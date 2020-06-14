407 Apartments for rent in Houston, TX with garage

Apartment List
Houston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
49 Units Available
Cortland Vue Kingsland
18021 Kingsland Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1425 sqft
Luxury apartments feature spacious living areas and a variety of floor plans. Amenities include clubhouse, business center, billiards room and a pool. Direct access to the George Bush Park bike trails.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
57 Units Available
1711 Caroline Apartments
1711 Caroline Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
1234 sqft
High-end downtown luxury apartments with one or two bedrooms. Walking distance to shopping, local dining, parks, and jogging/walking trails. Near Discovery Green. Pet-friendly community offers elevator, controlled access, fitness center. Features patio/balcony, air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Houston
59 Units Available
Houston House
1617 Fannin St, Houston, TX
Studio
$795
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,009
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1083 sqft
Rooftop deck with 360 views, plus rooftop pool. Full-sized basketball court and fitness center open 24 hours. Balconies available with every floor plan. Just a half mile to numerous restaurants, light rail access, and I-45/Gulf Freeway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
$
Kingwood
55 Units Available
Town Center
2727 Bens Branch Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1381 sqft
Quiet enclave in Kingwood with beautiful pool, 24-hour fitness center, and covered carport. Apartments are spacious with walk-in closets, fireplaces, and modern kitchens. Located near Lake Houston.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
Astrodome
24 Units Available
Elle at the Medical Center
8181 el Mundo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,332
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A sparkling pool surrounded by palm trees, beautiful courtyard and impressive clubhouse are available to residents. Shopping and dining are easily accessible thanks to nearby Interstate 610. Attached garages are available in this gated community.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
University Place
26 Units Available
Hanover Southampton
5122 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,344
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,387
1587 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,704
2455 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with stainless steel appliances, frameless cabinets, slab granite and quartzite countertops. Rooftop pool with sundeck and shaded cabanas. Just blocks from Rice University.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
$
Greater Heights
17 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
700 West Cavalcade Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,247
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lincoln Heights, a brand new community of luxury apartments in Houston, TX. Located just minutes from Downtown and Houstons Farmers Market, youll find yourself nestled in the citys most charming neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
$
Fourth Ward
23 Units Available
Ashton on West Dallas
1616 W Dallas St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1262 sqft
Living Areas 10-foot ceilings Full-size washer and dryer Two custom finishes of bamboo plank flooring Solar shades Digital thermostat Private backyard* Direct dog park access* Alarms in all residences High speed Internet access** Gourmet Kitchens
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
Memorial
28 Units Available
The McCarthy
9789 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,465
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1418 sqft
Located off I-10 close to Memorial City Mall. Apartments feature bathtubs, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a fire pit, wine room, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
Memorial
30 Units Available
Arlo Memorial
935 N Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,183
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,269
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1286 sqft
Located just off Katy Freeway Frontage Road, this complex offers easy access to all of Houston. New units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and big walk-in closets. On-site gym and pool. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
Memorial
9 Units Available
The Fountains at Memorial City
9870 Gaylord Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,274
1132 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
1584 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
First-rate amenities fit to accommodate luxurious living, including a concierge and rooftop pool. Units include hardwood flooring and private balcony. Near I-10 and Sam Houston freeways, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial City Mall.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
$
Gulfton
58 Units Available
Remington Park
5510 S Rice Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1201 sqft
Fairly priced apartments located in a community that offers an indoor basketball court and monthly resident/staff events. Energetic, involved staff. Just a 5 minute drive to The Galleria.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
MacGregor
11 Units Available
5755 Hermann Park
5755 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,210
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units conveniently located near MD Anderson Medical Center, shopping, art galleries, dining and entertainment. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Gym and clubhouse. Residents have access to fully equipped outdoor kitchen and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
Greater Heights
23 Units Available
City Park
1640 E TC Jester Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
999 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstates 10 and 610, this community has shopping and dining options galore. On-site business center and clubhouse for work and play. Units feature fireplaces, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
$
Addicks - Park Ten
26 Units Available
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1386 sqft
Wide open floor plans with plenty of natural light. Multi-level resort-style pool and hot tub. Walking paths, benches, and picnic tables set in mature landscaping. One mile to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
Neartown - Montrose
30 Units Available
Hanover Montrose
3400 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,685
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,773
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1322 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of downtown. Luxury units feature modern design, balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. On-site features include valet service, conference and media rooms, gym, and yoga.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
Great Uptown
20 Units Available
7 Riverway
7 Riverway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,143
1226 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,201
1780 sqft
Many amenities that include all-day valet, fitness center, community room, business center, and heated pool. Close o Galleria Mall, My Fit Foods, and Target. Units have chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
Alief
12 Units Available
Advenir at Milan
13100 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1388 sqft
Enjoy outdoor living with proximity to parks, including Ron Slockett Park and Eldridge Park. Units with comfortable features, including garden-style patios, carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Convenient community amenities, including e-payments and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
28 Units Available
Hollow Tree Park
101 Hollow Tree Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$891
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1277 sqft
Contemporary kitchens, garden tubs, airy balconies, and spacious rooms. One to three bedroom apartments with W/D hook-ups. North Houston location, minutes from I-45, Beltway 8, and The Woodlands Mall. Pool, coffee bar, and playground.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:05am
$
Great Uptown
41 Units Available
AMLI Uptown
2525 McCue Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,224
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1551 sqft
Unique floor plans with designer features like granite countertops and dark wood-style flooring. LEED Platinum Certified, with electric car charging stations. Expansive pool with lounge chairs on sun shelves. Just blocks from the Galleria.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
26 Units Available
Villas at Cypresswood
9844 Cypresswood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1453 sqft
Excellent location, steps from Cypress Creek and Marshall Lake. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool and trash valet. Units feature bathtub, walk-in closets, ceiling fans and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
$
Eldridge - West Oaks
36 Units Available
Ashford
1200 N Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,020
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,013
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1238 sqft
Fully equipped with all modern conveniences and unit upgrades, this deluxe property is situated near the gorgeous Buffalo Bayou and the picturesque Quail Trail. Outdoor kitchen area, business center, library, and gym.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
Fort Bend Houston
9 Units Available
Clarke Springs
15706 Clarke Springs Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1365 sqft
Spacious homes with large windows throughout. Options for garden tubs and separate showers. Immediate access to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
211 Units Available
Territory at Greenhouse
2500 Greenhouse Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1523 sqft
Territory at Greenhouse is more than just an apartment community; it’s a stylish retreat that puts Cullen Park in your backyard and Katy’s best shopping and dining just a short distance from home.
City Guide for Houston, TX

'Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed.' (Neil Armstrong)

When then-President of the Republic of Texas Sam Houston incorporated the City of Houston in 1837, the prevailing industry was railroad construction. A lot has changed since then, but the city’s passion for modes of transportation has not (think NASA and oil tycoons). Too bad a mass transit system consistently fails to inspire our local legislators... So whether you travel via steam engine or shuttle rocket, you’re going to need somewhere to park your vessel in this city of over two million. It doesn’t take a regular Space Camp attendee to find a great apartment in Houston, but we hope this guide furnishes some enlightenment for your odyssey. Happy hunting!

Having trouble with Craigslist Houston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Apartment Guide? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Houston, TX

Houston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

