125 Apartments for rent in Pasadena, TX📍
1 of 17
1 of 23
1 of 2
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 2
1 of 21
1 of 4
1 of 12
1 of 30
1 of 23
1 of 73
1 of 30
1 of 5
1 of 6
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 29
1 of 2
1 of 8
1 of 30
1 of 34
1 of 22
1 of 19
Screw around all you want in Pasadena, California. Feel free to act like a fool in Pasadena, Maryland. In the mood to raise a little hell? There’s a little town in Missouri called Pasadena Hills with your name all over it. But if you’re looking for a place to rest your bones in Pasadena, Texas, you better walk the line. Why? Because nobody messes with Texas, and that’s no truer when it comes to its so-called “birthplace”. Got it? Good. Now that we’ve established that simple little principle, it’s time to saddle up and lasso the perfect apartment deep in the heart of Texas…
Located in Harris County at the southern tip of the Houston metropolitan area, Pasadena was the site of the conclusive battle of the Texas Revolution in 1836, earning the city the moniker “The Birthplace of Texas.” Today, Pasadena is a perfect stomping ground for budget-conscious Lone Star leasers.
Just a few of the benefits of living in Texas’s birthplace include:
“Houston, we have a problem …” Actually, no, we don’t (Had you going there for a second though, right?). For Pasadena residents itching for a taste of the big city, downtown Houston is less than a half-hour commute. Traffic getting into “the Big Heart,” meanwhile, is rarely an issue, so it’s very plausible for Texans to work in Houston and live in Pasadena.
In the 1980s, radio DJ Moby in the Morning dubbed the city “Pasa-get-down-Dena." It was an intentionally ironic epithet for a city whose night life generally consists of all-you-can-eat steak buffets and beer-fueled line dancing contests. Still, Pasadena has a whole slew of honky-tonk dives, sports bars, and a couple nightclubs to choose from.
For residents who would rather have their fun under the sun than under the dim lights of the steak bar, the Armand Bayou Nature Center, a 2500-acre preserve packed with rare species of all sorts of creatures, is a must-experience. There is no shortage of parks, recreation centers, and museums.
One pretty cool aspect of Pasadena is that apartments are generally easy to find, far from overpriced, and more modern than you’ll come across in a lot of other Texas suburbs. Follow these quick pointers and you’ll be livin’ it up Lone Star-style in a flash:
Bring the basics… Be sure to have all those boring old documents landlords want to see, including identification, banking records, paycheck stubs, and proof of rental history. Also, don’t forget to bring common sense along: Very few Pasadena landlords pick up your utilities tab, so remember to budget for things like gas/electric, phone, and cable (sewer/trash and water are typically included in the price of rent).
Read your lease carefully… Or have your more astute friend do it for you. Yes, we know apartment leases make for tedious reading material, but they also include lots of important information about pet policies, roommates, security deposits, and requesting apartment repairs.
Word to the wise… Renter’s insurance (no, this isn’t a sales pitch) is as cheap as $5-$10 a month in Pasadena and protects your valuables in case of fire, theft, or flood.
Explore your options… Pasadena leasers (who account for more than 40 percent of residents) pay, on average, $800 bucks a month for rent, but Texas-sized truckloads of quality pads can be found in the $500-$600 range. Waiting lists are practically nonexistent, and many complexes offer killer move-in specials, so don’t rush into a unit unless you’re sure it’s right for you.
Now that you’ve decided to join the ranks of Lone Star leasers, it’s time to find you the best area of town to saddle up. Generally speaking, the city’s southern district offers the most modern rental properties, while the more economical digs are clustered up north. But quality lodgings can be found throughout the city, so don’t limit your search to a single neighborhood only.
Different ‘hoods in Pasadena offer different perks to different types of renters. Want to live in a spacious, well-established neighborhood? Check out the abundance of single-family detached homes for rent in Red Bluff Terrace, Golden Acres Annex, or Arlington Heights.
Looking for an inexpensive crash pad? Try Southway Landing.
Are you the pricier pad with more amenities? Spencer Gardens, with its contemporary homes and high rises, might be just the place for you.
In each of these neighborhoods (and many others) prices range from $400 or less for 1 BR apartments to $1100 or more for luxury condos and townhouses.
Happy hunting in Pasadena!
June 2020 Pasadena Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Pasadena Rent Report. Pasadena rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pasadena rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Pasadena Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Pasadena Rent Report. Pasadena rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pasadena rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Pasadena rent trends were flat over the past month
Pasadena rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pasadena stand at $833 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,020 for a two-bedroom. Pasadena's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Houston Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Pasadena, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Houston metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
- Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,546.
Pasadena rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Pasadena, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Pasadena is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
- Pasadena's median two-bedroom rent of $1,020 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% increase in Pasadena.
- While Pasadena's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Pasadena than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Pasadena.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.