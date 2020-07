Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool key fob access cats allowed elevator parking bbq/grill bike storage car charging concierge fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby trash valet yoga

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At The Parker our boutique-inspired 1 to 2 bedroom apartments are fully appointed with modern finishes, fixtures and features such as stainless steel appliances, gas cooktops, Kronoswiss Faux wood floors, and keyless entry.