134 Apartments for rent in Friendswood, TX

Living in Friendswood

Friendswood is an easy place to put down roots in because the climate is great, the atmosphere is relaxed and the layout of the city is user-friendly. Plus, there's public transportation if you want it, courtesy of Houston's Metropolitan Transit Authority bus system. If you ever need to get out of town in a hurry, it is less than an hour away from the Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Friendswood may seem like a small town, but there's plenty of places to go, including a gratifying array of sophisticated restaurants good enough to tempt even the most sophisticated palate. Texas is steak country, so local carnivores flock to Perry & Sons Market & Grille, which serves up some of the best cuts of meat in town, along with sides like stuffed mushrooms and fried asparagus. If you're hankering after pizza, you'll find it's worth living in Friendswood just so you can enjoy the fantastic pasta dishes (and the truly decadent eggplant rollatini) at Stefano's.

Here in Texas, all roads lead to beer and football. Locals congregate at R&R Sports Bar or Friends Pub for a game, a brewski and a hand or two of poker. If wine bars are more your thing, you'll become a regular at the wittily-named Friends Uncorked, which offers a tempting array of domestic and imported reds and whites.

Friendswood is a city that values its heritage, so if you're a history buff, you'll fall in love with its renovated Victorian homes. Check out the 1903 Perry House Museum, a restored 19th-century manor that's furnished with a wealth of period antiques you'll end up coveting. Another treasure trove is the Frank J. Brown Heritage Museum and Barn, which is a replica of the first house built in the town in 1895. Both the house and barn offer a fascinating glimpse into turn-of-the-century Quaker life (and, alas, plumbing). Onsite, you'll also find the restored Glynis Barber Shop, which served the tonsorial needs of the community from 1951 to 1990.

Although Friendswood values its history, it also appreciates the present, so you'll find plenty of retailers, recreation centers and parks where you can spend your leisure hours. Love to shop? There's the fabulous Baybrook Mall, which is just a few miles down Interstate 45. This mega-center has more than 175 retailers, 14 restaurants and a huge food court.

If you prefer to spend the day outdoors, you'll enjoy Centennial Park, which offers hiking trails and athletic areas, including five lighted soccer fields. Golfing fans flock to the Timber Creek Golf Club, a beautiful, densely wooded 27-hole course designed by Jay Riviere.

With Houston just half an hour away, you can easily avail yourself of performances by the Houston Grand Opera and Houston Ballet, but you don't always have to go far afield to get your culture fix. Every summer, Friendswood sponsors a series of free concerts in Stevenson Park. As with other Texas towns, Friendswood is also big on festivals, and one of the best is the Friendswood Crawfish Festival, which takes place every Memorial Day weekend. You can enjoy live music, arts and crafts and, of course, buckets and buckets of the tasty, mini-lobster-like crustaceans. There's also a first-rate Fourth of July celebration, complete with a big parade and huge fireworks display -- it's small-town America at its most fun. In May, you can enjoy the Spring Arts Market in Stevenson Park, where you'll see live musicians and local crafters to street artists.

One of the best things about Friendswood is that it has no surprises -- unless you're surprised by the fact that it manages to live up to its name and reputation. It's got history, it's got beautiful homes and great festivals, and it's even got friendly folk who, more often than not, will say hello to you when you pass them on the street, even if you're a complete stranger. There's a kind of civic pride about the place that, in the end, is ultimately irresistible, even to the most jaded urbanite.