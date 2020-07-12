/
/
/
southbelt ellington
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
183 Apartments for rent in Southbelt - Ellington, Houston, TX
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Sage Hollow Apartments
10700 Fuqua St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$796
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
949 sqft
Apartment homes feature washer and dryer along with walk-in closet to store those clean clothes. Onsite pool and courtyard provides a relaxing home environment, and Fuqua Street is loaded with restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe
11666 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$887
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1523 sqft
Off Sabo Road, Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe offers amenities including a gym, swimming pool, modern kitchens, outdoor living space in a pet friendly environment. Stay close to downtown with easy access to I-45.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1212 sqft
With an executive business center, conference room and internet access, this community is built for those who stay busy. Unwind in the clubhouse or 24-hour gym, or enjoy the bustling Sam Houston Tollway corridor.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
25 Units Available
Montelago
11881 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$972
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1365 sqft
Comfy 1-3 bedroom apartments with exclusive access to many community amenities: a beach-entry pool, a 24 hour fitness center, and a business center. Conveniently situated between I-45 and Beltway 8 for easy access to Downtown Houston. Gated community. Each resident has his/her own garage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
38 Units Available
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1039 sqft
Located close to the intersection of I-45 and Almeda Genoa Road. Stylish apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community has a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Windmill Landing
10121 Windmill Lakes Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1003 sqft
Located along the lake which gives the units great lake views, as well as many boating options for residents. Closely, the Alameda Mall serves as a great shopping location for residents.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Southpoint
12801 Roydon Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
893 sqft
Limited access gate into the property. Residents love the complex's 3 pools and relaxing clubhouse. Nearby, residents can find great restaurants and a park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
52 Units Available
The Gateway at Ellington
15603 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$807
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
974 sqft
New Owners, New Management, & Newly Renovated Homes! Enjoy NEW black appliances, NEW custom cabinets, NEW counters in kitchen & bath, NEW two tone paint, NEW wood plank flooring! Whether you enjoy taking a dip in the pool after work, or lounging on
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
23 Units Available
Cedars at Ellington
950 FM 1959 Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$801
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
916 sqft
Our community offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes with great amenities for your comfort. Each home features a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast serving bar and plenty of space to prepare your favorite recipes.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
16 Units Available
Parc at South Green
12510 S Green Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1295 sqft
Parc at South Green is located in beautiful, quiet South Houston with access to everything you need in the city. Apartments feature green landscaping, balconies and multiple floor plans with updated kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
26 Units Available
Westmount at Summer Cove
725 FM-1959, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$729
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
908 sqft
Two bedroom apartments make for stylish family living. Carpeting, balcony, W/D hookup, and walk-in closets. Easy access to I-45 gives proximity to shopping and entertainment. Pet-friendly amenities, large pool, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
17 Units Available
Eagles Landing
11700 Fuqua St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
890 sqft
Residents enjoy private patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and oversized living area. Convenient location close to Hobby Airport, Wortham Theater Center and Bayou Music Center. Community has pools, cafe and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Windwater At Windmill Lakes
9757 Windwater Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1007 sqft
Infinity-edge pool accented by stone fountain. Kitchens in all floor plans include breakfast bars. Just over one mile to I-45/Gulf Freeway and the Alameda Mall.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
13 Units Available
Breakers at Windmill Lakes
9750 Windwater Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1021 sqft
Close proximity to I-45, Beltway 8, Hobby airport, I-610. Upgraded units feature stainless steel appliances, new premium carpet and walk-in closets. Patio/balcony and carport. Residents have access to pool, gym, clubhouse and community BBQ/grill.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
34 Units Available
Altmonte
10925 Beamer Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
980 sqft
Great location near Pearland and Friendswood and close to shopping and dining. Apartments have full-size washer/dryers, ceiling fans in bedrooms and private patio/balconies. Large swimming pool, controlled access gates and outdoor grills.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
2 Units Available
The Point at Windmill Lakes
10280 Windmill Lakes Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature views of private lakes, while the apartment community amenities include a jogging trail, car-care area, a pool and a sun deck. Near Almeda Mall just off I-45. A short drive to Galveston.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Clear Creek Landing
11717 Beamer Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Feel right at home at Clear Creek Landing Apartments, a warm and inviting community in Houston, TX.
Results within 1 mile of Southbelt - Ellington
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live on beautifully landscaped grounds with an extraordinary staff. Casual yet exquisite apartments that have access to many amenities such as a resort-style pool, a billiards room, and a pet play park. Conveniently located to maximize the Pasadena experience.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
7 Units Available
Quay Point Apartments
3925 Arlington Square Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$645
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
In-unit amenities include wood fireplace, pool views and white cabinets. Community offers parking, pool and on-site staff. Located conveniently off I-45 and the Sam Houston Tollway.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
30 Units Available
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St, Pasadena, TX
Studio
$649
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$716
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
1013 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Village in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
958 sqft
Imagine living near Clear Lake and downtown Houston. Get the best of both at Crenshaw Grand in Pasadena. This new pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedrooms with granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
28 Units Available
Whispering Winds Apartments
2902 Whispering Winds Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1366 sqft
Small-town living meets Houston lights at Whispering Winds Apartments in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments are pet friendly with hardwoods, disposals, in-unit laundry, pool and playground. Near I-45, Beltway 8 and Kemah Boardwalk.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 10:03pm
6 Units Available
Edgebrook Apartments
101 E Edgebrook Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring a pool, outdoor grills, walk-in closets and laundry connections. Minutes from NASA and Baybrook Mall and convenient to Galveston, Texas City and central Houston.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
18 Units Available
The Alcove
77 E Edgebrook Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$698
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
986 sqft
Saltwater swimming pool with a pebble stone sundeck. Kitchens with breakfast bars. Laundry facility, on-site management, and online rent payment for convenience. Give minutes to I-45.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXLa Porte, TXNassau Bay, TXManvel, TXAlvin, TX