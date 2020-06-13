Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

125 Apartments for rent in Pasadena, TX

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
62 Units Available
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1164 sqft
Stylish homes with designer track and pendant lighting. Kitchens with ample counter space, wooden cabinetry. Pool with sun shelf. Grassy dog park with agility equipment, pergola for shade.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Alta Vista Acres
23 Units Available
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St, Pasadena, TX
Studio
$649
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$716
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
1013 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Village in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
12 Units Available
4802 Sycamore
4802 Sycamore Ave, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4802 Sycamore in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
8 Units Available
Rio Sereno
1010 Jackson Ave, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
922 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rio Sereno in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
17 Units Available
The Life at Park View
2730 Lafferty Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Life at Parkview here in Pasadena, TX. We offer spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans that feature well-equipped kitchens, washer and dryer connections, oversized closets, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:36pm
2 Units Available
Rio Roble
1502 Allendale Road, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
610 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rio Roble in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
28 Units Available
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1200 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature kitchen pantry, shower and tub combo, and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes open courtyard, playground and pool. Located close to Sam Houston Tollway and Pasadena Freeway for commuters.
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
9 Units Available
Camino Del Sol Apartments
1120 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Camino Del Sol Apartments in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
40 Units Available
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash and more. Located close to San Jacinto College Central and Ellington Airport. Community features playground, fitness center and sports courts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
Clear Lake
34 Units Available
The Park at Armand Bayou
4300 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1173 sqft
A gated luxurious community showcases elegantly landscapes grounds and a tropical lagoon-style community pool. Units include features such as crown molding, built-in shelving, designer carpet, and nine foot vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
20 Units Available
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
958 sqft
Imagine living near Clear Lake and downtown Houston. Get the best of both at Crenshaw Grand in Pasadena. This new pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedrooms with granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Tucked away from all the hustle, yet close to all your needs is where you'll find Willow Springs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
30 Units Available
Hawthorne at Crenshaw
4811 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,158
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1264 sqft
New luxury apartment community located just off the Sam Houston Parkway. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer/dryers. On-site pool, outdoor kitchen and billiard room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
23 Units Available
Raintree
1009 Richey St, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1225 sqft
The Apartments at Raintree sit in a beautiful community near Sunset Park in Pasadena, Texas. Vince Bayou is nearby for people who want to go swimming, canoeing, and fishing.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
8 Units Available
Park On Vista
201 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1111 sqft
In Pasadena, near Strawberry Park, Bayshore Medical Center and Alameda Mall. Features at the pet-friendly community include a pool, assigned covered parking and a park-like setting.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Downtown Pasadena
23 Units Available
Arbors at Town Square
1000 East Curtis Ave, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
886 sqft
Featuring a pool, a clubhouse, a playground and laundry centers. Interiors have walk-in closets, valet trash service and private patios and balconies. Near Pasadena Town Square.
Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
4 Units Available
Cedar Bluff
5930 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cedar Bluff where you will want to call our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans My Home.
Last updated June 8 at 04:16am
7 Units Available
The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,218
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1182 sqft
Residents live on beautifully landscaped grounds with an extraordinary staff. Casual yet exquisite apartments that have access to many amenities such as a resort-style pool, a billiards room, and a pet play park. Conveniently located to maximize the Pasadena experience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
8 Units Available
Oak Run Manor Apartments
4100 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1085 sqft
Substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Oak Run Manor.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
18 Units Available
Parc Bay
3650 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
895 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many unique architectural features. Built-in bookcases, vaulted ceilings and all kitchen appliances included. Bilingual property management on-site 24 hours. In Walnut Hill just off Fairmont Parkway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:13pm
Clear Lake
16 Units Available
The Park at Armand Bayou Phase II
4302 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,505
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1162 sqft
A gated community overlooking Clear Lake, these apartments feature a gym, two pools with a lagoon, whirlpool appliances and in-unit washers and dryers. Close to Kemah Boardwalk, Space Center Houston and Baybrook Mall.
Last updated May 12 at 03:33pm
31 Units Available
Park at Fairmont
6060 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at southeast corner of Fairmont Parkway and Sam Houston Tollway. Park at Fairmont offers seven floor plans in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with hardwoods, balconies, in-unit laundry, lush landscaping, pool and hot tub.
Last updated February 24 at 08:38pm
Contact for Availability
Park On Burke
4747 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park On Burke in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
12 Units Available
Ashwood Park
3520 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$687
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
884 sqft
Apartments have 24-hour emergency maintenance services, washer/dryer connections and ceiling fans. Community features a 24-hour business center, clothes care centers and great location on the local bus line.

