Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:40 AM

102 Studio Apartments for rent in Houston, TX

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
20 Units Available
Neartown - Montrose
Hanover Montrose
3400 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,423
543 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of downtown. Luxury units feature modern design, balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. On-site features include valet service, conference and media rooms, gym, and yoga.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
23 Units Available
Greenway - Upper Kirby
Camden Plaza
3833 Cummins St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,349
732 sqft
Stylish homes with ten-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and garden tubs with ceramic tile surrounds. Well-equipped gym with spinning room. Resort-style pools with water features. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
10 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Crystal Falls
10950 Westbrae Pky, Houston, TX
Studio
$818
432 sqft
Tucked into corner of Westbrae Parkway west of South Gessner Drive, community ground include modern fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub and pool. Units include kitchen with island and granite countertops, living room with fireplace, patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
47 Units Available
Downtown Houston
Eighteen25 Downtown
1825 San Jacinto St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,166
594 sqft
High-rise apartment complex convenient to I-69 and within walking distance to Downtown Houston. Apartments boast floor-to-ceiling windows and his and hers showers. On-site hydromassage station, kitchen lounge area, and rooftop pool with skyline views.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
23 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
The Dawson
13411 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,078
706 sqft
Brand new community, so all residents are the first to live in their home. Soaking tubs with tile surrounds. Two-story fitness center with yoga and spinning rooms accessible 24 hours a day. Five minute drive to George Bush Park.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
33 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Park at Voss
2424 S Voss Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$699
475 sqft
Park at Voss Apartments in Houston, Texas Welcome home to Park at Voss Apartments! Our community offers exceptional studio, one, and two bedroom apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with a breakfast bar, private patio/balconies, and
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 08:51 PM
81 Units Available
Downtown Houston
Skyhouse Main
1725 Main St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,495
610 sqft
Located in the thriving downtown Main Street Corridor. A high-rise luxury residence with elevator, gym, pool, tennis court, parking garage and a concierge service. All units have laundry and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 08:44 PM
77 Units Available
Downtown Houston
SkyHouse Houston
1625 Main St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,638
610 sqft
The best of downtown Houston high-rise living. State-of-the-art spacious units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop amenity deck with pool and deluxe clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
48 Units Available
Memorial
Pearl City Centre
10402 Town and Country Way, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,220
657 sqft
Conveniently located in City Centre near I-10. Contemporary 1-2 bedroom apartments with stunning interior design and resort-level amenities. Patio/balcony and in-unit laundry, plus a variety of on-site amenities, including pool, clubhouse, and gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
42 Units Available
Downtown Houston
Rice Lofts
909 Texas Ave, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,224
494 sqft
Amenities such as complimentary valet parking offered at the convenience of the residents. Units feature unique loft-style floor plans, stunning city views, and a pet-friendly policy. Located in the historic district near Market Square. Tenants can go to the on-site restaurants, bars, and salon.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
16 Units Available
Astrodome
Modera Flats
1755 Wyndale St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,241
540 sqft
Wood-style flooring, high ceilings, and granite countertops for upscale living. Athletic club with hydro-massager open 24 hours. Study spaces on each floor. Steps from Braes Bayou and Texas Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
46 Units Available
Greenway - Upper Kirby
Gables River Oaks
2724 Kipling St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,130
511 sqft
Property is a brand new community that is situated in a very walkable neighborhood that residents particularly enjoy.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
68 Units Available
Midtown
Camden City Centre
301 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,109
741 sqft
Wide open floor plans, ten foot ceilings and expansive windows. Movie room with projector and theater-style seating. Resort-style pools with swim-up high-top tables. Just blocks from a dozen restaurants and bars. Fast access to I-45.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
68 Units Available
Downtown Houston
Catalyst Houston
1475 Texas Ave, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,569
680 sqft
Centrally located in downtown Houston. Meticulously designed apartments featuring modern amenities such as plank flooring. Select apartments boast sweeping city views. Communal amenities include a rooftop sundeck, fitness center, and wine and cigar library.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
7 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Windswept Gardens
6320 Windswept Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
$609
441 sqft
Pet friendly family apartments within walking distance of two schools, Lee High School and Pilgrim Academy. Units have a dishwasher, microwave, ceiling fan, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Fast transportation links via nearby Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 06:03 AM
10 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Breckenridge
535 Seminar Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$460
368 sqft
Conveniently situated in the Greater Greenspoint neighborhood of Houston near West Hardy Road and East Hardy Street. Perfectly landscaped community with tennis and volleyball courts. On-site laundry and parking.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
173 Units Available
Greater Heights
The Standard in the Heights
601 Waverly Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,205
561 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
23 Units Available
Great Uptown
Broadstone Post Oak
3100 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,130
688 sqft
New luxury apartment community. Moments away from all the exciting venues along the I-610 corridor. Relax with lakeside views, hot tub, coffee bar and onsite yoga in this smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
67 Units Available
Great Uptown
M5250
5250 Brownway St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,195
539 sqft
Quartz countertops, under-cabinet lighting, and ten foot ceilings for elegant living. 24-hour fitness center with spinning room. Two dog runs, along with a pet wash station. Concierge service available 24 hours a day. Less than a mile to the Galleria.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
36 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Pearl Woodlake
2033 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,071
607 sqft
Stylish and luxurious apartment complex located near Houston's Energy Corridor and West Chase. Spacious floor plans with modern finishes. Beautiful community with courtyard, dog park and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
31 Units Available
Great Uptown
Hanover BLVD Place
1770 South Post Oak Lane, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,466
589 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover BLVD Place in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
9 Units Available
Gulfton
The Alora
5500 El Camino del Rey St, Houston, TX
Studio
$713
535 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Alora in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
33 Units Available
Afton Oaks - River Oaks
The Ivy River Oaks Apartments
2311 Mid Lane, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,315
550 sqft
Located in the River Oaks residential community in the center of Houston. Luxury apartments with gourmet island kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Property boasts an amenity deck with spectacular downtown views.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
44 Units Available
Great Uptown
Gables Tanglewood
5740 San Felipe St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,165
525 sqft
Great location with proximity to various parks (including dog parks) and easy access to I-610. Very friendly staff on a relatively new property with updated features.

July 2020 Houston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Houston Rent Report. Houston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Houston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Houston rents declined significantly over the past month

Houston rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Houston stand at $838 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,025 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Houston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Houston over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,534; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Houston rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Houston, many other large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Houston is also more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Houston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,025 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Houston fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Houston than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Houston.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

