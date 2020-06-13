179 Apartments for rent in Spring, TX📍
1 of 43
1 of 45
1 of 3
1 of 95
1 of 24
1 of 24
1 of 51
1 of 17
1 of 23
1 of 38
1 of 8
1 of 55
1 of 8
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 2
1 of 34
1 of 22
1 of 19
1 of 107
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 29
1 of 60
Located in Northern Harris County, Spring is just a hop, skip and a spring from the museums and business towers of Houston, Texas. In fact, it's a part of the greater Houston -- The Woodlands -- Sugar Land Metropolitan Area. Now just try to say that one three times fast. In the heart of Spring there's a designated Old Town area chock full of historic landmarks. What history, you ask? Well, there's plenty.
The area where Spring now rests was once inhabited by a tribe of Native American people called the Orcoquiza Tribe several hundred years ago. Then, back in the year 1836, the Texas General Council of the Provisional Government of Texas added the Spring area to its current county -- Harris. A couple of years later, in 1838, a dude by the name of William Piermont opened himself a nice little trading post on Spring Creek Road. Two years after then, in 1840, little Spring had just one hundred and fifty-three full-time residents. Excellent farming conditions drew many more settlers after that, and surprisingly it was agriculture, not this Texas region's later boom "crop" of oil, that brought success to the area. Cotton and sugar cane were among the main crops grown, and vegetable gardens and fruit orchards flourished.
Switching Time
Peaceful farming wasn't the future of Spring though. It was 1871 when that whole railroad thing came about. At this time, the International and Great Northern Railroad built rail lines right through the town, and by 1910, the population was over 1,200 strong and growing fast. Two steam saw and grist mills were opened, two cotton gins, and a switch yard that created many new jobs -- before that switch yard pulled a switch to Houston proper.
Spring didn't give up and wilt in the hot Texas sun though; soon a bank opened, the Goodyear Airship called America was stationed nearby, and Houston's suburbs began to grow and spread toward Spring until the city was connected with the rest of the Houston area. Old homes and buildings were restored and updated in the early 1970s, giving Spring a fresh new makeover with a charming historical bent. The Old Town Spring Association promotes tourism and supports the establishment of quaint shops and boutiques in the Old Town Spring Shopping Area. Spring is now a sought-after tourist destination, and some 15,000 residents enjoy the mix of old and new year round. There are over 150 shops, galleries, and cafes here. And the streets are made for walking, just like those Texas boots you may be buying.
Drawn by historical buildings, mild weather, and a solid community feel just miles away from downtown Houston? Then it's time to make a move. Spring forward -- and don't fall back. However, you will want to take some time with this move. You'll need about a month to locate the home of your dreams, as vacancies can be tight in this community. Walk around the pleasant streets, read the local paper, and look online at potential rental options.
Spring offers a nice balance of rental property. You can discover duplexes for rent here, studio apartments, newly remodeled rental properties, vintage and custom property rentals, and more, in an area where both renters and owners enjoy the classic streets.
When you're not walking the historic streets of old town, you may want a car here. Most residents commute to work -- in private vehicles.
Adeline-Westfield -- This neighborhood crosses right through the center of the Spring community and offers easy access to the botanical gardens, several small parks, a section of beautiful Spring Creek, and many lovely shops and cafes in Old Town nearby. You will delight in the balance of one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments as well as homes to rent. A mix of owners and renters reside here in small and medium-sized homes.
Cypresswood: Cypresswood Drive is the main road in this quiet neighborhood full of trees, flowers, and green space. It is an ideal place to get a home. Are you the sporting kind? Cypresswood is also very close to the Cypresswood Golf Club so you can enjoy luxury swing time anytime you please!
Treaschwig Road: Hard to spell, nice to live in. This neighborhood offers easy access to the Spring Creek Greenway, churches, and a pond. Settle into scenic single-family homes with nice front and backyards to cook and play in. It's Texas, so it must be barbecue time.
Town Center: Mainly medium-sized single-family homes and some small apartment complex comprise this neighborhood, where renters and owners enjoy a location near shops and dining options. Many homes here are newer, built between 1970 and the present.
