407 Apartments for rent in Houston, TX with garage
'Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed.' (Neil Armstrong)
When then-President of the Republic of Texas Sam Houston incorporated the City of Houston in 1837, the prevailing industry was railroad construction. A lot has changed since then, but the city’s passion for modes of transportation has not (think NASA and oil tycoons). Too bad a mass transit system consistently fails to inspire our local legislators... So whether you travel via steam engine or shuttle rocket, you’re going to need somewhere to park your vessel in this city of over two million. It doesn’t take a regular Space Camp attendee to find a great apartment in Houston, but we hope this guide furnishes some enlightenment for your odyssey. Happy hunting!
Houston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.