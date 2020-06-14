Apartment List
/
TX
/
houston
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:34 PM

542 Apartments for rent in Houston, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Houston renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Afton Oaks - River Oaks
39 Units Available
Harlow River Oaks
70 E Briar Hollow Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
$960
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1317 sqft
Luxury midrise featuring apartments with unique floor plans (including studio lofts) and lots of natural light. Pet-friendly community with a pet park and 2 pet runs.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
19 Units Available
Arium Uptown West
7600 Highmeadow Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1176 sqft
Pet-friendly community with an on-site pet park. Two story fitness center available to residents. Units feature modern interiors with glass-fronted cabinets. Only 2 miles from The Galleria. Community hosts frequent activities for tenants.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
34 Units Available
Carrington at Barker Cypress
7202 Barker Cypress Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1523 sqft
Spacious apartments in a luxurious community with pool, carport, and business center. Alarm system for added security. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, A/C, and large closets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Fourth Ward
16 Units Available
Alta West Gray
299 West Gray Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,301
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1197 sqft
This sophisticated home offers furnished apartments near the heart of the Montrose area. Apartments have an expansive floor plan with a washer and dryer, gourmet kitchens, and downtown views. On-site clubhouse lounge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Eldridge - West Oaks
32 Units Available
Haven at Eldridge
13115 Whittington Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1398 sqft
Brand new community with designer apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counters and tile backsplash. On-site pool, BBQ area, fitness center, clubhouse and conference center. On-site maintenance.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
MacGregor
29 Units Available
The Villas at Hermann Park
6301 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1628 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with hardwood flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit fireplaces. Handsome community offers outdoor recreation areas, pool, grill area, and a fully equipped gym. Just minutes from Hermann Park Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Eldridge - West Oaks
18 Units Available
Briarwood Village
2215 Avenida La Quinta St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
975 sqft
Prime East Houston location with easy access to highways 225 and146, and I-10. Great shopping, dining and nightlife nearby. Apartments have designer paint, upgraded flooring, granite countertops and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Great Uptown
18 Units Available
Woodway Square Apartments
1200 Winrock Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,131
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1320 sqft
Nestled between the vibrant Galleria and Memorial areas of Houston, Texas. Spacious living rooms. Luxury homes feature crown molding, wood-burning fireplaces and rainfall shower heads. Two-acre park with off-leash dog park.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
35 Units Available
Tanglewood at Voss
7510 Burgoyne Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,127
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1163 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments in Woodlake-Briar Meadow area near I-69 and abundant entertainment. Gourmet kitchens, intrusion alarms, in-unit W/D and custom cabinetry. Also features gated community, pools and resident lounge.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Sunnyside
19 Units Available
Valencia Place
3131 West Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1175 sqft
Perfectly located with easy access to midtown/downtown Houston on the I-610. Less than a mile from Reliant Stadium (Texans). Minutes to many shopping options at Willow Water Hole Greenway and Meyerland Plaza. Residents enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, gaming center, and a beach-entry pool.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Greenway - Upper Kirby
18 Units Available
Metropole
3616 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1270 sqft
Unique city views, free weekend chauffeurs, tranquility spa/massage, gourmet coffee bar, and more available to residents. Community events for tenants. Just minutes from the Galleria, Memorial Park, Houston Children's Museum, and Downtown Houston.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Neartown - Montrose
13 Units Available
Muse Museum District
1301 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1340 sqft
Located in the Museum District, close to Highland Village, Rice Village and The Galleria. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and tumbled stone backsplashes. Community offers courtyard pool, tanning ledge and lanai.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Greenway - Upper Kirby
19 Units Available
Gables Upper Kirby
2305 W Alabama St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,305
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1254 sqft
The luxurious pool offers a nice view from the patio or balcony of this complex with its own parking garage. Each pet-friendly apartment comes equipped with granite countertops, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
91Fifty
9150 Hwy 6 N, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1150 sqft
Luxury apartments located close to shopping, dining, and Houston's Energy Corridor. New apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and other modern luxuries. Pool and coffee bar on premises.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Neartown - Montrose
21 Units Available
Le Palais Apartments
1916 West Gray Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,348
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1263 sqft
1916 West Gray Street, Houston, TX 77019 Live like a Parisian in the heart of Houston.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Meyerland Area
23 Units Available
The Meritage
4550 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,064
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury is redefined at The Meritage, where residents enjoy a wine room plus the standard amenities. Apartment homes come with alarm systems, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry, just moments from The Galleria in SW Houston.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
10 Units Available
Stone Creek at Old Farm
8585 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1365 sqft
Located along Woodway Drive and a short distance from Westheimer Road. Apartments include modern kitchen with ice maker and appliances. Community facilities include a pool, clubhouse and guest suite.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Southbelt - Ellington
15 Units Available
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1212 sqft
With an executive business center, conference room and internet access, this community is built for those who stay busy. Unwind in the clubhouse or 24-hour gym, or enjoy the bustling Sam Houston Tollway corridor.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
22 Units Available
Piney Point
9100 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1420 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-610 and Hwy 59. Within walking distance of Walmart, AMC Studio 30 and just minutes to REI, AutoZone, and more. Meticulously maintained with units that boast generous floor plans and large closets.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Astrodome
10 Units Available
Stella at the Medical Center
7009 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living with washer and dryer in every apartment, plus oversized walk-in closets. Fully-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to Brays Bayou, South Freeway.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Greenway - Upper Kirby
17 Units Available
Gables Revere Upper Kirby
2305 W. Alabama St., Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1211 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Addicks - Park Ten
31 Units Available
Paramount
1800 Barker Cypress Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$851
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1451 sqft
The Good Life is Calling If you’re ready to take your lifestyle to the next level, get ready for life at The Paramount Apartments.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Greenway - Upper Kirby
23 Units Available
Windsor at West University
2630 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,155
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1195 sqft
Spa-like bathrooms with porcelain tile, solid slab countertops, and oversized soaking tubs. Fitness center with cardio and lifting equipment, TRX and yoga/spinning room. Dog park with pet wash stations surrounded by trees. Just blocks from I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Greenway - Upper Kirby
29 Units Available
Gables CityWalk Waterford Square
2828 Greenbriar St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
987 sqft
Park-like landscaping with courtyards, pond and fountain. On-site management and maintenance, along with night patrols. Walking distance from shopping and dining, including Whole Foods and Trader Joe's.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Houston, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Houston renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHouston 3 BedroomsHouston Accessible ApartmentsHouston Apartments under $600Houston Apartments under $700
Houston Apartments under $800Houston Apartments with BalconyHouston Apartments with GarageHouston Apartments with GymHouston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHouston Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHouston Apartments with Parking
Houston Apartments with PoolHouston Apartments with Washer-DryerHouston Dog Friendly ApartmentsHouston Furnished ApartmentsHouston Pet Friendly PlacesHouston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston