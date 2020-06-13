/
/
porter heights
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM
63 Apartments for rent in Porter Heights, TX📍
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
40 Units Available
The Pointe At Valley Ranch Town Center
20290 Park Lake View Drive, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1386 sqft
Welcome to The Pointe at Valley Ranch Town Center, Northeast Houston's newest luxury apartment community! Discover fresh new homes and distinctive amenities at our extraordinary apartments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
7 Units Available
Porterwood Apartments
24270 FM 1314 Rd, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$754
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
890 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Results within 5 miles of Porter Heights
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
17 Units Available
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with stainless steel appliances, a patio and granite counters. A master-planned community on nine acres, with a grill area and pool on site. Close to Spring Trails Preserve and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Results within 10 miles of Porter Heights
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
The Dominion
15596 Interstate 45 S, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1558 sqft
Conveniently located right off Interstate 45 and only miles away from The Woodlands Mall. Attached garages for every unit. Amenities include gym, pool, hot tub and billiards table.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1386 sqft
A short distance from shopping/dining options, schools, Sam Houston University, and more. Easy access to I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road. Property boasts a beautiful swimming pool, an auditorium-like theatre, and other amenities. 1-3 bedroom apartments available with gourmet kitchens. Gated community.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Kingwood
22 Units Available
Virtual Living at Kingwood
25710 Loop 494, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,632
1546 sqft
Newly opened homes mean that residents will be among the first. Spacious, open floor plans. Bright fitness center equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights. Fast access to Highway 59/Eastex Freeway.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Kingwood
30 Units Available
Discovery at Kingwood
150 Northpark Plaza Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1487 sqft
Beautiful open floor plans with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Business center, gym, media room and clubhouse. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and dog park. Convenient location off I-69.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Park at Northgate Apartments
26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury gated community with monthly resident events. Property features beach-entry pool, putting green, ponds, picnic area, and more. I-45 and Hardy Toll Road nearby for easy transportation. Near Woodland Mall and the Spring Trails preserve.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Kingwood
10 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$801
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$986
908 sqft
Quiet, pristine community in Kingwood with easy access to Downtown Houston and US-59. Woodsy and natural with hiking trails and parks aplenty. Beautiful pool. Units feature patio/balcony and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Grogan's Mill
35 Units Available
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1452 sqft
Modern homes right in the heart of The Woodlands. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Enjoy a gym, cafe and media room on site. Within 30 miles of downtown Houston.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr, Humble, TX
Studio
$782
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
934 sqft
Close to the Deerbrook Mall, several golf courses and the George Bush Airport. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in all units. Residents have access to gym, pool, garage and dog park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Kingwood
22 Units Available
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$931
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1451 sqft
Resort-style pool and barbeque grills for unwinding outdoors. In-home amenities like washer and dryer, intrusion alarms, and option for attached garage. Pet-friendly with no weight limits on dogs. Just minutes to US-290/Eastex Freeway.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
25 Units Available
Harper's Retreat
17011 Harpers Way, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1118 sqft
Luxurious apartments located conveniently near Interstate 45. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Units come equipped with full-sized washer and dryer. Enjoy access to a large pool with private cabanas.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Grogan's Mill
40 Units Available
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$911
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1178 sqft
Apartment homes with spacious 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and dog park. Near I-45, The Woodlands Country Club and Sawmill Park.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
27 Units Available
Hollow Tree Park
101 Hollow Tree Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$891
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1277 sqft
Contemporary kitchens, garden tubs, airy balconies, and spacious rooms. One to three bedroom apartments with W/D hook-ups. North Houston location, minutes from I-45, Beltway 8, and The Woodlands Mall. Pool, coffee bar, and playground.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Grogan's Mill
30 Units Available
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wood-style flooring, garden tubs, and designer fixtures. Abundant storage with walk-in closets and kitchen pantries in every floor plan. Large dog park with shaded seating and pet wash station. Less than a mile to I-45.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 06:00pm
11 Units Available
Serena Woods
2800 Hirschfield Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1258 sqft
In-home climate control, plus ceiling fans. Resort-style pool surrounded by mature vegetation. Community backs up to the Mercer Botanic Gardens.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
74 Units Available
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX
Studio
$1,185
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1255 sqft
Ten foot ceilings and huge energy-efficient windows. Poolside lounges with shaded cabanas and firepit. Modern fitness center with spinning room, weekly classes. Pool, spa, and sundeck with views of wetlands.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Kingwood
37 Units Available
Kingwood Glen
200 Northpines Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$946
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1473 sqft
Hardwood-style flooring in kitchens and foyers, ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms. Grassy dog park with shaded seating. Just minutes from US-59/Eastex Freeway.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Grogan's Mill
19 Units Available
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments feature granite countertops, vivid new paint and flooring. Close to nearby schools and parks. Community features a business center, outdoor kitchen and lounge, and walking paths.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Kendall Manor
21717 Inverness Forest Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1072 sqft
Entertainment and shopping easily accessible thanks to Hardy Toll Road. Residents can also enjoy staying home with onsite coffee bar, playground and clubhouse. Newly renovated apartment homes within gated community.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
ARIUM SPRING CROSSING
21525 Spring Plaza Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1460 sqft
Modern units with granite counters, a balcony/patio and stainless steel appliances. Dogs and cats allowed. Site features a business center and gym. Near Wet 'n' Wild Splash Town and Bayer Park.
Verified
1 of 95
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
35 Units Available
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$961
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,736
1452 sqft
Located between The Woodlands and Houston. Upscale apartment homes with a variety of layouts, full-size washer and dryer, spacious closets and designer finishes. State-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
45 Units Available
Heights at Harper's Preserve
17116 Harper's Trace, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1398 sqft
Situated right on Harper's Horsepen Branch and complete with private streets, pristine lake and gate house. Decked out kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Bocce court, gym and pool on premises.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Porter Heights rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,770.
Some of the colleges located in the Porter Heights area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, Baylor College of Medicine, and Houston Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Porter Heights from include Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland.