Baylor College of Medicine
94 Apartments For Rent Near Baylor College of Medicine
48 Units Available
Neartown - Montrose
The Susanne
3833 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,675
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1289 sqft
Luxury apartments at The Susanne are decorated by the prestigious Finger Companies. Features include oak hardwood flooring, kitchen island with built-in wine chiller and garden-style bathtubs.
35 Units Available
Medical Center
Vantage Med Center
1911 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,474
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1416 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,175
1520 sqft
Opening April 2017. Luxury units conveniently located in the heart of Texas Medical Center with easy access to the Hermann Park Golf Course, Museum District, Rice University and NRG Park. Pool, gym, dog park, concierge.
75 Units Available
MacGregor
Hanover Hermann Park
5927 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,460
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1546 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$5,576
2599 sqft
Industrial chic interiors with 10' ceilings, exposed concrete ceilings and support beams. High-rise fitness center offers yoga/pilates room, personal training, classes, and massage. Infinity pool with sun shelf and water wall. Across the street from Hermann Park.
25 Units Available
University Place
Hanover Rice Village
2455 Dunstan Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,718
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,951
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
High-end homes with engineered hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite slab and marble countertops, designer track and pendant lighting. Outdoor kitchen and cabana lounges. LEED Certified. Just blocks from Rice University.
34 Units Available
MacGregor
The Villas at Hermann Park
6301 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1628 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with hardwood flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit fireplaces. Handsome community offers outdoor recreation areas, pool, grill area, and a fully equipped gym. Just minutes from Hermann Park Golf Course.
161 Units Available
Braeswood Place
Camden Vanderbilt
7171 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1160 sqft
High ceilings with crown molding and designer lighting. Sprawling, park-like grounds with pristine landscaping, ponds, and walking trails. Two resort-style pools and a lap pool. Less than a mile to the Braes Bayou Trail.
37 Units Available
The Museum District
Southmore
5280 Caroline St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,860
1043 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,967
1775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,824
2988 sqft
Located in the Museum District. Open-plan apartments and penthouses with high ceilings, gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Property features a private park and a pool deck with spectacular views of downtown Houston.
36 Units Available
Braeswood Place
Kirby Place Apartments
7500 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,210
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1296 sqft
Great location allows tenants to explore nearby destinations. Residents have access to a convenient shuttle to the med center. Units feature recently upgraded interiors as well as washer/dryers.
35 Units Available
Braeswood Place
Alta Med Main
9330 Main Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,086
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,501
1254 sqft
You work hard all day. When you come home, it’s time to unwind, and let us work hard for you.
36 Units Available
The Museum District
The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,775
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,346
3329 sqft
Situated in the desirable Museum District in Houston, just off Southwest Freeway. Elegant apartments feature W/D, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances, and giant walk-in closets. Cozy community courtyard.
24 Units Available
Greenway - Upper Kirby
Windsor at West University
2630 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,250
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1195 sqft
Spa-like bathrooms with porcelain tile, solid slab countertops, and oversized soaking tubs. Fitness center with cardio and lifting equipment, TRX and yoga/spinning room. Dog park with pet wash stations surrounded by trees. Just blocks from I-69/Southwest Freeway.
51 Units Available
Midtown
Camden McGowen Station
2727 Travis Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,299
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,519
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,489
1451 sqft
Luxury apartments in a great midtown location close to the McGowen METRORail Station. Units have private balconies, chef-inspired kitchens and stainless appliances. Complex features a pool, lounge and yoga studio.
25 Units Available
University Place
Maroneal
2222 Maroneal St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,171
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1372 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Mid-rise apartment complex with peaceful courtyard and pool. Located just minutes from downtown, a Medical Center and nearby shopping and dining. Modern finishes like stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in unit.
216 Units Available
Neartown - Montrose
Residence at La Colombe d'Or
3411 Yoakum Boulevard, Houston, TX
Studio
$2,175
752 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,480
1118 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,065
1831 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Elegance and timeless are essential elements of style that define living in the South of France.
26 Units Available
Neartown - Montrose
Encore Montrose
4508 Graustark Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,467
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1164 sqft
Modern units with classic inspiration. Cabin-style architecture with a sundeck, grilling stations, and a pool/spa. Cozy lobby with sofas, bean bags, and a bar area.
28 Units Available
University Place
Hanover Southampton
5122 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,342
1026 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,217
1761 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,655
1877 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with stainless steel appliances, frameless cabinets, slab granite and quartzite countertops. Rooftop pool with sundeck and shaded cabanas. Just blocks from Rice University.
28 Units Available
Greenway - Upper Kirby
The Residences at Kirby Collection
3200 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,990
1400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,830
1902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Situated in the prestigious Upper Kirby District. Townhomes, garden lofts, penthouses and apartments with luxury amenities such as alfresco kitchens and private yards. Residents enjoy access to sky-view lounge and on-site restaurants and shops.
23 Units Available
Greenway - Upper Kirby
Gables Upper Kirby
2305 W Alabama St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,455
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1244 sqft
The luxurious pool offers a nice view from the patio or balcony of this complex with its own parking garage. Each pet-friendly apartment comes equipped with granite countertops, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry.
28 Units Available
The Museum District
The Museum Tower
4899 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,959
1241 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,870
2466 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,853
4213 sqft
Located in the heart of the Museum District. Units have built-in dishwashers, microwaves and stainless steel appliances. All tenants can take advantage of 24-hour concierge, building elevator and garage, and a pool.
82 Units Available
University Place
Latitude Med Center
1850 Old Main Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,505
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1141 sqft
High-rise living in an urban setting near Hermann Park, Rice University and Houston Medical Center. Ceiling fans and tubs/showers. Yoga/spin studio, infinity edge pool and personal outdoor cabanas.
57 Units Available
South Main
The Fountains at Almeda
9000 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
An expansive clubhouse, virtual golf and a poolside fireplace delight. Interiors feature full-size, in-unit laundry, detached garages and built-in computer niches. Near NRG Stadium and I-610.
28 Units Available
Midtown
Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,149
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1205 sqft
Designer kitchens with track or pendant lighting and granite countertops. Resort-style pool surrounded by palm trees. Game room with billiards, shuffleboard and a poker table. Located within blocks of restaurants and nightlife.
83 Units Available
Midtown
The Travis
3300 Main Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,905
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1544 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Welcome to The Travis, offering 30 luxurious stories in the neighborhood's most dramatic apartment tower. Sheer vibrancy establishes The Travis as a Midtown landmark.
35 Units Available
Braeswood Place
Weston Medical Center Apartments
7510 Brompton Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,010
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1253 sqft
Community amenities include five pools, Wi-Fi access, and bike racks. Located near the Shops At 3 Corners and North Braeswood Boulevard with proximity to I-610. Apartments have extra storage and spacious closets.