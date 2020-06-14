407 Apartments for rent in Houston, TX with garage

'Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed.' (Neil Armstrong)

When then-President of the Republic of Texas Sam Houston incorporated the City of Houston in 1837, the prevailing industry was railroad construction. A lot has changed since then, but the city’s passion for modes of transportation has not (think NASA and oil tycoons). Too bad a mass transit system consistently fails to inspire our local legislators... So whether you travel via steam engine or shuttle rocket, you’re going to need somewhere to park your vessel in this city of over two million. It doesn’t take a regular Space Camp attendee to find a great apartment in Houston, but we hope this guide furnishes some enlightenment for your odyssey. Happy hunting!

