greenway upper kirby
368 Apartments for rent in Greenway - Upper Kirby, Houston, TX
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
48 Units Available
Estates at Bellaire
4807 Pin Oak Park, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1244 sqft
High ceilings with huge windows. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Movie room with theater-style seating for twenty. Fitness room with exercise machines, free weights and indoor basketball court. Less than a mile to I-610 and I-69/Southwest Freeway
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
34 Units Available
Metro Greenway
4100 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1157 sqft
Interstate 69 puts Downtown Houston and the Galleria within easy reach. Community features include coffee bar, hot tub, sauna and 24-hour gym. Units have hardwood flooring and beautiful granite countertops in their kitchens.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
118 Units Available
Camden Highland Village
3939 W Alabama St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,359
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,439
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1540 sqft
Unique, open floor plans with 10 - 14' ceilings and abundant natural light. Serenity courtyard and spa with two treatment rooms. Skybar on the sixth floor with views of the Galleria. Within two miles of the Galleria, I-610 and I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
78 Units Available
Camden Greenway
3800 Audley St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1108 sqft
Crown molding and huge windows for elegant home interiors. Pristine landscaping surrounds resort-style pool and grill areas. Two-story fitness center with dozens of pieces of cardio and resistance equipment. Resident events including socials and fitness classes.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Allusion
3810 Law St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,160
653 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1219 sqft
Located in Houston's West University neighborhood close to restaurants and shops, including River Oaks and Rice Village. Allusion has one- and two-bed apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite worktops. Pool, fitness center, yoga.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Gables Upper Kirby
2305 W Alabama St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,385
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1254 sqft
The luxurious pool offers a nice view from the patio or balcony of this complex with its own parking garage. Each pet-friendly apartment comes equipped with granite countertops, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
Gables Cityscape
3720 W Alabama St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1003 sqft
Upgraded community that is very conveniently located near Highway 59. Property also has a 30-day guarantee.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
The Essex House
3919 Essex Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1067 sqft
Property is near many Downtown destinations around the Houston area. Even closer by are many shopping and dining options such as Highland Village and The Galleria.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Gables Revere Upper Kirby
2305 W. Alabama St., Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,405
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1211 sqft
Gables Revere Upper Kirby offers the unique opportunity to enjoy loft-style living in a tranquil, charming neighborhood while also boasting tremendous walkability to dining, shopping and recreation.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
12 Units Available
Cabochon at River Oaks
2828 Bammel Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cutting-edge high-rise apartments that overlook a well-maintained swimming pool. Close to River Oaks Shopping Center, this complex offers concierge, a coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly units include granite counters, patios, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
21 Units Available
Camden Plaza
3833 Cummins St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,349
732 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with ten-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and garden tubs with ceramic tile surrounds. Well-equipped gym with spinning room. Resort-style pools with water features. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
28 Units Available
The Inverness
3133 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,182
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1198 sqft
Home interiors with options for bay windows, oversized soaking tubs, private patios. Fitness center with cardio theater. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
111 Units Available
Hanover River Oaks
2651 Kipling St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,706
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,913
2944 sqft
Hanover River Oaks features new luxury apartment homes with one of a kind amenities set in the city of Houston.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
15 Units Available
Greenway Court
3411 Cummins St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Greenway Court, located perfectly at Greenway Plaza and minutes from downtown Houston, boasts large rooms and open spaces styled with sleek black countertops and kitchens.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
31 Units Available
Arrive River Oaks
2800 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,222
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1470 sqft
Movie room with theater-style seating for one dozen-some friends. Green initiatives include LED lighting, double paned windows and water-conserving irrigation. Resident events such as Wine Down Wednesday and Mimosa Brunches. Within blocks of a dozen restaurants and Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
Richton
2322 Richton Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Richton in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
30 Units Available
Sendera at Greenway
3400 Edloe St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Three refreshing pools. Courtyard gardens with tropical landscaping and fountains. Elegant homes with two-tone paint and brushed nickel fixtures. One half mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
47 Units Available
Gables River Oaks
2724 Kipling St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,150
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1276 sqft
Property is a brand new community that is situated in a very walkable neighborhood that residents particularly enjoy.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Metropole
3616 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,201
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1270 sqft
Unique city views, free weekend chauffeurs, tranquility spa/massage, gourmet coffee bar, and more available to residents. Community events for tenants. Just minutes from the Galleria, Memorial Park, Houston Children's Museum, and Downtown Houston.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Windsor at West University
2630 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,295
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1195 sqft
Spa-like bathrooms with porcelain tile, solid slab countertops, and oversized soaking tubs. Fitness center with cardio and lifting equipment, TRX and yoga/spinning room. Dog park with pet wash stations surrounded by trees. Just blocks from I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
41 Units Available
36sixty
3660 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1311 sqft
Kitchens have islands for spacious, open living spaces. Furnished guest suite available for rental/reservation. Weekly classes in the fitness center, plus regular resident events and socials. Three dog runs, with agility equipment.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
35 Units Available
Gables CityWalk Waterford Square
2828 Greenbriar St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
987 sqft
Park-like landscaping with courtyards, pond and fountain. On-site management and maintenance, along with night patrols. Walking distance from shopping and dining, including Whole Foods and Trader Joe's.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
21 Units Available
Upper Kirby
2300 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,293
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1234 sqft
Stylish home interiors with granite countertops and wood flooring. Expansive fitness center with spinning room and free weights. Massage therapy room. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway. Within walking distance of a dozen restaurants.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
19 Units Available
Pearl Greenway
3788 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1390 sqft
Green community that offers electric car charging stations and energy efficient appliances and windows. Very luxurious apartments featuring open floor pans and integrated surround sound. Vegas-style pool surrounded by TVs, cabanas, and BBQs. Near Chipotle, Central Market, and Costco.
