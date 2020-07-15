/
Houston Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM
122 Apartments For Rent Near Houston Community College
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
48 Units Available
Neartown - Montrose
The Susanne
3833 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,675
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1289 sqft
Luxury apartments at The Susanne are decorated by the prestigious Finger Companies. Features include oak hardwood flooring, kitchen island with built-in wine chiller and garden-style bathtubs.
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
35 Units Available
Medical Center
Vantage Med Center
1911 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,474
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1416 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,175
1520 sqft
Opening April 2017. Luxury units conveniently located in the heart of Texas Medical Center with easy access to the Hermann Park Golf Course, Museum District, Rice University and NRG Park. Pool, gym, dog park, concierge.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
65 Units Available
Neartown - Montrose
2900 West Dallas
2900 W Dallas St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,795
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1346 sqft
LuxuryLuxury Luxury interior design by the Finger Companies. Apartments feature gas range, roller shades, carpet, and washer and dryer. Several beautiful, spacious open floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 08:51 PM
81 Units Available
Downtown Houston
Skyhouse Main
1725 Main St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,495
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1133 sqft
Located in the thriving downtown Main Street Corridor. A high-rise luxury residence with elevator, gym, pool, tennis court, parking garage and a concierge service. All units have laundry and granite countertops.
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
56 Units Available
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
Jackson Hill
320 Jackson Hill St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,690
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,130
1560 sqft
Stunning city views with luxury interior design. Kitchen features Whirlpool appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinets, plus an island with wine chiller. Units have 9- to 10-foot bedroom ceilings.
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
75 Units Available
MacGregor
Hanover Hermann Park
5927 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,460
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1576 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$5,576
2827 sqft
Industrial chic interiors with 10' ceilings, exposed concrete ceilings and support beams. High-rise fitness center offers yoga/pilates room, personal training, classes, and massage. Infinity pool with sun shelf and water wall. Across the street from Hermann Park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
56 Units Available
Downtown Houston
Aris Market Square
409 Travis St, Houston, TX
Studio
$2,040
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,640
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
1640 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, valet service and coffee bar. Walking distance to Market Square Park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
110 Units Available
Greenway - Upper Kirby
Hanover River Oaks
2651 Kipling St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,682
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,738
1733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,913
2944 sqft
Hanover River Oaks features new luxury apartment homes with one of a kind amenities set in the city of Houston.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
34 Units Available
MacGregor
The Villas at Hermann Park
6301 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1628 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with hardwood flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit fireplaces. Handsome community offers outdoor recreation areas, pool, grill area, and a fully equipped gym. Just minutes from Hermann Park Golf Course.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
37 Units Available
The Museum District
Southmore
5280 Caroline St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,860
1043 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,967
1775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,824
2988 sqft
Located in the Museum District. Open-plan apartments and penthouses with high ceilings, gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Property features a private park and a pool deck with spectacular views of downtown Houston.
Last updated July 13 at 08:44 PM
77 Units Available
Downtown Houston
SkyHouse Houston
1625 Main St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,638
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
995 sqft
The best of downtown Houston high-rise living. State-of-the-art spacious units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop amenity deck with pool and deluxe clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
135 Units Available
Midtown
2111 Austin Apartments
2111 Austin Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,485
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1095 sqft
2111 Austin offers spacious floor plans with high-end finishes only found in custom homes. With its carefully designed amenities and outstanding location, 2111 Austin is destined to be the ultimate living experience.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
76 Units Available
Downtown Houston
Market Square Tower
777 Preston St, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,261
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,919
1814 sqft
Cosmopolitan, spotless apartments in landmark tower with penthouse pool, movie theater, wine room, and Internet cafe. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and extra storage. City-center location close to downtown Houston's busy bars and boutique stores.
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
79 Units Available
Downtown Houston
500 Crawford
500 Crawford St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,695
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1306 sqft
Walkable, Downtown Houston community across from Minute Maid Park. Upscale 1- and 2-bedroom units feature walk-in closets, in-units laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has sports lounge, 24-hr gym and parking garage.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
68 Units Available
Downtown Houston
Catalyst Houston
1475 Texas Ave, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,569
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,768
1399 sqft
Centrally located in downtown Houston. Meticulously designed apartments featuring modern amenities such as plank flooring. Select apartments boast sweeping city views. Communal amenities include a rooftop sundeck, fitness center, and wine and cigar library.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
34 Units Available
Downtown Houston
The Hamilton
1800 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,525
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1169 sqft
Excellent location near St. Joseph's Medical Center, I-45 and I-69. 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include fire pit, yoga, pool and more. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
68 Units Available
Midtown
Camden City Centre
301 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,109
741 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,239
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1235 sqft
Wide open floor plans, ten foot ceilings and expansive windows. Movie room with projector and theater-style seating. Resort-style pools with swim-up high-top tables. Just blocks from a dozen restaurants and bars. Fast access to I-45.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
63 Units Available
Downtown Houston
1414 Texas Downtown
1414 Texas Ave, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,432
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1189 sqft
In Downtown Houston. High-end living spaces with stunning views of the skyline. Minutes from sports, dining and entertainment. Updated interiors with spacious open floor plans.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
36 Units Available
The Museum District
The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,775
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,346
3329 sqft
Situated in the desirable Museum District in Houston, just off Southwest Freeway. Elegant apartments feature W/D, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances, and giant walk-in closets. Cozy community courtyard.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
100 Units Available
Midtown
Camden Downtown Houston
1515 Austin Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,969
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
1500 sqft
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office.
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
81 Units Available
Neartown - Montrose
The Driscoll at River Oaks
1958 W Gray St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,885
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,787
1513 sqft
Next level apartment living starts right here. The Driscoll at River Oaks, Houston, Texas is ideally located within a short walk to world-class shopping and dining destinations, entertainment venues, pristine parks, and charming nearby neighborhoods.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
25 Units Available
Afton Oaks - River Oaks
Belle Meade at River Oaks
2929 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,515
1224 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1681 sqft
This boutique apartment community offers a clubhouse, concierge, yoga, garage parking and much more. Shopping and dining options along Westheimer Road. Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and walk in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
51 Units Available
Midtown
Camden McGowen Station
2727 Travis Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,299
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,519
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,489
1451 sqft
Luxury apartments in a great midtown location close to the McGowen METRORail Station. Units have private balconies, chef-inspired kitchens and stainless appliances. Complex features a pool, lounge and yoga studio.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
216 Units Available
Neartown - Montrose
Residence at La Colombe d'Or
3411 Yoakum Boulevard, Houston, TX
Studio
$2,175
752 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,480
1118 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,065
1831 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Elegance and timeless are essential elements of style that define living in the South of France.