Median Rent in Pasadena

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Pasadena is $833, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,019.
Studio
$735
1 Bed
$833
2 Beds
$1,019
3+ Beds
$1,390
City GuidePasadena
Having trouble with Craigslist Pasadena? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Renting in Pasadena, Texas

Screw around all you want in Pasadena, California. Feel free to act like a fool in Pasadena, Maryland. In the mood to raise a little hell? There’s a little town in Missouri called Pasadena Hills with your name all over it. But if you’re looking for a place to rest your bones in Pasadena, Texas, you better walk the line. Why? Because nobody messes with Texas, and that’s no truer when it comes to its so-called “birthplace”. Got it? Good. Now that we’ve established that simple little principle, it’s time to saddle up and lasso the perfect apartment deep in the heart of Texas…

A Peek at ‘Pasa

Located in Harris County at the southern tip of the Houston metropolitan area, Pasadena was the site of the conclusive battle of the Texas Revolution in 1836, earning the city the moniker “The Birthplace of Texas.” Today, Pasadena is a perfect stomping ground for budget-conscious Lone Star leasers.

Plenty of Pasadena Perks

Just a few of the benefits of living in Texas’s birthplace include:

“Houston, we have a problem …” Actually, no, we don’t (Had you going there for a second though, right?). For Pasadena residents itching for a taste of the big city, downtown Houston is less than a half-hour commute. Traffic getting into “the Big Heart,” meanwhile, is rarely an issue, so it’s very plausible for Texans to work in Houston and live in Pasadena.

Pasa-get-down-Dena

In the 1980s, radio DJ Moby in the Morning dubbed the city “Pasa-get-down-Dena." It was an intentionally ironic epithet for a city whose night life generally consists of all-you-can-eat steak buffets and beer-fueled line dancing contests. Still, Pasadena has a whole slew of honky-tonk dives, sports bars, and a couple nightclubs to choose from.

For residents who would rather have their fun under the sun than under the dim lights of the steak bar, the Armand Bayou Nature Center, a 2500-acre preserve packed with rare species of all sorts of creatures, is a must-experience. There is no shortage of parks, recreation centers, and museums.

Your Apartment Arsenal

One pretty cool aspect of Pasadena is that apartments are generally easy to find, far from overpriced, and more modern than you’ll come across in a lot of other Texas suburbs. Follow these quick pointers and you’ll be livin’ it up Lone Star-style in a flash:

Bring the basics… Be sure to have all those boring old documents landlords want to see, including identification, banking records, paycheck stubs, and proof of rental history. Also, don’t forget to bring common sense along: Very few Pasadena landlords pick up your utilities tab, so remember to budget for things like gas/electric, phone, and cable (sewer/trash and water are typically included in the price of rent).

Read your lease carefully… Or have your more astute friend do it for you. Yes, we know apartment leases make for tedious reading material, but they also include lots of important information about pet policies, roommates, security deposits, and requesting apartment repairs.

Word to the wise… Renter’s insurance (no, this isn’t a sales pitch) is as cheap as $5-$10 a month in Pasadena and protects your valuables in case of fire, theft, or flood.

Explore your options… Pasadena leasers (who account for more than 40 percent of residents) pay, on average, $800 bucks a month for rent, but Texas-sized truckloads of quality pads can be found in the $500-$600 range. Waiting lists are practically nonexistent, and many complexes offer killer move-in specials, so don’t rush into a unit unless you’re sure it’s right for you.

The Lay of the Land

Now that you’ve decided to join the ranks of Lone Star leasers, it’s time to find you the best area of town to saddle up. Generally speaking, the city’s southern district offers the most modern rental properties, while the more economical digs are clustered up north. But quality lodgings can be found throughout the city, so don’t limit your search to a single neighborhood only.

Different ‘hoods in Pasadena offer different perks to different types of renters. Want to live in a spacious, well-established neighborhood? Check out the abundance of single-family detached homes for rent in Red Bluff Terrace, Golden Acres Annex, or Arlington Heights.

Looking for an inexpensive crash pad? Try Southway Landing.

Are you the pricier pad with more amenities? Spencer Gardens, with its contemporary homes and high rises, might be just the place for you.

In each of these neighborhoods (and many others) prices range from $400 or less for 1 BR apartments to $1100 or more for luxury condos and townhouses.

Happy hunting in Pasadena!

June 2020 Pasadena Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pasadena Rent Report. Pasadena rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pasadena rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Pasadena rent trends were flat over the past month

Pasadena rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pasadena stand at $833 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,020 for a two-bedroom. Pasadena's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Pasadena, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Houston metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,546.

    Pasadena rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Pasadena, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Pasadena is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Pasadena's median two-bedroom rent of $1,020 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% increase in Pasadena.
    • While Pasadena's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Pasadena than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Pasadena.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Pasadena?
    In Pasadena, the median rent is $735 for a studio, $833 for a 1-bedroom, $1,019 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,390 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pasadena, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Pasadena?
    Some of the colleges located in the Pasadena area include San Jacinto Community College, University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, The University of Texas Medical Branch, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Pasadena?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pasadena from include Houston, The Woodlands, Spring, Pearland, and Conroe.

