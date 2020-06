125 Apartments for rent in Pasadena, TX

Your Apartment Arsenal

One pretty cool aspect of Pasadena is that apartments are generally easy to find, far from overpriced, and more modern than you’ll come across in a lot of other Texas suburbs. Follow these quick pointers and you’ll be livin’ it up Lone Star-style in a flash:

Bring the basics… Be sure to have all those boring old documents landlords want to see, including identification, banking records, paycheck stubs, and proof of rental history. Also, don’t forget to bring common sense along: Very few Pasadena landlords pick up your utilities tab, so remember to budget for things like gas/electric, phone, and cable (sewer/trash and water are typically included in the price of rent).

Read your lease carefully… Or have your more astute friend do it for you. Yes, we know apartment leases make for tedious reading material, but they also include lots of important information about pet policies, roommates, security deposits, and requesting apartment repairs.

Word to the wise… Renter’s insurance (no, this isn’t a sales pitch) is as cheap as $5-$10 a month in Pasadena and protects your valuables in case of fire, theft, or flood.

Explore your options… Pasadena leasers (who account for more than 40 percent of residents) pay, on average, $800 bucks a month for rent, but Texas-sized truckloads of quality pads can be found in the $500-$600 range. Waiting lists are practically nonexistent, and many complexes offer killer move-in specials, so don’t rush into a unit unless you’re sure it’s right for you.