133 Apartments for rent in Clear Lake, Houston, TX

Houston's network of neighborhoods means plenty of options for newcomers, as well as overwhelm on where to start apartment hunting. Keep Clear Lake neighborhood high on your list for rentals to live on the outskirts of the city near the Galveston Bay waterfront. The family-friendly, welcoming community offers cultural experiences and entertainment about 25-miles from the bustle of Downtown Houston.

With family-friendliness in mind, Clear Lake is home to new low-rise apartment complexes throughout the neighborhood. Take your pick of pools and large floor plans to keep families happy. Single-family homes are also available, but wherever you choose to live, waterfront views and access to the hub of dining and retail comes with a premium price tag.

Clear Lake offers an abundance of restaurants, bars, and parks but isn't an urban metropolis for city and nightlife lovers. The bedroom community is more of a vibrant suburb offering a leisurely pace with shoreline views and access to the Johnson Space Center.