Apartment List
/
TX
/
houston
/
clear lake
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:16 PM

133 Apartments for rent in Clear Lake, Houston, TX

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
25 Units Available
San Palmilla
18833 Town Ridge Lane, Webster, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,309
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1140 sqft
A beautiful community featuring upgrades such as aromatherapy towel service in the fitness center, a social lounge, an internet cafe and a lap pool. Updated interiors feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$688
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose between one or two bedrooms with a patio or balcony and relax by the cozy wood-burning fireplace. A gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors make this a perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
El Dorado View Apartments
240 El Dorado Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
849 sqft
Nine unique floor plans in these one and two bedroom homes. In-unit laundry, patio/balcony, and newly renovated spaces make living between Houston and Galveston special. Near NASA and University of Houston-Clear Lake.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Pipers Cove Apartments
270 El Dorado Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$804
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
883 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in contemporary style, including air conditioner, fireplace, walk-in closets and scenic patio or balcony. Conveniently located to nightlife, shopping and University of Houston - Clear Lake.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 02:57pm
5 Units Available
University Green Apartments
1620 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
889 sqft
Property located near campus. Remodeled units have access to a pool and jacuzzi.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
24 Units Available
McAlister
450 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1050 sqft
Prime location in Webster with easy access to Highway 3 and Houston via Interstate 5. Spacious apartments with A/C, hardwood floors, and modern renovations. Community is pet-friendly with sparkling pool for all tenants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
22 Units Available
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
$
16 Units Available
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$925
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$772
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
975 sqft
Conveniently located close to the Bay Brook Mall, NASA Space Center and Kemah Boardwalk. Tenants have access to a gym, tennis court, yoga facilities, pool and BBQ facilities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Palms at Clearlake
1300 Gemini St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$906
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1188 sqft
Beautiful Clear Lake area, convenient access to I-45 and NASA Bypass. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with nine-foot/vaulted ceilings, crown molding and full-size W/D. Easy travel to good schools, Clear Lake and Baybrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
$
46 Units Available
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Conveniently located just off NASA Pkwy, these 1- to 3-bedroom units offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, granite counters, stainless steel and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
49 Units Available
The Haven on Buoy
15902 Highway 3, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature huge and roomy floor plans. Close proximity to many great locations.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Tiffany Bay
16505 Tiffany Ct, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1389 sqft
Tiffany Bay is situated close to downtown and major Houston employers alike, including NASA. Drop by the nearby shopping malls and outlets or take a swim in the beautiful outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
26 Units Available
Grayson at Baybrook
19100 Glenwest Dr, Friendswood, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1112 sqft
The area of Clear Lake is renowned for a reason. Experience this beautiful area of Southeast Texas when you make The Grayson at Baybrook your new home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
23 Units Available
Clear Lake Apartment Homes
300 Cyberonics Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$844
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Clear Lake Apartment Homes! Our newly upgraded apartments offer an elegant, modern feel within a quaint and timeless community. Clear Lake is ranked one of Houston's best places to live.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
16 Units Available
Harbor Point Apartment Homes
16460 Highway 3, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,002
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Harbour Point's ideal location is convenient to award-winning schools, shopping, entertainment and a variety of restaurants. We offer one, two and three bedroom floor plans at affordable prices.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
48 Units Available
Village on the Lake Apartments
19200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1575 sqft
Prime location on Clear Lake with gorgeous views. Located close to NASA and the Armand Bayou Nature Center. Three resort-style pools and a nine-hole putting green.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Wolf Creek
16100 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
991 sqft
Prime location near shopping, a police station, and great schools. Smaller community with quite a few long-term residents. Waterscapes found throughout the complex. Even NASA is nearby, and residents have a nice view if a spaceship takes off.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
15 Units Available
Barringer Square
623 Barringer Ln, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
954 sqft
Apartment amenities include ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and kitchen pantry. Community features exclusive pet area, pools, playground and picnic area with grilling stations. Located off of I45, close to Baybrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
31 Units Available
Village on the Lake Apartments Phase II
19202 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,345
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1575 sqft
Experience luxury living with three pools - an infinity pool overlooking Clear Lake, a lounging pool, and a heated lap pool. Top-of-the-line gym, private fishing access, and walk-in closets. Minutes from Armand Bayou and NASA.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
27 Units Available
Las Palmas
1400 El Camino Village Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,240
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1226 sqft
Inspired by immaculate grand Gulf Coast estates, Las Palmas combines world-class Spanish-Colonial architecture and a vibrant, Floridian flair perfectly paired with resort-style amenities, making your home a private island oasis.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
13 Units Available
The Park at Armand Bayou Phase II
4302 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,580
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1162 sqft
A gated community overlooking Clear Lake, these apartments feature a gym, two pools with a lagoon, whirlpool appliances and in-unit washers and dryers. Close to Kemah Boardwalk, Space Center Houston and Baybrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
31 Units Available
The Park at Armand Bayou
4300 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1173 sqft
A gated luxurious community showcases elegantly landscapes grounds and a tropical lagoon-style community pool. Units include features such as crown molding, built-in shelving, designer carpet, and nine foot vaulted ceilings.
Results within 1 mile of Clear Lake
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Emerson Park Apartment Homes
1799 FM-528, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$913
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1120 sqft
Ideal location that offers quick access to major highways, the CCI School District, shopping, and entertainment. Property offers serene swimming pool, large fitness center, cozy clubroom, and much more. These 1-2 bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and a breakfast area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Century Edgewater
200 Water St, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1475 sqft
Out-of-this-world living is found near the NASA Space Center south of Houston. Spacious homes, custom features and thoughtful amenities create an exclusive community like no other.
Clear Lake
Neighborhood Guide
Renting in Clear Lake, Houston, TX

Houston's network of neighborhoods means plenty of options for newcomers, as well as overwhelm on where to start apartment hunting. Keep Clear Lake neighborhood high on your list for rentals to live on the outskirts of the city near the Galveston Bay waterfront. The family-friendly, welcoming community offers cultural experiences and entertainment about 25-miles from the bustle of Downtown Houston.

