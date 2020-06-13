179 Apartments for rent in Spring, TX

Apartment List
1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
16 Units Available
The Edgewater at Klein
7303 Spring-Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
990 sqft
Updated apartments with extra storage, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Onsite amenities include a garage, pool and coffee bar. Easy access to I-45 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Near Gleannloch Pines Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
135 Units Available
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1318 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1548 sqft
Welcome to Vale Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Spring, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
20 Units Available
Magnolia By Watermark
7203 N Grand Parkway West, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Magnolia by Watermark, a residential community featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Spring, TX.
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
35 Units Available
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$961
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,736
1452 sqft
Located between The Woodlands and Houston. Upscale apartment homes with a variety of layouts, full-size washer and dryer, spacious closets and designer finishes. State-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
10 Units Available
Ravinia
2400 Spring Rain Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1265 sqft
Tastefully designed units with a fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a volleyball court, pool and parking. Easy access to I-45 and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Grogan's Mill
29 Units Available
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wood-style flooring, garden tubs, and designer fixtures. Abundant storage with walk-in closets and kitchen pantries in every floor plan. Large dog park with shaded seating and pet wash station. Less than a mile to I-45.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
$
27 Units Available
The Grayson
4115 Louetta Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1432 sqft
Luxury units with hardwood floors, granite counters, deep-soaking garden tubs and walk-in closets. Grounds offer residents on-site jogging trails, private pet park and pool. High tech fitness center and Cyber Bar.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
50 Units Available
Olympus Auburn Lakes
6000 W Rayford Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$942
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,648
1461 sqft
Brand new community that borders a private lake that residents use to relax and jog around. Residents and their pets love the Bark Park and the Groom Room. Easy access to Downtown Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and major roadways.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
22 Units Available
Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,651
1469 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Open design with modern kitchens, granite counters, patio/balcony, extra storage, pet-friendly. Enjoy gated community with pool, fitness center, clubhouse. Minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment. Easy access to I-45.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
115 Units Available
Asher Oaks
21000 Gosling Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Meet Asher Oaks: a luxury apartment community brand new to Spring Texas.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
18 Units Available
The Cottages of Cypresswood
7203 Oakwood Glen Blvd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1106 sqft
Located close to Market Street and The Woodlands Mall for shopping, dining and entertainment. Community is pet-friendly and has a swimming pool. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
46 Units Available
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1599 sqft
On the doorstep of this vibrant neighborhood with 290 acre Nature Preserve at your front door and on-site Retail/Restaurants, just steps from the ExxonMobil campus, Southwestern Energy, Hewlett Packard, Inc.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
28 Units Available
The Landmark
425 Rayford Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1310 sqft
Spacious and upgraded homes with hardwood floors and Roman bath tubs. Community amenities include a business center, gym and pool. Easy access to I-45. Within 30 minutes of downtown Houston.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
$
51 Units Available
Abbey at Spring Town Center
21801 Northcrest Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1600 sqft
Only minutes away from new Exxon Energy Campus, shops, restaurants and entertainment. 24-hour gym, game room, pool table. Units are pet friendly with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
$
Grogan's Mill
23 Units Available
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
977 sqft
Updated homes with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a patio. Onsite amenities include a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar. Easy access to I-45 and near green spaces like Maplewood Park.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
9 Units Available
Alexis Apartments
4604 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
924 sqft
This community is within walking distance of the shopping and dining options on Cypresswood Drive. Units feature walk in closets and garden tubs. Limited access gates on site, and residents get reserved parking.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
56 Units Available
Alexan Exchange
21603 Spring Plaza Dr, Spring, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,072
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1296 sqft
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
15 Units Available
Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1029 sqft
Pet-friendly property that offers a dog park to its pet-owning residents. Easy access to shopping and dining while still offering a scenic, secluded community. Units offer central heating and reserved parking for their tenants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
22 Units Available
Waterstone
2111 Old Holzwarth Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,036
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1485 sqft
Fashionable apartment homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. E-payments for convenience. Enjoy a fitness center and resort-style pool on site. Close to I-45. Near Bayer Park.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
47 Units Available
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1409 sqft
Distinguished apartment homes with stainless steel appliances, maple wood cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Community amenities include a coffee bar, grill area and conference room. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
57 Units Available
The Abbey at Northpoint
23550 Northgate Crossing Boulevard, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1588 sqft
Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a yoga center, barbecue area and conference room. Easy access to I-45. Right by Old Riley Fuzzel Road Preserve.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
18 Units Available
Timber Canyon
16339 Stuebner Airline Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$778
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
982 sqft
Controlled access community with homes that feature large closets and breathtaking views on the private patio/balcony. Residents can relax outside of their home in the community clubhouse, where there is free Wi-Fi for tenants. Reserved parking spaces for residents.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
72 Units Available
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX
Studio
$1,185
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1255 sqft
Ten foot ceilings and huge energy-efficient windows. Poolside lounges with shaded cabanas and firepit. Modern fitness center with spinning room, weekly classes. Pool, spa, and sundeck with views of wetlands.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
18 Units Available
ARIUM SPRING CROSSING
21525 Spring Plaza Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1460 sqft
Modern units with granite counters, a balcony/patio and stainless steel appliances. Dogs and cats allowed. Site features a business center and gym. Near Wet 'n' Wild Splash Town and Bayer Park.

