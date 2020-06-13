134 Apartments for rent in Friendswood, TX

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Clear Lake
35 Units Available
Grayson at Baybrook
19100 Glenwest Dr, Friendswood, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1112 sqft
The area of Clear Lake is renowned for a reason. Experience this beautiful area of Southeast Texas when you make The Grayson at Baybrook your new home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated November 15 at 08:27pm
Contact for Availability
Bay Meadows
17201 Blackhawk Blvd, Friendswood, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1058 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Friendswood, Texas? Look no further because you've found it at Bay Meadows Apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Friendswood
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
32 Units Available
Crystal Bay
2323 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1175 sqft
Two resort-style pools with gazebos. Three laundry facilities. Options for French doors to patio, fireplace, and/or washer/dryer connections. Five minutes to Baybrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
43 Units Available
Baybrook Village II
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1269 sqft
Close to Heritage Park, Baybrook Mall and I-45. Pet-friendly property features four resort-style pools and a bike trail. Modern apartment interiors include stainless steel appliances, large walk-in closets, brushed nickel fixtures and wood plank floors.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:11pm
81 Units Available
Baybrook Village I
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
964 sqft
Stylish and large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel features. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and large dining rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Friendswood
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
$
Clear Lake
27 Units Available
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1310 sqft
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
Southbelt - Ellington
30 Units Available
Parc at South Green
12510 S Green Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1295 sqft
Parc at South Green is located in beautiful, quiet South Houston with access to everything you need in the city. Apartments feature green landscaping, balconies and multiple floor plans with updated kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Clear Lake
33 Units Available
San Palmilla
18833 Town Ridge Lane, Webster, TX
Studio
$1,009
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1140 sqft
A beautiful community featuring upgrades such as aromatherapy towel service in the fitness center, a social lounge, an internet cafe and a lap pool. Updated interiors feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1445 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
25 Units Available
Victory North
2205 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,094
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1434 sqft
A resort-like pool, bark park and courtyards. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and nine-foot-high ceilings. Apartments are near exciting Kemah Boardwalk and convenient to I-45, SH 146 and SH 96.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Clear Lake
14 Units Available
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$757
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1070 sqft
Choose between one or two bedrooms with a patio or balcony and relax by the cozy wood-burning fireplace. A gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors make this a perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Southbelt - Ellington
8 Units Available
Sage Hollow Apartments
10700 Fuqua St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$901
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
949 sqft
Apartment homes feature washer and dryer along with walk-in closet to store those clean clothes. Onsite pool and courtyard provides a relaxing home environment, and Fuqua Street is loaded with restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Southbelt - Ellington
15 Units Available
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$986
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1212 sqft
With an executive business center, conference room and internet access, this community is built for those who stay busy. Unwind in the clubhouse or 24-hour gym, or enjoy the bustling Sam Houston Tollway corridor.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
2400 South Loop 35 Bypass, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A family-friendly community with fenced pools and a modern playground. Near the intersection of Rte. 6 and Rte. 35, within easy commute to downtown Houston.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Southbelt - Ellington
28 Units Available
Montelago
11881 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1365 sqft
Comfy 1-3 bedroom apartments with exclusive access to many community amenities: a beach-entry pool, a 24 hour fitness center, and a business center. Conveniently situated between I-45 and Beltway 8 for easy access to Downtown Houston. Gated community. Each resident has his/her own garage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Southbelt - Ellington
29 Units Available
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1039 sqft
Located close to the intersection of I-45 and Almeda Genoa Road. Stylish apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community has a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1199 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:00pm
Clear Lake
21 Units Available
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$820
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$893
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
975 sqft
Conveniently located close to the Bay Brook Mall, NASA Space Center and Kemah Boardwalk. Tenants have access to a gym, tennis court, yoga facilities, pool and BBQ facilities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Nassau Bay
34 Units Available
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1422 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
29 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,021
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,416
1417 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Constellation Pointe
13 Units Available
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community with stone fireplace, upgraded kitchen, large patio and onsite swimming pool. Just off I-45 with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Close proximity to Clear Lake Marina.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
7 Units Available
Park Place
3340 E Walnut St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with 1-3 bedrooms go fast at Park Place in Pearland. Pet-friendly homes in a tree-lined community with 24-hour maintenance, reserved covered parking and on-site laundry. Short drive to SHT and I-45.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
18 Units Available
Enclave at Marys Creek
2900 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Enclave at Mary's Creek offers urban life with rural tranquility. Pet-friendly units with 1-3 bedrooms. Access to Texas Medical Center, Rice University, NASA and University of Houston. Nearby YMCA, Independence Park, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Webster
42 Units Available
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.

