60 Apartments for rent in Atascocita, TX

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
228 Units Available
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Park at Tour 18 is a brand new apartment community coming soon to Atascocita, Texas. Situated on the Tour 18 Golf Course, our community is surrounded by beautiful views and conveniences.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
136 Units Available
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1393 sqft
We are now offering in person and self-guided tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available. Let your active lifestyle thrive where every adventure is close to home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
$
9 Units Available
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartment home living in Humble, Texas, can be yours at Sunrise at Atascocita! Our community sits in an exceptional location, placing you in close proximity to GB Intercontinental Airport, Lake Houston, and Deerbrook Mall.
Results within 1 mile of Atascocita
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
25 Units Available
Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,363
1491 sqft
Large floor plans, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and designer kitchens rank among the best amenities featured in these apartments. Resident of the community also enjoy access to a large pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
32 Units Available
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1273 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows. On-site dog park with pet wash station. Resort-style pool with water features. Less than a mile to Beltway 8.
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
Lake Houston
27 Units Available
The Pointe at West Lake
16755 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1428 sqft
Situated off West Lake Houston Parkway. Apartments with personal balconies and attached garages nestled in a tree-lined neighborhood close to Lake Houston. Residents have access to outdoor green space and walking trails.
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
14 Units Available
Eagle Crest
5303 Atascocita Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
939 sqft
Easy access to I-69, Beltway 8, George Bush Airport, golf courses, numerous shopping and dining venues. 1-2 bedroom units with large walk-in closet, private balcony and fireplace. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub on site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Lake Houston
27 Units Available
Harbor Cove
4630 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$858
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1151 sqft
Resort-style pool with tropically-inspired gardens and sheet waterfall. Nine-foot coffered ceilings with crown molding and paneled doors for elegant interiors. Game room features billiards and shuffleboard.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Lake Houston
24 Units Available
The JaXon
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1325 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Community areas with pool table, shuffleboard and media room. Dog and cat friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Lake Houston
18 Units Available
Kings Cove Apartments
4920 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1368 sqft
On-site fitness center and tropically landscaped pool/spa where all tenants are welcome. Pet-friendly community that features an clubhouse where residents visit with neighbors and guests. Units with contemporary architectural design that enhances the interior.
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
6 Units Available
Falls at Eagle Creek
9702 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,113
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1259 sqft
High ceilings, designer lighting and crown molding. Full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Resort-style pools surrounded by towering palm trees and sundeck. Direct access to Beltway 8.
Results within 5 miles of Atascocita
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Kingwood
Contact for Availability
Royalton at Kingwood
21919 Northpark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1487 sqft
Superb apartment home living to be established conveniently near Interstate 69 and outside Houston enabling seamless travels across the state.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Kingwood
17 Units Available
Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1403 sqft
Close to I-69 and Northpark Plaza Drive. Modern apartments with bathtub, fully equipped kitchen and fireplace. Pleasant community includes a pool, business center and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
65 Units Available
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,210
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,524
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Introducing the first luxury-inspired apartment community in northeast Houston.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Kingwood
32 Units Available
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1112 sqft
Great schools in the area are perfect for families. Property has beautiful landscape views, and many mature trees. Residents can shop at nearby grocery stores and the town's community shopping center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:18pm
$
Kingwood
54 Units Available
Town Center
2727 Bens Branch Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1381 sqft
Quiet enclave in Kingwood with beautiful pool, 24-hour fitness center, and covered carport. Apartments are spacious with walk-in closets, fireplaces, and modern kitchens. Located near Lake Houston.
Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
Humble
7 Units Available
The Pines at Humble Park
412 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1368 sqft
Comfortable homes with details like hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Sparkling pool tanning deck, and gazebo. Immediate access to US-59/Eastex Freeway
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
Sierra At Fall Creek
14951 Bellow Falls Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1419 sqft
Near major highways like I-69 and the Sam Houston Parkway. 1-3 bedroom apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Residents have full access to the pool, game room, media room and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Kingwood
25 Units Available
Discovery at Kingwood
150 Northpark Plaza Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1487 sqft
Beautiful open floor plans with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Business center, gym, media room and clubhouse. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and dog park. Convenient location off I-69.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Kingwood
11 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$801
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$916
908 sqft
Quiet, pristine community in Kingwood with easy access to Downtown Houston and US-59. Woodsy and natural with hiking trails and parks aplenty. Beautiful pool. Units feature patio/balcony and dishwasher.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr, Humble, TX
Studio
$784
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
934 sqft
Close to the Deerbrook Mall, several golf courses and the George Bush Airport. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in all units. Residents have access to gym, pool, garage and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
21 Units Available
Reserve at Fall Creek
7800 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,047
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1491 sqft
Just off the Sam Houston Tollway and within minutes of I-69 and Lake Houston. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include large walk-in closets and balcony/patio. On-site clubhouse, coffee bar, outdoor grill, gym and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Kingwood
22 Units Available
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$931
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1451 sqft
Resort-style pool and barbeque grills for unwinding outdoors. In-home amenities like washer and dryer, intrusion alarms, and option for attached garage. Pet-friendly with no weight limits on dogs. Just minutes to US-290/Eastex Freeway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Kingwood
38 Units Available
Kingwood Glen
200 Northpines Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$946
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1473 sqft
Hardwood-style flooring in kitchens and foyers, ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms. Grassy dog park with shaded seating. Just minutes from US-59/Eastex Freeway.
City GuideAtascocita
Recently named as one of the most notable high-growth areas in the US, Atascocita is especially well-known for its recreational facilities, parks, and waterfront resorts on the shores of Lake Houston.