Median Rent in Spring

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Spring is $1,123, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,374.
Studio
$991
1 Bed
$1,123
2 Beds
$1,374
3+ Beds
$1,874
City GuideSpring
In the year 1901, the International-Great Northern Railroad opened in Spring, Texas, connecting it to Fort Worth and putting it on the map as a popular destination and travel stop. The clickity-clack of those railroad tracks put a spring in this community's step.

Located in Northern Harris County, Spring is just a hop, skip and a spring from the museums and business towers of Houston, Texas. In fact, it's a part of the greater Houston -- The Woodlands -- Sugar Land Metropolitan Area. Now just try to say that one three times fast. In the heart of Spring there's a designated Old Town area chock full of historic landmarks. What history, you ask? Well, there's plenty.

Super-Duper Spring

The area where Spring now rests was once inhabited by a tribe of Native American people called the Orcoquiza Tribe several hundred years ago. Then, back in the year 1836, the Texas General Council of the Provisional Government of Texas added the Spring area to its current county -- Harris. A couple of years later, in 1838, a dude by the name of William Piermont opened himself a nice little trading post on Spring Creek Road. Two years after then, in 1840, little Spring had just one hundred and fifty-three full-time residents. Excellent farming conditions drew many more settlers after that, and surprisingly it was agriculture, not this Texas region's later boom "crop" of oil, that brought success to the area. Cotton and sugar cane were among the main crops grown, and vegetable gardens and fruit orchards flourished.

Switching Time

Peaceful farming wasn't the future of Spring though. It was 1871 when that whole railroad thing came about. At this time, the International and Great Northern Railroad built rail lines right through the town, and by 1910, the population was over 1,200 strong and growing fast. Two steam saw and grist mills were opened, two cotton gins, and a switch yard that created many new jobs -- before that switch yard pulled a switch to Houston proper.

Spring didn't give up and wilt in the hot Texas sun though; soon a bank opened, the Goodyear Airship called America was stationed nearby, and Houston's suburbs began to grow and spread toward Spring until the city was connected with the rest of the Houston area. Old homes and buildings were restored and updated in the early 1970s, giving Spring a fresh new makeover with a charming historical bent. The Old Town Spring Association promotes tourism and supports the establishment of quaint shops and boutiques in the Old Town Spring Shopping Area. Spring is now a sought-after tourist destination, and some 15,000 residents enjoy the mix of old and new year round. There are over 150 shops, galleries, and cafes here. And the streets are made for walking, just like those Texas boots you may be buying.

Moving to Town

Drawn by historical buildings, mild weather, and a solid community feel just miles away from downtown Houston? Then it's time to make a move. Spring forward -- and don't fall back. However, you will want to take some time with this move. You'll need about a month to locate the home of your dreams, as vacancies can be tight in this community. Walk around the pleasant streets, read the local paper, and look online at potential rental options.

Spring offers a nice balance of rental property. You can discover duplexes for rent here, studio apartments, newly remodeled rental properties, vintage and custom property rentals, and more, in an area where both renters and owners enjoy the classic streets.

When you're not walking the historic streets of old town, you may want a car here. Most residents commute to work -- in private vehicles.

Neighborhoods

Adeline-Westfield -- This neighborhood crosses right through the center of the Spring community and offers easy access to the botanical gardens, several small parks, a section of beautiful Spring Creek, and many lovely shops and cafes in Old Town nearby. You will delight in the balance of one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments as well as homes to rent. A mix of owners and renters reside here in small and medium-sized homes.

Cypresswood: Cypresswood Drive is the main road in this quiet neighborhood full of trees, flowers, and green space. It is an ideal place to get a home. Are you the sporting kind? Cypresswood is also very close to the Cypresswood Golf Club so you can enjoy luxury swing time anytime you please!

Treaschwig Road: Hard to spell, nice to live in. This neighborhood offers easy access to the Spring Creek Greenway, churches, and a pond. Settle into scenic single-family homes with nice front and backyards to cook and play in. It's Texas, so it must be barbecue time.

Town Center: Mainly medium-sized single-family homes and some small apartment complex comprise this neighborhood, where renters and owners enjoy a location near shops and dining options. Many homes here are newer, built between 1970 and the present.

