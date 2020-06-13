Apartment List
/
TX
/
houston
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:31 AM

288 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Houston, TX

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Preserve at Spring Creek
8627 Hufsmith Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1437 sqft
Pendant lighting, designer oversized ceramic tile and plank flooring, and granite countertops. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, room to swim laps, and sundeck for lounging. Dog park with water bowls, benches, double-gated entry and pet wash station.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Memorial
84 Units Available
Domain at City Centre
811 Town and Country Blvd., Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,803
1414 sqft
Wood grain flooring and granite countertops. Full-sized washer and dryer in each home. Resort-style pool with sundeck and shaded cabanas. Less than a mile to I-10 and Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Great Uptown
41 Units Available
Providence Uptown
3323 McCue Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1396 sqft
Luxury living with details like hardwood floors, track lighting, and tile backsplashes. Spacious living with walk-in closets and large windows. IMmediate access to I-610 and Southwest Freeway/I-69. Just one mile to the Galleria for high-end shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
Fort Bend Houston
9 Units Available
Clarke Springs
15706 Clarke Springs Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1252 sqft
Spacious homes with large windows throughout. Options for garden tubs and separate showers. Immediate access to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
Meadowbrook - Allendale
3 Units Available
Allendale Village
6005 Allendale Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Allendale Village in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
Minnetex
119 Units Available
Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1204 sqft
Compromise is a thing of the past. Smart Living on Cullen has everything you are looking for in your new home, in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
Alief
46 Units Available
Aria at Stancliff
10919 Stancliff Road, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1321 sqft
Are you searching for superb apartment home living in Houston, Texas? Let me introduce you to a brand new community that is coming to our neighborhood. Aria at Stancliff will be nearby many restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Eldridge - West Oaks
54 Units Available
Brisa at Shadowlake
2840 Shadowbriar Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1300 sqft
Resort-style community near the Galleria. Also close to major transportation corridors, such as I-10 and Sam Houston Parkway. Apartments feature high-caliber kitchens and oversized walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
20 Units Available
Cortland Copperleaf
14811 West Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1453 sqft
Charming, conveniently-located apartments in comfortable yet security-conscious setting. Carpeting and hardwood floors. Additional storage available. Patios and balconies offer scenic views, including volleyball court, swimming pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Eldridge - West Oaks
44 Units Available
Knox at Westchase
12360 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1478 sqft
Exclusive, elegant lodge within shouting distance from Royal Oaks Village Shopping Center and West Oaks Mall. On-site business center, 24-hour maintenance, and fitness center. Close to I-10 and Sam Houston Tollway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Briarforest
78 Units Available
The Abbey at Briar Forest
11655 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1144 sqft
Newly renovated, this is modern living as it should be. Three pools, cardio fitness center, and a cyber cafe. Spectacular one to three bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, located near Terry Hershey Park.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Gulfton
45 Units Available
Fountains at Chimney Rock
5601 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
A fantastic community close to the area's schools, park, and some shopping. Each home features a patio or balcony and modern appliances. Community amenities include a pool, playground, and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
Briarforest
30 Units Available
The Aubrey
2310 Crescent Park Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1225 sqft
A modern community with two resort-style pools, a large picnic area and two laundry facilities. Extra storage and walk-in closets provided. On-site pool, playground and dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
$
Great Uptown
81 Units Available
Chateaux Dijon
5331 Beverly Hill St, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1506 sqft
Freshly remodeled apartments bring old world charm to Uptown District Houston. Balcony or patio provides breathtaking view of courtyard and pool. All units come with hardwood floors, granite counters, air conditioner and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Greater Heights
198 Units Available
The Standard in the Heights
601 Waverly Street, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,985
1469 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Greenway - Upper Kirby
98 Units Available
Camden Highland Village
3255 Las Palmas St, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,139
2290 sqft
Unique, open floor plans with 10 - 14' ceilings and abundant natural light. Serenity courtyard and spa with two treatment rooms. Skybar on the sixth floor with views of the Galleria. Within two miles of the Galleria, I-610 and I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Briarforest
61 Units Available
Apex at Royal Oaks
11212 Westpark Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1496 sqft
Located in prestigious Westchase, you can create a comfortable lifestyle & escape from the fast-paced city! Convenient & accessible to a broad of opportunities including fine dining, retail shopping near CITY CENTRE Houston & Galleria with easy
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
South Main
43 Units Available
Beacon at Buffalo Pointe
10301 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1420 sqft
Newly renovated units with spacious closets, garden tub, vaulted ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Community features include media center, garage, concierge services and fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
55 Units Available
Domain New Forest
6301 Pale Sage Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1411 sqft
Great location in East Houston near hiking trails and Beltway 8 Park. Modern interiors with expansive living areas, foyer coat closets, and granite counters. Community has resort-style pool, clubroom, and outdoor living area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Great Uptown
61 Units Available
Tate at Tanglewood
5880 Inwood Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1399 sqft
Luxury homes built in 2015, so all residents will be amongst the first to live in their homes. Generous counter space in all kitchens, with chef's islands in most floor plans. Walk to Rice Epicurean Market.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
Downtown Houston
82 Units Available
SkyHouse Houston
1625 Main St, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,449
1380 sqft
The best of downtown Houston high-rise living. State-of-the-art spacious units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop amenity deck with pool and deluxe clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 08:43pm
8 Units Available
Matthew Ridge
14551 Beechnut St, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,148
1167 sqft
Matthew Ridge is a wonderfully affordable community highlighting the best of everything you're lookng for in an apartment home. Matthew Ridge includes many of the "extras" that make life extraordinarily enjoyable.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Westchase
25 Units Available
Plaza at Westchase
2601 Woodland Park Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1272 sqft
Located on Westheimer, which is close to 3 major freeways and within walking distance to many grocery stores and shopping centers. Very clean community and a friendly, cooperative staff.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
Willow Meadows - Willowbend
99 Units Available
Oaks of Charleston
15 Charleston Park Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1700 sqft
Designed in an "Old South" style, with private courtyards, a gate house and a private drive. The oversized floor plans offer walk-in closets and built-in bookcases. Just minutes from downtown and the Galleria mall.

June 2020 Houston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Houston Rent Report. Houston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Houston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Houston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Houston Rent Report. Houston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Houston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Houston rents declined significantly over the past month

Houston rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Houston stand at $842 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,030 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Houston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Houston throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,546.

    Houston rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Houston has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Houston is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Houston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,030 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Houston.
    • While rents in Houston remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Houston than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Houston.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