Median Rent in Friendswood

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Friendswood is $1,172, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,435.
Studio
$1,034
1 Bed
$1,172
2 Beds
$1,435
3+ Beds
$1,956
City GuideFriendswood
Founded in 1895 by Quakers, Friendswood, Texas has earned a spot on Money Magazine's list of America's best places to live, thanks to its business-friendly climate and welcoming small town vibe.

To paraphrase a popular jelly commercial, with a name like Friendswood, it's got to be -- well, friendly. To tell the truth, it is. Founded by Quakers (hence the name) in 1895, Friendswood is something of a throwback to earlier times, but it still retains a modern identity. Its ability to juxtapose small-town charm with contemporary living has earned it a spot in CNN/Money Magazine's "America's Best Places to Live" list, and Businessweek Magazine named it one of the most affordable suburbs in the country. With all this going for it, don't be misled into thinking that Friendswood is a one-stoplight town that rolls up its streets by 10 p.m. A number of large businesses are headquartered there, and one of Houston's landmark shopping centers, Baybrook Mall, has its mailing address in Friendswood. It also has its own local airport (Clover Field) and is just 48 minutes from one of the country's major international airports. With Houston and Galveston both a little more than half an hour away, Friendswood is that unique entity: a small town with almost immediate access to all the amenities of uber-urban living.

Moving to Friendswood

If you're moving to Friendswood, your biggest obstacle is getting your friends and colleagues to believe you when you tell them you're moving to a town named "Friendswood." After that, you're pretty much home free. It's easy to get to, thanks to its proximity to airports and the Interstate. Plus, there's no real "season" for renters, and the weather is always temperate, so you can move anytime of the year.

Whether you're looking for a duplex for rent, a rental apartment or a house to rent in Friendswood, you're in the right place, because this city abounds with attractive, well-maintained places for rent. You'll find everything from studio efficiencies to luxury apartments, all at a wide variety of sizes and price points to suit any lifestyle. While you should be prepared to pay first and last month's rent, plus a security deposit, Friendswood is the kind of place where you might be able to bargain with your landlord for terms that will suit your budget.

Outside of looking online, the best thing you can do is take a scouting trip and drive through some of the neighborhoods that appeal to you. At any time of the year, you're liable to see plenty of "For Rent" signs dotting the landscape, so bring your camera, take notes and come prepared to dicker.

Neighborhoods in Friendswood

Lakes are a recurring decorative theme in Friendswood, and many of its residential communities are enhanced with pristine lakes, wooded areas and tranquil walking trails. Here are a few of the city's most popular residential neighborhoods:

Falcon Ridge: This lovely, bike-friendly residential community is highlighted by several man-made lakes, and is just minutes away from a large number of retailers and service providers, including Walgreen's, Nature's Garden and Subway.

San Joaquin: This is another bike-friendly, lake-friendly neighborhood that's especially popular for its superbly-landscaped lawns and large multi-level homes for sale.

Eagle Lakes: This subdivision boasts beautiful nature trails, a picturesque creek and a community swimming pool. It's also just down the road from Walgreen's, as well as restaurants such as Luna's Mexican and The Cake Lady Bakery.