Parks Bloom in Spring

Spring, Texas, is a community full of culture and fun, including community activities at the Harris County Community Center where sports leagues, afternoon recreation programs, and craft workshops are some of the offerings. Many different types of community activities are offered here. Founders Park in the historic district offers green space perfect for an afternoon stroll or a summer music concert.

There are many other beautiful parks and waterways to draw outdoor enthusiasts, too. Spring Creek Greenway is a huge strip of open green space that stretches across the community from the Northern to the Southern end. Biking, hiking, walking, running, or bird watching -- a great way to spend a day outside. You might even spot a jack rabbit or two at the right time of day. The aptly named Spring Creek is nearby, too, undulating along the outer edge of the park. You can easily enjoy a nice day fishing or swimming in the Creek.

Prefer an ocean to a peaceful creek and sun-warmed stones? Then maybe Spring isn't for you. But if you like the ease of small town life, the flavor of history, open space, and many comfortable housing options -- all within a short drive of the big city -- you'll enjoy it here.

Gardens and Preserves

One great place to visit for a hiking and fishing day is the beautiful Stahl Preserve -- a section to the Northern end of Spring Creek Greenway. Other smaller parks include Pundt Park, Hart Pundt Lake Recreation Area, and Bayer Park. Get your green on!

The Botanical Gardens of Spring are huge, and offer hundreds of flower species and towering, flowering trees. Formerly Mercer Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, you can learn the names of native and exotic flora and take a tour, or just stroll by yourself any time.

If nature isn't your cup of tea and the great outdoors seem to always give you hives, fear not. There is also quite a lot of fabulous shopping in Spring, Texas. The Old Town district of Spring is the hip and happening place to be within the community. Art lovers can browse galleries, nightlife abounds, and you can enjoy fine dining or an evening of music. This is also the location of the must-see Spring, Texas Museum. Here, you can learn even more about the old railroad history of Spring. Those who love a bargain or a unique gift for their family or friends can also look into visiting the Spring Antiques Store. You never know what you'll find browsing in buyable history.

Event-centric

Spring will also put a bounce in your step with events such as Home for the Holidays, a classic shop, stroll, and Santa fest in the historic district. For 33 years, residents and visitors have been enjoying this stellar event, a proclaimed Texas-style winter wonderland with unique gifts, and locally made products. Or how about the March Springfest, with wine, beer, arts, crafts, and plenty of music with a strong emphasis on country and folk sounds. April brings out the crawfish -- and the Crawfish Festival, with music and a lot of good eating. And vintage car lovers, rejoice! The annual Longhorn Rod Run has been serving up a drive back in time for 30 years.

Pets aren't forgotten either. PetFest is a weekend devoted to finding homes for the animals in shelters and aiding animal rescue groups throughout the greater Houston area. Music, food, and furry friends abound.

June 2020 Spring Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Spring Rent Report. Spring rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Spring rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Spring rents declined moderately over the past month

Spring rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Spring stand at $1,124 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,375 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Spring's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Spring throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Spring

    Rent growth in Spring has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Spring is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Spring's median two-bedroom rent of $1,375 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Spring.
    • While rents in Spring remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Spring than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Spring is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Spring’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Spring renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Howe...

    View full Spring Renter Survey

    Here’s how Spring ranks on:

    A+
    Overall satisfaction
    A
    Safety and crime rate
    A+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B+
    Recreational activities
    A
    Affordability
    A+
    Quality of schools
    B+
    Social Life
    B+
    Weather
    C+
    Commute time
    A+
    State and local taxes
    A+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Spring’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Spring renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Spring, some aspects can be better."

    Key findings in Spring include the following:

    • Spring renters gave their city an A+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Spring were jobs and career opportunities, state and local taxes, quality of local schools and pet-friendliness, which all received A+ grades.
    • The areas of concern to Spring renters are commute time (C+) and public transit (F).
    • Spring did relatively well compared to other cities in Texas, including Houston (B+), El Paso (B+) and Dallas (B).
    • Spring did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Atlanta, GA (B), Portland, OR (B) and Phoenix, AZ (B-).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Love the weather and the job opportunities." – Robert M.
    • "This area is more family-oriented and not as good for singles." – Callie H.
    • "I love the suburban feel of the area. It’s perfect for people who love a small community to raise a family but need to have the nearby big-city amenities." – Rosalind D.
    • "I love the shopping, restaurants and activities here. But things close down early on weekends and traffic congestion is the worst. The highway system into the city was poorly planned." – Edward S.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Spring?
    In Spring, the median rent is $991 for a studio, $1,123 for a 1-bedroom, $1,374 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,874 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Spring, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
    How pet-friendly is Spring?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Spring received a letter grade of A+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Spring?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Spring received a letter grade of A+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Spring?
    Spring renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Spring did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Spring?
    Spring renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Spring did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Spring?
    Some of the colleges located in the Spring area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Spring?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Spring from include Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Pearland, and Conroe.