Spring, Texas, is a community full of culture and fun, including community activities at the Harris County Community Center where sports leagues, afternoon recreation programs, and craft workshops are some of the offerings. Many different types of community activities are offered here. Founders Park in the historic district offers green space perfect for an afternoon stroll or a summer music concert.
There are many other beautiful parks and waterways to draw outdoor enthusiasts, too. Spring Creek Greenway is a huge strip of open green space that stretches across the community from the Northern to the Southern end. Biking, hiking, walking, running, or bird watching -- a great way to spend a day outside. You might even spot a jack rabbit or two at the right time of day. The aptly named Spring Creek is nearby, too, undulating along the outer edge of the park. You can easily enjoy a nice day fishing or swimming in the Creek.
Prefer an ocean to a peaceful creek and sun-warmed stones? Then maybe Spring isn't for you. But if you like the ease of small town life, the flavor of history, open space, and many comfortable housing options -- all within a short drive of the big city -- you'll enjoy it here.
Gardens and Preserves
One great place to visit for a hiking and fishing day is the beautiful Stahl Preserve -- a section to the Northern end of Spring Creek Greenway. Other smaller parks include Pundt Park, Hart Pundt Lake Recreation Area, and Bayer Park. Get your green on!
The Botanical Gardens of Spring are huge, and offer hundreds of flower species and towering, flowering trees. Formerly Mercer Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, you can learn the names of native and exotic flora and take a tour, or just stroll by yourself any time.
If nature isn't your cup of tea and the great outdoors seem to always give you hives, fear not. There is also quite a lot of fabulous shopping in Spring, Texas. The Old Town district of Spring is the hip and happening place to be within the community. Art lovers can browse galleries, nightlife abounds, and you can enjoy fine dining or an evening of music. This is also the location of the must-see Spring, Texas Museum. Here, you can learn even more about the old railroad history of Spring. Those who love a bargain or a unique gift for their family or friends can also look into visiting the Spring Antiques Store. You never know what you'll find browsing in buyable history.
Event-centric
Spring will also put a bounce in your step with events such as Home for the Holidays, a classic shop, stroll, and Santa fest in the historic district. For 33 years, residents and visitors have been enjoying this stellar event, a proclaimed Texas-style winter wonderland with unique gifts, and locally made products. Or how about the March Springfest, with wine, beer, arts, crafts, and plenty of music with a strong emphasis on country and folk sounds. April brings out the crawfish -- and the Crawfish Festival, with music and a lot of good eating. And vintage car lovers, rejoice! The annual Longhorn Rod Run has been serving up a drive back in time for 30 years.
Pets aren't forgotten either. PetFest is a weekend devoted to finding homes for the animals in shelters and aiding animal rescue groups throughout the greater Houston area. Music, food, and furry friends abound.
June 2020 Spring Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Spring Rent Report. Spring rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Spring rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Spring Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Spring Rent Report. Spring rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Spring rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Spring rents declined moderately over the past month
Spring rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Spring stand at $1,124 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,375 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Spring's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Houston Metro
While rents have remained steady in the city of Spring throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
- Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Spring
Rent growth in Spring has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Spring is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
- Spring's median two-bedroom rent of $1,375 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Spring.
- While rents in Spring remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,688 respectively.
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Spring than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Spring is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Spring’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Spring renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Howe...
Here’s how Spring ranks on:
Apartment List has released Spring’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Spring renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Spring, some aspects can be better."
Key findings in Spring include the following:
- Spring renters gave their city an A+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Spring were jobs and career opportunities, state and local taxes, quality of local schools and pet-friendliness, which all received A+ grades.
- The areas of concern to Spring renters are commute time (C+) and public transit (F).
- Spring did relatively well compared to other cities in Texas, including Houston (B+), El Paso (B+) and Dallas (B).
- Spring did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Atlanta, GA (B), Portland, OR (B) and Phoenix, AZ (B-).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "Love the weather and the job opportunities." – Robert M.
- "This area is more family-oriented and not as good for singles." – Callie H.
- "I love the suburban feel of the area. It’s perfect for people who love a small community to raise a family but need to have the nearby big-city amenities." – Rosalind D.
- "I love the shopping, restaurants and activities here. But things close down early on weekends and traffic congestion is the worst. The highway system into the city was poorly planned." – Edward S.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.