179 Apartments for rent in Spring, TX

Parks Bloom in Spring

Spring, Texas, is a community full of culture and fun, including community activities at the Harris County Community Center where sports leagues, afternoon recreation programs, and craft workshops are some of the offerings. Many different types of community activities are offered here. Founders Park in the historic district offers green space perfect for an afternoon stroll or a summer music concert.

There are many other beautiful parks and waterways to draw outdoor enthusiasts, too. Spring Creek Greenway is a huge strip of open green space that stretches across the community from the Northern to the Southern end. Biking, hiking, walking, running, or bird watching -- a great way to spend a day outside. You might even spot a jack rabbit or two at the right time of day. The aptly named Spring Creek is nearby, too, undulating along the outer edge of the park. You can easily enjoy a nice day fishing or swimming in the Creek.

Prefer an ocean to a peaceful creek and sun-warmed stones? Then maybe Spring isn't for you. But if you like the ease of small town life, the flavor of history, open space, and many comfortable housing options -- all within a short drive of the big city -- you'll enjoy it here.

Gardens and Preserves

One great place to visit for a hiking and fishing day is the beautiful Stahl Preserve -- a section to the Northern end of Spring Creek Greenway. Other smaller parks include Pundt Park, Hart Pundt Lake Recreation Area, and Bayer Park. Get your green on!

The Botanical Gardens of Spring are huge, and offer hundreds of flower species and towering, flowering trees. Formerly Mercer Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, you can learn the names of native and exotic flora and take a tour, or just stroll by yourself any time.

If nature isn't your cup of tea and the great outdoors seem to always give you hives, fear not. There is also quite a lot of fabulous shopping in Spring, Texas. The Old Town district of Spring is the hip and happening place to be within the community. Art lovers can browse galleries, nightlife abounds, and you can enjoy fine dining or an evening of music. This is also the location of the must-see Spring, Texas Museum. Here, you can learn even more about the old railroad history of Spring. Those who love a bargain or a unique gift for their family or friends can also look into visiting the Spring Antiques Store. You never know what you'll find browsing in buyable history.

Event-centric

Spring will also put a bounce in your step with events such as Home for the Holidays, a classic shop, stroll, and Santa fest in the historic district. For 33 years, residents and visitors have been enjoying this stellar event, a proclaimed Texas-style winter wonderland with unique gifts, and locally made products. Or how about the March Springfest, with wine, beer, arts, crafts, and plenty of music with a strong emphasis on country and folk sounds. April brings out the crawfish -- and the Crawfish Festival, with music and a lot of good eating. And vintage car lovers, rejoice! The annual Longhorn Rod Run has been serving up a drive back in time for 30 years.

Pets aren't forgotten either. PetFest is a weekend devoted to finding homes for the animals in shelters and aiding animal rescue groups throughout the greater Houston area. Music, food, and furry friends abound.