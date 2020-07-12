/
greater heights
255 Apartments for rent in Greater Heights, Houston, TX
46 Units Available
15th Street Flats
1414 North Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,462
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1174 sqft
15th Street Flats is the premier destination for exquisite one and two bedroom apartment homes. Our inspired Broadstone community is brimming with stunning architecture and all-inclusive amenities, just waiting for you to explore.
74 Units Available
Heights Waterworks
515 W 20th St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,545
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1131 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
24 Units Available
2125 Yale
2125 Yale St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1133 sqft
Luxury units include all appliances, granite countertops, large floor plans and patio/balcony. Close to Halbert Park and downtown Houston. Pet-friendly community includes 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and elevator.
12 Units Available
Crossing at White Oak
2424 E TC Jester Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,218
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bay windows in most floor plans. Fitness room with cardio and lifting equipment. Controlled access and alarm system for peace of mind. Across the street from White Oak Bayou Trail, and less than a mile to I-610.
30 Units Available
Camden Heights
404 Oxford St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,279
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,219
1442 sqft
Walk-in closets, full-sized washer and dryer, and open kitchens for spacious living with every floorplan. Waterfall-fed pool surrounded by palm trees and brick sundeck. Less than a mile to Stude Park, I-10, and numerous shopping and dining options.
82 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
700 West Cavalcade Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,247
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1196 sqft
Welcome to Lincoln Heights, a brand new community of luxury apartments in Houston, TX. Located just minutes from Downtown and Houstons Farmers Market, youll find yourself nestled in the citys most charming neighborhood.
10 Units Available
Residence At The Heights
611 W Cavalcade St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
817 sqft
Excellent location off of I-45 inside the 610 loop. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, guest parking and courtyard.
4 Units Available
935 Byrne
935 Byrne Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 935 Byrne in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
71 Units Available
Assembly at Historic Heights
525 Yale St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,262
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,459
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,351
1215 sqft
Prime location in Greater Heights Texas minutes away from dining, shopping and culture. High, dramatic ceilings with mix of carpet and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with pool, business center and clubhouse.
177 Units Available
The Standard in the Heights
601 Waverly Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,205
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1133 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
23 Units Available
City Park in the Heights
1640 E TC Jester Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,091
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
999 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstates 10 and 610, this community has shopping and dining options galore. On-site business center and clubhouse for work and play. Units feature fireplaces, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
26 Units Available
Holden Heights
525 W 24th St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,976
1194 sqft
Greater Heights location, large and spacious condo-style apartments include balcony/patio, granite counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Community features dog park, gym, courtyard, garage parking, wine room and pool.
37 Units Available
Elan Heights
825 Usener St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,489
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1291 sqft
Sophisticated, luxury apartments in the Greater Heights neighborhood. Modern architecture with upscale finishes. On-site fitness studio, yoga room, courtyard, pool and game room. W/D in unit. Close to dining, arts, shopping and more.
39 Units Available
Citadel
2220 Pinegate Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1358 sqft
Now Touring! We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment
3 Units Available
218 West 15
218 West 15th Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 218 West 15 in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Pecan Villa
4725 North Main Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pecan Villa in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Twin Pines
1109 W 25th St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
685 sqft
Offering a selection of floor plans with a wide assortment of amenities, these units include walk-in closets, large private patios, assigned parking, new kitchen finishes, and more.
17 Units Available
2121 Ella
2121 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,334
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1024 sqft
Houston Heights Urban Luxury. Live uniquely at 2121 Ella. Smart, spacious floor plans allow you to craft a one or two bedroom living space perfectly suited to you and your lifestyle.
58 Units Available
Alexan Lower Heights
2770 Summer Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,660
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1301 sqft
ALEXAN LOWER HEIGHTS offers a decidedly modern and convenient apartment community. Located south of Houston’s historic Heights neighborhood and just minutes from downtown, you’ll find yourself in the center of almost everything Houston has to offer.
73 Units Available
District at Washington
230 TC Jester Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1139 sqft
Just blocks from Washington Avenue. Residents have easy access to numerous dining, shopping and entertainment venues. Units offer gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Property includes a gym, pool and hot tub.
14 Units Available
The Gardens Apartments
1660 W TC Jester Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
911 sqft
An oasis located near the beautiful White Oak Bayou and Timbergrove Manor Park. These pet friendly units are fully equipped and located on attractive park area with 24-hour emergency maintenance.
26 Units Available
Azure
1111 Durham Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,100
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,197
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1112 sqft
This community is near Cleveland Park, Buffalo Bayou, and Katy Freeway. Amenities include a business center, club room, garage parking, and fitness center. Apartments feature quartz countertops, Bluetooth speaker integration, and stainless steel appliances.
36 Units Available
Sawyer Heights Lofts
2424 Sawyer Heights St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1260 sqft
Leafy, uber-modern apartment complex that overlooks a sun-drenched courtyard, just a stone's throw from Stude Park. Loft-style apartments have high ceilings, patio, and walk-in closets. Situated in historic Houston Heights neighborhood.
49 Units Available
Arlo Buffalo Heights
225 S Heights Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,235
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1315 sqft
Sophisticated interior design with ceramic tile flooring, Italian-made espresso cabinetry, granite countertops. Resort-style pool with spectacular central fountain. Across the street from Spotts Park and access to Buffalo Bayou bike trails.
