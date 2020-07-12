133 Apartments for rent in Clear Lake, Houston, TX
Houston's network of neighborhoods means plenty of options for newcomers, as well as overwhelm on where to start apartment hunting. Keep Clear Lake neighborhood high on your list for rentals to live on the outskirts of the city near the Galveston Bay waterfront. The family-friendly, welcoming community offers cultural experiences and entertainment about 25-miles from the bustle of Downtown Houston.
With family-friendliness in mind, Clear Lake is home to new low-rise apartment complexes throughout the neighborhood. Take your pick of pools and large floor plans to keep families happy. Single-family homes are also available, but wherever you choose to live, waterfront views and access to the hub of dining and retail comes with a premium price tag.
Clear Lake offers an abundance of restaurants, bars, and parks but isn't an urban metropolis for city and nightlife lovers. The bedroom community is more of a vibrant suburb offering a leisurely pace with shoreline views and access to the Johnson Space Center.
Driving in Clear Lake
Like most of the city's neighborhoods beyond Downtown Houston, Clear Lake is a driving town and a car is a necessity. Locals have quick access to I-45 to reach Downtown Houston or connection to I-69 and I-10.
Clear Lake to Downtown Houston is about 25-miles and takes half an hour to 45-minutes in reasonable traffic. Of course, Houston is known for its congestion and traffic, so add plenty of time if you're commuting during rush hour before or after work.
Parking doesn’t pose much of a problem around Clear Lake with garages and on-site parking at its apartment complexes. Make sure to follow all of the street parking rules and opt for a garage spot when possible. Weekends prove more congested when nearby locals come out to enjoy the waterfront.
Clear Lake Public Transportation
Public transportation is limited in Clear Lake, Houston, and most locals drive to connect to the rest of the city. Rideshares like Lyft and Uber are available, as well as public bus service. And when you live near the water in Houston, renting or owning a boat is also a major perk. Enjoy cruising along Clear Lake on weekends and or into Galveston Bay and dock at your favorite waterfront restaurants to grab some lunch.
Whether you're moving to Houston with your family or just need a change of pace away from the bustle, Clear Lake is an ideal place to call home. Enjoy stunning waterside views and access to everything you need just 25-miles from Downtown Houston.
The suburban enclave of Clear Lake, Houston was designed with families in mind. The community offers highly regarded public schools from K-12. Young professionals, empty nesters, and retirees in the area tend to work for chemical refineries or NASA with a quick commute to the Johnson Space Center.
The University of Houston-Clear Lake also calls this waterside community home. Students enjoy the lower-key setting from the main University of Houston campus with proximity to the waterfront, restaurants, and a leisurely lifestyle.
The Space Center Houston is the premier attraction around Clear Water Lake with a replica of the space shuttle Explorer. Learn about NASA's Mission Control and astronaut training programs with rotating exhibits. No matter how often you visit, there always seems to be something new to see and do.
For an afternoon of thrills, the Kemah Boardwalk features a theme park backdrop with restaurants, shops, and games situated on the Gulf Coast waterfront. It's also the place for a kid-friendly meal with fresh seafood and access to water games.
Over at the Arts Alliance at Clear Lake, more than 50 local arts organizations display art exhibits, musical performances, and year-round festivals. There's more live performances over at the Bay Area Houston Ballet and Theatre Group, as well as the Clear Lake Symphony with classical to pop tunes. The heart and soul of Clear Lake are evident with the ongoing programming and performances bringing the arts community to life.
See the wildlife from the comfort of a tram at Bayou Wildlife Park. The ride takes visitors through 100-acres of nature and wildlife. Animals are free to roam and coexist together while tram riders get to observe them in their habitat. Kids and grown-ups alike learn something new at the park, and the setting also makes for a cozy date night setting.
Armand Bayou Nature Center rests between the Johnson Space Center and Bayport Industrial District and earned the title of the largest urban wilderness preserve in the U.S. In all, the preserve encompasses 2,500 acres of marsh habitats, forests, and natural wetlands. Stroll along the Discovery Loop boardwalk and stop at the viewing platform to see resident armadillo and roaming bison. A children's discovery area delights young guests with an 1800s farm site replica.
For panoramic views of Nassau Bay to Kemah Bridge, head to Clear Lake Park. Boaters can glide onto the water from a public boat ramp or enjoy a picnic with family friends. A playground, fishing pier, and recreation area are also available for a leisurely afternoon outdoors.