West Ranch: West Ranch is a beautifully landscaped residential community that's dotted with fountains and gazebos, and highlighted by lakes and 100 acres of lush wooded walking trails.

Living in Friendswood

Friendswood is an easy place to put down roots in because the climate is great, the atmosphere is relaxed and the layout of the city is user-friendly. Plus, there's public transportation if you want it, courtesy of Houston's Metropolitan Transit Authority bus system. If you ever need to get out of town in a hurry, it is less than an hour away from the Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Friendswood may seem like a small town, but there's plenty of places to go, including a gratifying array of sophisticated restaurants good enough to tempt even the most sophisticated palate. Texas is steak country, so local carnivores flock to Perry & Sons Market & Grille, which serves up some of the best cuts of meat in town, along with sides like stuffed mushrooms and fried asparagus. If you're hankering after pizza, you'll find it's worth living in Friendswood just so you can enjoy the fantastic pasta dishes (and the truly decadent eggplant rollatini) at Stefano's.

Here in Texas, all roads lead to beer and football. Locals congregate at R&R Sports Bar or Friends Pub for a game, a brewski and a hand or two of poker. If wine bars are more your thing, you'll become a regular at the wittily-named Friends Uncorked, which offers a tempting array of domestic and imported reds and whites.

Friendswood is a city that values its heritage, so if you're a history buff, you'll fall in love with its renovated Victorian homes. Check out the 1903 Perry House Museum, a restored 19th-century manor that's furnished with a wealth of period antiques you'll end up coveting. Another treasure trove is the Frank J. Brown Heritage Museum and Barn, which is a replica of the first house built in the town in 1895. Both the house and barn offer a fascinating glimpse into turn-of-the-century Quaker life (and, alas, plumbing). Onsite, you'll also find the restored Glynis Barber Shop, which served the tonsorial needs of the community from 1951 to 1990.

Although Friendswood values its history, it also appreciates the present, so you'll find plenty of retailers, recreation centers and parks where you can spend your leisure hours. Love to shop? There's the fabulous Baybrook Mall, which is just a few miles down Interstate 45. This mega-center has more than 175 retailers, 14 restaurants and a huge food court.

If you prefer to spend the day outdoors, you'll enjoy Centennial Park, which offers hiking trails and athletic areas, including five lighted soccer fields. Golfing fans flock to the Timber Creek Golf Club, a beautiful, densely wooded 27-hole course designed by Jay Riviere.

With Houston just half an hour away, you can easily avail yourself of performances by the Houston Grand Opera and Houston Ballet, but you don't always have to go far afield to get your culture fix. Every summer, Friendswood sponsors a series of free concerts in Stevenson Park. As with other Texas towns, Friendswood is also big on festivals, and one of the best is the Friendswood Crawfish Festival, which takes place every Memorial Day weekend. You can enjoy live music, arts and crafts and, of course, buckets and buckets of the tasty, mini-lobster-like crustaceans. There's also a first-rate Fourth of July celebration, complete with a big parade and huge fireworks display -- it's small-town America at its most fun. In May, you can enjoy the Spring Arts Market in Stevenson Park, where you'll see live musicians and local crafters to street artists.

One of the best things about Friendswood is that it has no surprises -- unless you're surprised by the fact that it manages to live up to its name and reputation. It's got history, it's got beautiful homes and great festivals, and it's even got friendly folk who, more often than not, will say hello to you when you pass them on the street, even if you're a complete stranger. There's a kind of civic pride about the place that, in the end, is ultimately irresistible, even to the most jaded urbanite.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Friendswood?
In Friendswood, the median rent is $1,034 for a studio, $1,172 for a 1-bedroom, $1,435 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,956 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Friendswood, check out our monthly Friendswood Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Friendswood?
Some of the colleges located in the Friendswood area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Friendswood?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Friendswood from include Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland.

