60 Apartments for rent in Atascocita, TX

Living in Atascocita

When it comes to day-to-day living, Atascocita doesn't offer many challenges or obstacles to overcome. The weather is great all year, and the town has just about every retailer and service provider you'll possibly need. Thanks to the Metropolitan Transit Authority, there's bus service throughout the area, but it really helps to have a car if you need to be somewhere on a regular basis.

Atascocita is no slouch when it comes to great restaurants, either. There's no such thing as a Texas town without a great barbecue place, and Atascocita really delivers, thanks to Tin Roof B-B-Q, which offers sandwiches piled high with your choice of sauce-slathered meats, as well as a Texas cheese steak to die for. Another great local hangout is Culver's, where you can enjoy old fashioned burger platters, homemade fries and milkshakes. For more elegant dining, head down the road to the cleverly named Hasta La Pasta for richly decadent pasta dishes paired with fantastic wines.

If beer is more your thing, take a break at Time Out Tavern, a friendly neighborhood bar with a great selection of beers. Sports fans congregate at nearby Coaches Sports Bar & Grill, where you're sure to find a game worth watching on one of its many screens. Plus, this being Texas, there's always a poker game going on at one of the tables.

Atascocita is blessed with a mild climate year-round, so outdoor activities are especially popular in this region. If you're a golfing fan, you're always welcome to tee up at The Golf Preserve of Atascocita, a newly constructed, championship-level 27-hole course. Another local favorite is Walden on Lake Houston Country Club, which has a beautiful 18-hole green with plenty of challenging water features.

For something completely different, take a half hour's drive into the town of Liberty and visit the Clay Mound Sporting Center, where you can spend the day shooting clay pigeons. If you prefer to channel your inner Karate Kid, just nine minutes away in Kingwood you'll find Battenberg's Black Belt Academy, where you can take lessons in cool martial arts disciplines such as karate and kickboxing.

Atascocita also has its share of appealing community parks, and one of the most popular is the Lindsay/Lyons Park and Sports Complex, which has a whopping 20 soccer field, 10 lighted baseball fields and two lighted football fields. In addition, there's also (of course) a barbecue pavilion. Another winner just a few minutes down the road is Alexander Deussen Park, which is a real haven for birdwatchers thanks to its duck pond and proliferation of peacocks. There's also a dog park nearby, but no word on how well the dogs get along with the peacock population. If you'd rather get a million miles away, figuratively speaking, trek on over to Lake Houston Wilderness Park, a lakefront oasis just 20 minutes away where you can enjoy fishing, boating and even jet skiing.

After all that outdoor fun, it's time to shop, right? You'll be able to shop 'til you drop at nearby Deerbrook Mall, which features 143 nationally known retailers and restaurants. There's also a Walmart Supercenter, a Kohl's and a Target.

To get a real sense of Atascocita's community spirit, you'll want to take part in some of its annual local activities, and one of the best is Lake Houston Trade Days, which takes place several times a year from March through November at the Humble Civic Arena. This is a genuine, old-fashioned community market featuring more than 200 vendors selling antiques, crafts, jewelry collectibles, clothing and food. In addition, there's a pet adoption site, art exhibits, extreme sports demos and even an exhibition of custom/classic cars and motorcycles.

Is there anything that Atascocita doesn't have? Other than snow, the answer comes: there is none. It's a friendly town where, like it or not, folks will wave at you and remember your name, even if they've only met you once. With all that, plus the sublime Lake Houston, what more could you possibly want in a home town?