical Center and nearby shopping and dining. Modern finishes like stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in unit.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Meyerland Area
24 Units Available
Highbank
8877 Frankway Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1114 sqft
Homes with gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and large soaking tubs in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, reserved parking and grilling stations. Close to I-610.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Houston
59 Units Available
Catalyst Houston
1475 Texas Ave, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,563
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,796
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1399 sqft
Centrally located in downtown Houston. Meticulously designed apartments featuring modern amenities such as plank flooring. Select apartments boast sweeping city views. Communal amenities include a rooftop sundeck, fitness center, and wine and cigar library.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Houston, TX

Finding an apartment in Houston that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

