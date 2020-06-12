Apartment List
/
TX
/
houston
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:38 PM

682 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Houston, TX

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Greenway - Upper Kirby
15 Units Available
Cabochon at River Oaks
2828 Bammel Ln, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1095 sqft
Cutting-edge high-rise apartments that overlook a well-maintained swimming pool. Close to River Oaks Shopping Center, this complex offers concierge, a coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly units include granite counters, patios, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Eldridge - West Oaks
52 Units Available
Brisa at Shadowlake
2840 Shadowbriar Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1152 sqft
Resort-style community near the Galleria. Also close to major transportation corridors, such as I-10 and Sam Houston Parkway. Apartments feature high-caliber kitchens and oversized walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
The Museum District
32 Units Available
The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1803 sqft
Situated in the desirable Museum District in Houston, just off Southwest Freeway. Elegant apartments feature W/D, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances, and giant walk-in closets. Cozy community courtyard.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Eldridge - West Oaks
20 Units Available
Mandalay at Shadow Lake
12430 Oxford Park Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1025 sqft
Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with gardens and water features. Grassy dog park with bench seating. Less than two miles to Westpark Tollway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Midtown
68 Units Available
Mid Main Lofts
3550 Main St, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1012 sqft
In the heart of the artisan and shopping district, these units offer immediate access to eclectic retail outlets, attractions, and events. Glistening new granite countertops and sparkling stainless steel appliances in every unit.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
59 Units Available
1711 Caroline Apartments
1711 Caroline Ave, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
1234 sqft
High-end downtown luxury apartments with one or two bedrooms. Walking distance to shopping, local dining, parks, and jogging/walking trails. Near Discovery Green. Pet-friendly community offers elevator, controlled access, fitness center. Features patio/balcony, air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Downtown Houston
54 Units Available
Houston House
1617 Fannin St, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1083 sqft
Rooftop deck with 360 views, plus rooftop pool. Full-sized basketball court and fitness center open 24 hours. Balconies available with every floor plan. Just a half mile to numerous restaurants, light rail access, and I-45/Gulf Freeway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
26 Units Available
Elan Memorial Park
920 Westcott St, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,761
1285 sqft
Beautiful units include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Expansive clubhouse offers swimming pool, coffee bar, yoga, gym and bike storage. Internet access included.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
51 Units Available
Virage
100 Detering St, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,032
1265 sqft
Airy floorplans and large windows. Kitchens with designer lighting, tile backsplashes and granite countertops. Rooftop lounge with city view. Less than a mile to Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Great Uptown
38 Units Available
Avenue R
5455 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1176 sqft
Luxurious and contemporary apartment amenities: kitchens with islands, stainless steel appliances, etc. Great location with easy access to I-610 (The Loop). Walking distance to Best Buy, REI, The Galleria Mall, and many others. Property offers 2 pools, a sky lounge, and a great fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Great Uptown
32 Units Available
WaterWall
2801 Waterwall Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1396 sqft
Complex offers amenities and perks such as a driver service, concierge, Sky lounge, and a 24-hour lobby. Residents have easy and close access to The Galleria.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Astrodome
41 Units Available
Avanti Cityside
7373 Ardmore Street, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1329 sqft
Variety of townhome/apartment choices with stylish design. Premier amenities package with a resort-style pool and a 1,900 sq. ft. athletic club. Residents enjoy the elegant, on-site clubhouse for social gatherings. Ideally located just minutes from Rice Univ, Univ of Houston, and Reliant Stadium.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Westchase
23 Units Available
Plaza at Westchase
2601 Woodland Park Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1029 sqft
Located on Westheimer, which is close to 3 major freeways and within walking distance to many grocery stores and shopping centers. Very clean community and a friendly, cooperative staff.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
38 Units Available
Estates at Memorial Heights
616 Memorial Heights Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1265 sqft
Pet-friendly property with a dog park. Residents can work out in the interior basketball court or relax in the swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
$
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
48 Units Available
Woods on Lamonte
4800 Lamonte Ln, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1151 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom units, this development features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, in-unit dishwashers and ranges. Some units also feature fireplaces and extra storage for resident convenience.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Kingwood
32 Units Available
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1112 sqft
Great schools in the area are perfect for families. Property has beautiful landscape views, and many mature trees. Residents can shop at nearby grocery stores and the town's community shopping center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Braeswood Place
25 Units Available
Residences at Gramercy
2601 Gramercy St, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1220 sqft
Won 2014 Best Houston Property of the Year. Beautiful city views around the community as well as resort-style amenities. Great staff with high customer satisfaction. Free cable in common areas and units.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Neartown - Montrose
38 Units Available
Villas at River Oaks
777 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1061 sqft
Located in the River Oaks neighborhood within an ideal distance of shopping centers and grocery stores (Whole Foods, River Oaks Shopping District). Units with featured stainless steel appliances situated in a secure gated community with a 24 hour courtesy officer on-site.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
$
Briarforest
38 Units Available
The Waverly
2301 Hayes Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$935
970 sqft
Rent one of these 1-2 bedroom units off Westheimer and near shopping and dining, and you'll have access to W/D hookups, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, included garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities on-site.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
$
28 Units Available
Raveneaux
14500 Cutten Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1250 sqft
Gated community located in one of the best school districts and within walking distance of the local shopping center. Surrounded by a wooded area that gives residents scenic views and some privacy. Units feature gourmet kitchens, large master bathrooms, and more. Old-fashioned clubhouse on-site.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
University Place
43 Units Available
Hanover Rice Village
2455 Dunstan Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1339 sqft
High-end homes with engineered hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite slab and marble countertops, designer track and pendant lighting. Outdoor kitchen and cabana lounges. LEED Certified. Just blocks from Rice University.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Neartown - Montrose
30 Units Available
Hanover Montrose
3400 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1322 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of downtown. Luxury units feature modern design, balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. On-site features include valet service, conference and media rooms, gym, and yoga.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
$
Eldridge - West Oaks
37 Units Available
Ashford
1200 N Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1238 sqft
Fully equipped with all modern conveniences and unit upgrades, this deluxe property is situated near the gorgeous Buffalo Bayou and the picturesque Quail Trail. Outdoor kitchen area, business center, library, and gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
$
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
32 Units Available
AMLI Memorial Heights
3003 Memorial Ct, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1458 sqft
Sophisticated interiors with crown molding and solid oak cabinetry. Resort-style pool and spa set in brick sun deck. State-of-the-art fitness center with strength and cardio equipment, plus showers and private lockers. Two parking garages with direct access to building.

June 2020 Houston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Houston Rent Report. Houston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Houston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Houston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Houston Rent Report. Houston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Houston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Houston rents declined significantly over the past month

Houston rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Houston stand at $842 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,030 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Houston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Houston throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,546.

    Houston rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Houston has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Houston is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Houston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,030 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Houston.
    • While rents in Houston remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Houston than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Houston.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHouston 3 BedroomsHouston Accessible ApartmentsHouston Apartments under $600Houston Apartments under $700
    Houston Apartments under $800Houston Apartments with BalconyHouston Apartments with GarageHouston Apartments with GymHouston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHouston Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHouston Apartments with Parking
    Houston Apartments with PoolHouston Apartments with Washer-DryerHouston Dog Friendly ApartmentsHouston Furnished ApartmentsHouston Pet Friendly PlacesHouston Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
    Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
    Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
    Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
    MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
    Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
    University of Houston