With family-friendliness in mind, Clear Lake is home to new low-rise apartment complexes throughout the neighborhood. Take your pick of pools and large floor plans to keep families happy. Single-family homes are also available, but wherever you choose to live, waterfront views and access to the hub of dining and retail comes with a premium price tag.

Clear Lake offers an abundance of restaurants, bars, and parks but isn't an urban metropolis for city and nightlife lovers. The bedroom community is more of a vibrant suburb offering a leisurely pace with shoreline views and access to the Johnson Space Center.

Transportation

Driving in Clear Lake

Like most of the city's neighborhoods beyond Downtown Houston, Clear Lake is a driving town and a car is a necessity. Locals have quick access to I-45 to reach Downtown Houston or connection to I-69 and I-10.

Clear Lake to Downtown Houston is about 25-miles and takes half an hour to 45-minutes in reasonable traffic. Of course, Houston is known for its congestion and traffic, so add plenty of time if you're commuting during rush hour before or after work.

Parking doesn’t pose much of a problem around Clear Lake with garages and on-site parking at its apartment complexes. Make sure to follow all of the street parking rules and opt for a garage spot when possible. Weekends prove more congested when nearby locals come out to enjoy the waterfront.

Clear Lake Public Transportation

Public transportation is limited in Clear Lake, Houston, and most locals drive to connect to the rest of the city. Rideshares like Lyft and Uber are available, as well as public bus service. And when you live near the water in Houston, renting or owning a boat is also a major perk. Enjoy cruising along Clear Lake on weekends and or into Galveston Bay and dock at your favorite waterfront restaurants to grab some lunch.

Whether you're moving to Houston with your family or just need a change of pace away from the bustle, Clear Lake is an ideal place to call home. Enjoy stunning waterside views and access to everything you need just 25-miles from Downtown Houston.

Demographics

The suburban enclave of Clear Lake, Houston was designed with families in mind. The community offers highly regarded public schools from K-12. Young professionals, empty nesters, and retirees in the area tend to work for chemical refineries or NASA with a quick commute to the Johnson Space Center.

The University of Houston-Clear Lake also calls this waterside community home. Students enjoy the lower-key setting from the main University of Houston campus with proximity to the waterfront, restaurants, and a leisurely lifestyle.

Top Tourists Attractions

The Space Center Houston is the premier attraction around Clear Water Lake with a replica of the space shuttle Explorer. Learn about NASA's Mission Control and astronaut training programs with rotating exhibits. No matter how often you visit, there always seems to be something new to see and do.

For an afternoon of thrills, the Kemah Boardwalk features a theme park backdrop with restaurants, shops, and games situated on the Gulf Coast waterfront. It's also the place for a kid-friendly meal with fresh seafood and access to water games.

Over at the Arts Alliance at Clear Lake, more than 50 local arts organizations display art exhibits, musical performances, and year-round festivals. There's more live performances over at the Bay Area Houston Ballet and Theatre Group, as well as the Clear Lake Symphony with classical to pop tunes. The heart and soul of Clear Lake are evident with the ongoing programming and performances bringing the arts community to life.

Parks and Recreation

See the wildlife from the comfort of a tram at Bayou Wildlife Park. The ride takes visitors through 100-acres of nature and wildlife. Animals are free to roam and coexist together while tram riders get to observe them in their habitat. Kids and grown-ups alike learn something new at the park, and the setting also makes for a cozy date night setting.

Armand Bayou Nature Center rests between the Johnson Space Center and Bayport Industrial District and earned the title of the largest urban wilderness preserve in the U.S. In all, the preserve encompasses 2,500 acres of marsh habitats, forests, and natural wetlands. Stroll along the Discovery Loop boardwalk and stop at the viewing platform to see resident armadillo and roaming bison. A children's discovery area delights young guests with an 1800s farm site replica.

For panoramic views of Nassau Bay to Kemah Bridge, head to Clear Lake Park. Boaters can glide onto the water from a public boat ramp or enjoy a picnic with family friends. A playground, fishing pier, and recreation area are also available for a leisurely afternoon outdoors.

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXNassau Bay, TXFriendswood, TXSeabrook, TXAlvin, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXManvel, TXChannelview, TXHitchcock, TXMont Belvieu, TXBellaire, TXCrosby, TXDayton, TXAngleton, TXJersey Village, TXLake Jackson, TXRichwood, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southbelt EllingtonMac GregorGreater Hobby Area
Meadowbrook AllendaleNorthshoreEdgebrook
Ost South UnionSunnyside

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine