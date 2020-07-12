/
219 Apartments for rent in Alief, Houston, TX
Advenir at Milan
13100 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy outdoor living with proximity to parks, including Ron Slockett Park and Eldridge Park. Units with comfortable features, including garden-style patios, carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Convenient community amenities, including e-payments and hot tub.
The Broadmoor
10215 Beechnut St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1271 sqft
Located in a highly livable community. Each home includes black appliances, marble-styled countertops, and washer and dryer connections. On-site lounge area, pool, and athletic center. About 20 minutes to Memorial City Mall.
Aria at Stancliff
10919 Stancliff Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1321 sqft
Are you searching for superb apartment home living in Houston, Texas? Let me introduce you to a brand new community that is coming to our neighborhood. Aria at Stancliff will be nearby many restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Parque at Bellaire
7000 Cook Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
983 sqft
These spacious apartments on tree-lined streets feature large closets, patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Community has a dog park, pool, playground and gym. E-payments accepted for rent.
Waters at Westchase
11490 Harwin Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$629
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
915 sqft
Waters at Westchase offers spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with both traditional and newly renovated interiors. Our array of interior designs allows us to find the perfect home for you. Something truly unique that fits your personal style.
Coventry Park
9401 Coventry Square Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include sundeck, parking and pool. Residents enjoy wood-style floors, electric range and plush carpeting. Great location by George Bush/Eldridge Park and I-69.
Aria at Wilcrest
10111 Wilcrest Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for luxury apartment living in Houston, Texas? Look no further, you will find it at Aria at Wilcrest. Our brand new community is opening May 2018! We are conveniently located right off of Highway 69.
Tradewinds
11303 S Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great resident care with fresh cookies baked daily. Two pools for cooling off in the summer. Just one mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway and Beltway 8.
Woodstone Manor
10250 Lands End Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1033 sqft
Peaceful community with resort-style pool, Jacuzzi and courtyards. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, with easy access to the Southwest Freeway. Units are bright and spacious with a variety of layouts.
Arlo Westchase
3505 W Sam Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1216 sqft
Located conveniently off West Sam Houston Parkway in Houston. Community has a clubhouse with flat screen TV, pool, free Wi-Fi and more. Tenants can find in-unit laundry, dishwasher, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
The Retreat at Westpark
10575 Westpark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1071 sqft
Storybook cottage with meticulously manicured gardens, near West Sam Houston Parkway South and Westpark Tollway. In-unit laundry and patio. High ceilings, large windows, and communal swimming pool.
Camden Whispering Oaks
12655 W Houston Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1362 sqft
Open floorplans with windows that stretch nearly from floor to ceiling. Resort-style pool and sundeck surrounded by palm trees and lush landscaping. Fitness room bathed in natural light and equipped with a dozen cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights.
Camden Sugar Grove
12250 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1066 sqft
Sophisticated living with high ceilings and crown molding. Roomy kitchens with ample counter and cabinet space. Modern fitness center and indoor basketball court. Less than a mile to I-69.
Glenwood Apartment Homes
9255 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1137 sqft
Spacious two-bedroom units offer incomparable luxury with granite countertops, fireplace, and ample walk-in closets. Gym, pool, and parking all available on-site. Pet-friendly, fully carpeted. Conveniently located to Sam Houston Parkway West.
Gramercy Park
3225 Woodland Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1268 sqft
Gramercy Park Apartments in Houston offer affordable living in the heart of Houston. Mature landscaping provides shade and greenery. Apartments feature balconies and spacious, renovated kitchens.
Magnolia Terrace
3939 Synott Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
991 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10, US-59, Beltway 8 and Highway 6. Residents enjoy in-unit dishwasher, walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Community has on-site laundry, playground and pool.
Villa La Jolla
10101 Forum Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
969 sqft
Spacious apartments near Forum Park and I-69. Granite countertops, electric appliances and walk-in closets. Wood-burning fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to a community swimming pool and two picnic areas with barbecue grills.
Oaks of Ashford Point
4040 Synott Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$729
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to the Westpark Tollway and Joseph Forenza Park. Luxurious units feature large dining areas, walk-in closets and washer-dryer connection. Community includes parking, on-site laundry, pool and playground.
Richmond Towne Homes
10777 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,074
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1136 sqft
Large windows for plenty of natural light throughout. Attached garage and in-home washer/dryer with every floor plan. Corporate housing and six-month leases available. Minutes to Beltway 8 and Westpark Tollway.
Terraza West
10222 Forum West Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$539
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
996 sqft
Traditional gated community not far from West Sam Houston Parkway and Southwest Freeway. Tranquil apartments have poolside views, ceiling fans, and bathtubs. On-site clubhouse, laundry room, and parking.
Casa Del Sol
9501 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1108 sqft
Welcome to Casa Del Sol Apartments in Houston, Texas. Once you step into our gated community, you will have everything that you could possibly imagine right at your fingertips.
The Columns at Westchase
3354 Rogerdale Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1389 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT WESTCHASEEnjoy suburban living at its finest in the heart of Houston at The Columns at Westchase! Westchase offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 692 to 1436 square feet.
Brant Rock Apartment Homes
12906 Brant Rock Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
947 sqft
Lush grounds with manicured gardens. Modern units include garden tubs and central air and heating. Community has swimming pool and hot tub. Just minutes from shops and restaurants on Synott Road.
Las Varandas Del Sur
10003 Forum West Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$649
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
925 sqft
Great location close to I-69, convenient for commuters. Apartments include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking, pool, on-site laundry and playground.
