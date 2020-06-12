Apartment List
743 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Houston, TX

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
Broadstone Vintage Park
14700 Vintage Preserve Parkway, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1254 sqft
Offering a place of sanctuary in the middle of the city, experience life at its best at Broadstone Vintage Park, a new luxury community destined to transform apartment living in Houston.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Greater Heights
44 Units Available
15th Street Flats
1414 North Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1174 sqft
15th Street Flats is the premier destination for exquisite one and two bedroom apartment homes. Our inspired Broadstone community is brimming with stunning architecture and all-inclusive amenities, just waiting for you to explore.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
65 Units Available
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Introducing the first luxury-inspired apartment community in northeast Houston.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Briarforest
28 Units Available
City Chase
2475 Gray Falls Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
985 sqft
City Chase is just minutes from Bear Creek Pioneers Park and George Bush/Eldridge. Large closets, well-equipped kitchens, private patio or balcony. Two saltwater swimming pools, barbecue area, water volleyball, laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Energy Corridor
5 Units Available
City Terrace Apartments
1015 Country Place Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1200 sqft
Conveniently located close to four major interstates and just minutes away from shopping and dining at City Center Plaza, Memorial City Mall and more. Apartments feature private patio/balcony and come with carport.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Greenwood Forest
20 Units Available
City Gate at Champions
12811 Greenwood Forest Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$940
1102 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments and townhomes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Communal swimming pool, trash valet, carport, and business center. Close to Cypress Creek Parkway.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
OST - South Union
4 Units Available
Vermillion Apartments
3360 Alice St, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
957 sqft
Discover your new home at Vermillion! Conveniently located the heart of Houston, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Eldridge - West Oaks
17 Units Available
Delray
1715 Enclave Pkwy, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1067 sqft
Conveniently located near dining, schools, West Oaks Mall, and Lakeside Country Club. Beautiful apartments with W/D, patio/balcony, and hardwood floors. Easy access to Westpark Tollway, Katy Freeway, and Highway 6.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
55 Units Available
Chateaux Dupre
7900 Locke Ln, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1116 sqft
Chateaux Dupre Apartments in Houston, Texas Welcome home to Chateaux Dupre Apartments! We offer the style of New Orleans that will make you feel as though you are in the middle of the French Quarter.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Eldridge - West Oaks
33 Units Available
Aventura on Briar Forest
14515 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$992
1062 sqft
In-home alarms and controlled access community for greater security. Large pool with plenty of space to swim laps, surrounded by a tile sundeck. Spacious fitness center with a dozen cardio and resistance machines. Blocks from George Bush Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
The Life at Spring Estates
16112 North Fwy, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1017 sqft
Upscale community with gorgeous resort-style pool and security gates for added privacy. Easy access to I-45 and nearby shops and restaurants. W/D in unit, along with dishwasher and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Lazy Brook - Timbergrove
23 Units Available
Grove at White Oak
1710 West T C Jester Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
Prime location close to hiking and biking trails along White Oak Bayou. Modern, bright interior design, with patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. On-site facilities include dog park, pool, business center, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Great Uptown
39 Units Available
Montierra
2345 Sage Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1311 sqft
Designed with You in MindMontierra Apartments take luxury to the next level with unique European-inspired architecture and amenities like our two-story fitness center, social lounge, and resort-style lap pool with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Eldridge - West Oaks
22 Units Available
Magnolia Terrace
3939 Synott Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$805
991 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10, US-59, Beltway 8 and Highway 6. Residents enjoy in-unit dishwasher, walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Community has on-site laundry, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
19 Units Available
Bayou on the Bend
5201 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1472 sqft
Upscale apartments within walking distance of everything the Memorial neighborhood has to offer. Drink in views of the Buffalo Bayou from spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments or while soaking in the rooftop infinity pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Sharpstown
45 Units Available
Artisan West
8300 Sands Point Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$855
999 sqft
Located near Highway 59 and Loop 610. This modern community has spacious apartments with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pools, laundry facilities, a playground and gated access.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Kendall Manor
21717 Inverness Forest Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$935
1072 sqft
Entertainment and shopping easily accessible thanks to Hardy Toll Road. Residents can also enjoy staying home with onsite coffee bar, playground and clubhouse. Newly renovated apartment homes within gated community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Eldridge - West Oaks
27 Units Available
San Paloma
1255 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1184 sqft
Upgraded units feature spacious floor plans that have island kitchens. Beautiful pool and other amenities offered to all residents. Excellent location in Houston.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
11 Units Available
Bayberry
721 Janisch Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$988
848 sqft
Welcome to Bayberry Apartments in Houston, Texas. We bring the convenience of big city living to a quiet, comfortable neighborhood that you can call home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Afton Oaks - River Oaks
45 Units Available
Harlow River Oaks
70 E Briar Hollow Ln, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1317 sqft
Luxury midrise featuring apartments with unique floor plans (including studio lofts) and lots of natural light. Pet-friendly community with a pet park and 2 pet runs.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
11 Units Available
Windsor Shepherd
611 Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1166 sqft
Easy access to Houston amenities. Larger apartments including loft penthouse area. Apartments offer granite countertops, high ceilings and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, outdoor bar and game area, and sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Fourth Ward
25 Units Available
Dolce Midown
180 West Gray Street, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1059 sqft
Dolce Midtown is open & offering virtual, self-guided and on-site tours with the following restrictions:* All prospects must schedule an appointment at least 15 minutes ahead of time.* Prospects must wear proper P.P.E. (i.e.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
17 Units Available
Arium Uptown West
7600 Highmeadow Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1176 sqft
Pet-friendly community with an on-site pet park. Two story fitness center available to residents. Units feature modern interiors with glass-fronted cabinets. Only 2 miles from The Galleria. Community hosts frequent activities for tenants.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Great Uptown
46 Units Available
Alexan 5151
5151 Hidalgo St, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1403 sqft
Sophisticated apartments with fireplaces, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dogs are allowed and have their own park and grooming area. Located near Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park.

June 2020 Houston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Houston Rent Report. Houston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Houston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Houston rents declined significantly over the past month

Houston rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Houston stand at $842 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,030 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Houston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Houston throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,546.

    Houston rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Houston has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Houston is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Houston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,030 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Houston.
    • While rents in Houston remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Houston than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Houston.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

