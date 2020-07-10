539 Apartments for rent in Houston, TX with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
57 Units Available
Energy Corridor
District at Memorial
10300 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,165
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1149 sqft
Luxury units located in the heart of Houston's Energy Corridor. Close to all amenities, shopping and medical centers. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and fireplace. 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
60 Units Available
Westchase
Central Park
3230 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
900 sqft
Finding a great place to live near downtown Houston has never been easier! Central Park Apartments is located in the heart of Westchase making it convenient to live where you work and play.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
39 Units Available
Midtown
City Place
306 McGowen St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,299
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,264
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1226 sqft
Two saltwater pools, plus cabanas with misters to stay cool in the summer heat. Fitness center equipped for resistance and circuit training. Options for dog walking service, meal delivery, and dry cleaning. Walking distance from numerous dining and nightlife destinations.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
44 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Brisa at Shadowlake
2840 Shadowbriar Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1300 sqft
Resort-style community near the Galleria. Also close to major transportation corridors, such as I-10 and Sam Houston Parkway. Apartments feature high-caliber kitchens and oversized walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
35 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
The Ridley
2815 Greenridge Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$858
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
996 sqft
Unique designs and spacious living. Choose from floor plans that feature gourmet kitchen, breakfast bars, hardwood floors, and patios. En-suite laundry. Pet friendly. State-of-the-art clubhouse, pool, and gym. Close to downtown.
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
42 Units Available
Memorial
Domain Memorial
14800 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,450
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1421 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1659 sqft
Luxury building in a pastoral setting, with one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Stylish units have granite counters, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Situated in Houston Energy Corridor, home to the city's biggest employers.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
36 Units Available
The Villages of Cypress Creek
10300 Cypresswood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1381 sqft
The Villages of Cypress Creek are a breath of fresh air in on-the-rise Vintage Park with amenities to spare. The on-site clubhouse is ultimate luxury, with shuffleboard, billiards and a private movie screen.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
15 Units Available
Aurora Place
10730 Glenora Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1235 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom units and unique townhomes located on resort-inspired landscape. Recently renovated. Refinished cabinets and countertops with modern appliances. Grounds include two resort-style pools, summer kitchen, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
32 Units Available
Braeswood Place
Alexan Southside Place
4139 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Modern community with natural wood, stone and metal throughout. Near biking and running trails through Evelyn's Park. Walkabout community. Spacious interiors with updated appliances and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
28 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Parkway Flats
13328 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1430 sqft
New-build apartments at Parkway Flats offer the latest in upgraded amenities in a vibrant Houston community with a pool and a tranquility pond. Brushed nickel finishes, built-ins, kitchen islands and patios make living here easy and luxurious.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
83 Units Available
Midtown
Mid Main Lofts
3550 Main St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,032
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,086
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1012 sqft
In the heart of the artisan and shopping district, these units offer immediate access to eclectic retail outlets, attractions, and events. Glistening new granite countertops and sparkling stainless steel appliances in every unit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
73 Units Available
Greater Heights
Assembly at Historic Heights
525 Yale St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,262
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,459
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,331
1215 sqft
Prime location in Greater Heights Texas minutes away from dining, shopping and culture. High, dramatic ceilings with mix of carpet and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with pool, business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Oaks of Ashford Point
4040 Synott Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$729
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to the Westpark Tollway and Joseph Forenza Park. Luxurious units feature large dining areas, walk-in closets and washer-dryer connection. Community includes parking, on-site laundry, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
48 Units Available
Memorial
Pearl City Centre
10402 Town and Country Way, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,284
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1278 sqft
Conveniently located in City Centre near I-10. Contemporary 1-2 bedroom apartments with stunning interior design and resort-level amenities. Patio/balcony and in-unit laundry, plus a variety of on-site amenities, including pool, clubhouse, and gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
37 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Pearl Woodlake
2033 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,071
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1326 sqft
Stylish and luxurious apartment complex located near Houston's Energy Corridor and West Chase. Spacious floor plans with modern finishes. Beautiful community with courtyard, dog park and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
35 Units Available
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
Elan Memorial Park
920 Westcott St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,869
1285 sqft
Beautiful units include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Expansive clubhouse offers swimming pool, coffee bar, yoga, gym and bike storage. Internet access included.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
64 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
The Ranch at Shadow Lake
2920 Shadowbriar Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$782
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1250 sqft
Sophisticated interiors feature breakfast bars, two-tone paint, crown molding. Resort-style pool with tropical garden islands.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
32 Units Available
Cortland Copper Springs
13333 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,737
1337 sqft
Situated in a quiet and laid-back area with easy access to NW Freeways HOV. Gorgeous modern apartments with full-size W/D in unit, huge patio/balconies and black GE appliances packages. Recently renovated with modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Montelago
11881 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$948
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1365 sqft
Comfy 1-3 bedroom apartments with exclusive access to many community amenities: a beach-entry pool, a 24 hour fitness center, and a business center. Conveniently situated between I-45 and Beltway 8 for easy access to Downtown Houston. Gated community. Each resident has his/her own garage.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
16 Units Available
Westchase
Richmond Towne Homes
10777 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,021
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1136 sqft
Large windows for plenty of natural light throughout. Attached garage and in-home washer/dryer with every floor plan. Corporate housing and six-month leases available. Minutes to Beltway 8 and Westpark Tollway.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
169 Units Available
Braeswood Place
Camden Vanderbilt
7171 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1160 sqft
High ceilings with crown molding and designer lighting. Sprawling, park-like grounds with pristine landscaping, ponds, and walking trails. Two resort-style pools and a lap pool. Less than a mile to the Braes Bayou Trail.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
31 Units Available
Midtown
Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,199
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1205 sqft
Designer kitchens with track or pendant lighting and granite countertops. Resort-style pool surrounded by palm trees. Game room with billiards, shuffleboard and a poker table. Located within blocks of restaurants and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
29 Units Available
Great Uptown
Pearl Midlane River Oaks
2121 Mid Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1294 sqft
Ultra-modern, boutique hotel-inspired community features 3 manicured courtyards, game lounge, and conference room. In-unit washer/dryers. Located on Midline with easy access to I-610 and within walking distance of Target, Apple, Pottery Barn, The Galleria and other popular restaurants/shops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
45 Units Available
Greenway - Upper Kirby
36sixty
3660 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1311 sqft
Kitchens have islands for spacious, open living spaces. Furnished guest suite available for rental/reservation. Weekly classes in the fitness center, plus regular resident events and socials. Three dog runs, with agility equipment.

July 2020 Houston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Houston Rent Report. Houston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Houston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Houston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Houston Rent Report. Houston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Houston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Houston rents declined significantly over the past month

Houston rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Houston stand at $838 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,025 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Houston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Houston over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,534; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Houston rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Houston, many other large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Houston is also more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Houston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,025 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Houston fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Houston than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Houston.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