From the years 2000 to 2010, the population of Atascocita, Texas skyrocketed from 35,727 to 65,844. If you're wondering why, consider the fact that Atascocita is renowned in the area for its many parks and waterfront resorts. Alongside this utopian vibe, however, you'll find all those practical necessities that you can't live without, such as Wal-Mart, mega malls and fast food restaurants. In its own way, Atascocita encapsulates the perfect city: a place where you can spend the day jet skiing in paradise, then come home and watch the big game at a multi-screen sports bar. Plus, Atascocita is just 10 miles away from George Bush Intercontinental Airport, so you can make a quick getaway from paradise whenever you need to. At least Lake Houston will always be there, just waiting for your return.

Having trouble with Craigslist Atascocita? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Atascocita

Whether you're looking for rental homes or condo rentals, you'll find plenty of places to rent in Atascocita. If you're looking for premier apartments and condos for rent, the best thing you can do is take a scouting trip to Atascocita and drive around the neighborhoods that most appeal to you, because you'll probably see several rental signs along the way. If you want to save some gas and shoe leather, you can also avail yourself to one of the many online apartment rental search sites. Once you've found what you're looking for, be prepared to pay first and last month's rent, as well as a security deposit. If you're lucky, you might get a landlord who will reduce or even waive one of these fees in order to get a good, reliable tenant, so dress well and look as reputable as you can when you're apartment hunting.

Thanks to Atascocita's mild climate, you don't have to worry about hauling your cherished belongings through deep snow drifts during the winter months. There's no real "best" time for moving here, and you can expect apartment availability (and prices) to be pretty much the same year round.

Atascocita Neighborhoods

Atascocita boasts a number of residential communities and subdivisions offering a wide variety of homes, townhouses, condos and apartment complexes. Here are some of the most popular areas to live in:

Eagle Springs: This residential community features beautifully landscaped homes at a variety of price points, as well as a number of attractive modern apartment complexes. Plus, it's just down the street from Wal-Mart Supercenter, Target and Kohl's.

King's River: This neighborhood boasts lovely rental homes with wooded lots, as well as recreational amenities such as the Greenbelt Trail.

Pinehurst: Pinehurst is a residential community that features beautiful, large multi-level homes, as well as amenities such as a community tennis court, marina and swimming pool.

Woodland Hills: This area has a number of lovely, well-maintained apartments and condos for rent, and is close to urban amenities such as Walgreen's, Starbucks and Baskin-Robbins.

Summerwood: This residential area features a popular subdivision with newly-built homes and attractive apartment rentals. Plus, it's close to convenient eateries such as McDonald's and Westco Donuts.

Living in Atascocita

When it comes to day-to-day living, Atascocita doesn't offer many challenges or obstacles to overcome. The weather is great all year, and the town has just about every retailer and service provider you'll possibly need. Thanks to the Metropolitan Transit Authority, there's bus service throughout the area, but it really helps to have a car if you need to be somewhere on a regular basis.

Atascocita is no slouch when it comes to great restaurants, either. There's no such thing as a Texas town without a great barbecue place, and Atascocita really delivers, thanks to Tin Roof B-B-Q, which offers sandwiches piled high with your choice of sauce-slathered meats, as well as a Texas cheese steak to die for. Another great local hangout is Culver's, where you can enjoy old fashioned burger platters, homemade fries and milkshakes. For more elegant dining, head down the road to the cleverly named Hasta La Pasta for richly decadent pasta dishes paired with fantastic wines.

If beer is more your thing, take a break at Time Out Tavern, a friendly neighborhood bar with a great selection of beers. Sports fans congregate at nearby Coaches Sports Bar & Grill, where you're sure to find a game worth watching on one of its many screens. Plus, this being Texas, there's always a poker game going on at one of the tables.

Atascocita is blessed with a mild climate year-round, so outdoor activities are especially popular in this region. If you're a golfing fan, you're always welcome to tee up at The Golf Preserve of Atascocita, a newly constructed, championship-level 27-hole course. Another local favorite is Walden on Lake Houston Country Club, which has a beautiful 18-hole green with plenty of challenging water features.

For something completely different, take a half hour's drive into the town of Liberty and visit the Clay Mound Sporting Center, where you can spend the day shooting clay pigeons. If you prefer to channel your inner Karate Kid, just nine minutes away in Kingwood you'll find Battenberg's Black Belt Academy, where you can take lessons in cool martial arts disciplines such as karate and kickboxing.

Atascocita also has its share of appealing community parks, and one of the most popular is the Lindsay/Lyons Park and Sports Complex, which has a whopping 20 soccer field, 10 lighted baseball fields and two lighted football fields. In addition, there's also (of course) a barbecue pavilion. Another winner just a few minutes down the road is Alexander Deussen Park, which is a real haven for birdwatchers thanks to its duck pond and proliferation of peacocks. There's also a dog park nearby, but no word on how well the dogs get along with the peacock population. If you'd rather get a million miles away, figuratively speaking, trek on over to Lake Houston Wilderness Park, a lakefront oasis just 20 minutes away where you can enjoy fishing, boating and even jet skiing.

After all that outdoor fun, it's time to shop, right? You'll be able to shop 'til you drop at nearby Deerbrook Mall, which features 143 nationally known retailers and restaurants. There's also a Walmart Supercenter, a Kohl's and a Target.

To get a real sense of Atascocita's community spirit, you'll want to take part in some of its annual local activities, and one of the best is Lake Houston Trade Days, which takes place several times a year from March through November at the Humble Civic Arena. This is a genuine, old-fashioned community market featuring more than 200 vendors selling antiques, crafts, jewelry collectibles, clothing and food. In addition, there's a pet adoption site, art exhibits, extreme sports demos and even an exhibition of custom/classic cars and motorcycles.

Is there anything that Atascocita doesn't have? Other than snow, the answer comes: there is none. It's a friendly town where, like it or not, folks will wave at you and remember your name, even if they've only met you once. With all that, plus the sublime Lake Houston, what more could you possibly want in a home town?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Atascocita?
The average rent price for Atascocita rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,410.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Atascocita?
Some of the colleges located in the Atascocita area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, Sam Houston State University, San Jacinto Community College, and The University of Texas Medical Branch. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Atascocita?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Atascocita from include Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland.

