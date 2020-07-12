/
woodlake briar meadow
292 Apartments for rent in Woodlake - Briar Meadow, Houston, TX
18 Units Available
Vargos on the Lake
2411 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,384
2121 sqft
Property is within walking distance of Home Depot, Walmart, AMC Studio 30, and several local restaurants. Community offers recreational activities for residents to unwind. Many fitness amenities that include Fit Flix, yoga, and more. Units feature hardwood flooring, USB outlets, and a washer/dryer.
18 Units Available
Terra at Piney Point
8787 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$864
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1323 sqft
A short distance from the Energy Corridor, this property has opted to save energy by becoming a green community. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, hardwood flooring. Shopping and dining along Westheimer Road are minutes away.
51 Units Available
The Gables at Richmond
3400 Ocee St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
938 sqft
Located just seconds from the shopping along Richmond Avenue, this community provides residents with on-site amenities such as a swimming pool, coffee bar and gym. Units feature walk-in closets and balconies or patios.
19 Units Available
Everly
2827 Dunvale Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1145 sqft
Centrally-located units, close to Houston's Galleria, Westchase and Energy Corridor neighborhoods. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, outdoor fire pit, and swimming pool. Courtyard with landscaped gardens.
40 Units Available
Ventura Lofts
2401 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,575
1043 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1635 sqft
Luxury units featuring garden tubs, separate showers, wood-style floors, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Many dining choices nearby including Rudi Lechner's and El Tiempo Cantina.
37 Units Available
Summervale
9221 Pagewood Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1082 sqft
A fantastic community near the 610 Loop and The Galleria. Spacious apartments featuring updated kitchens and open floor plans. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, carport, and gated access.
33 Units Available
Arbor On Richmond
3401 Ocee St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$736
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$832
950 sqft
Offering 1-2 bedroom units, this complex is near Hwy. 59 and the 610 Loop. Pet-friendly amenities, air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers and extra storage in all units. Some include hardwood floors and recent renovation.
9 Units Available
Alta City West
9233 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,088
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1222 sqft
Fitness center equipped with cardio and strength training. Resident lounge with billiards and plasma screen TV's. Controlled-access covered parking. Within two miles of Beltway 8 and Westpark Tollway.
33 Units Available
Park at Voss
2424 S Voss Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$699
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1050 sqft
Park at Voss Apartments in Houston, Texas Welcome home to Park at Voss Apartments! Our community offers exceptional studio, one, and two bedroom apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with a breakfast bar, private patio/balconies, and
46 Units Available
Greenridge Place
3000 Greenridge Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1019 sqft
Multiple floor plans to match your needs. Fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment. Outdoor pool in a resort-like setting. Executive business center. Coffee bar. Located near I-69 and I-610.
37 Units Available
Pearl Woodlake
2033 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,071
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,206
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1326 sqft
Stylish and luxurious apartment complex located near Houston's Energy Corridor and West Chase. Spacious floor plans with modern finishes. Beautiful community with courtyard, dog park and pool.
18 Units Available
Old Farm Apartments
2500 Old Farm Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$901
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1344 sqft
Wide open floor plans with walk-in closets and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pools with waterfall and fountain. Tranquility room.
51 Units Available
Woodlake On The Bayou
9449 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1338 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1565 sqft
Large windows in all homes, plus vaulted ceilings in second floor homes for a spacious feel. Private balconies shaded by mature landscaping. Minutes to Beltway 8.
7 Units Available
Trafalgar Apartment Homes
2900 Briarhurst Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**************Interior****************** Designer Two Tone Paint Washer/Dryer Connections * Air Conditioning Balcony & Patio Modern Ceiling Fans Dishwasher Disposal Brick Fireplace* Microwave Laminate Flooring* Brushed Nickel Fixtures New
15 Units Available
The Lenox Apartment Homes
6014 Winsome Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1000 sqft
Ideal location near The Galleria, wide selection of shopping and entertainment opportunities. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors, carpeting, in-unit laundry, covered patios, energy-efficient blinds. Keep active with dog park, pool and 24-hour gym on site.
13 Units Available
3737 Hillcroft
3737 Hillcroft Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located for shoppers and commuters. Close to the Galleria Area, with easy access to US 59 and Beltway 8. Apartment features A/C, oversized closets and fans. Community amenities include pool, night patrol and courtyards.
49 Units Available
Chateaux Dupre
7900 Locke Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
Chateaux Dupre Apartments in Houston, Texas Welcome home to Chateaux Dupre Apartments! We offer the style of New Orleans that will make you feel as though you are in the middle of the French Quarter.
27 Units Available
Arium Uptown West
7600 Highmeadow Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1176 sqft
Pet-friendly community with an on-site pet park. Two story fitness center available to residents. Units feature modern interiors with glass-fronted cabinets. Only 2 miles from The Galleria. Community hosts frequent activities for tenants.
28 Units Available
Woodlake Oaks
9550 Ella Lee Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$705
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
998 sqft
Secluded complex in a heavily wooded area that has apartments with 1-2 bedrooms that can have an oversized individual patio/sun deck. Each unit has a gourmet kitchen. Residents can relax or exercise using the on-site sparkling swimming pools, tennis/racquetball courts, or the nearby golf courses.
25 Units Available
Piney Point
9100 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$992
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1420 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-610 and Hwy 59. Within walking distance of Walmart, AMC Studio 30 and just minutes to REI, AutoZone, and more. Meticulously maintained with units that boast generous floor plans and large closets.
27 Units Available
Richmond Chase
8155 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
917 sqft
Welcome To Richmond Chase Apartments. Live carefree every day. At Richmond Chase Apartment Homes, coming home feels like you're on vacation.
7 Units Available
Windswept Gardens
6320 Windswept Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
$609
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$749
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet friendly family apartments within walking distance of two schools, Lee High School and Pilgrim Academy. Units have a dishwasher, microwave, ceiling fan, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Fast transportation links via nearby Southwest Freeway.
31 Units Available
Alanza Brook
3030 Dunvale Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1504 sqft
Residents can option to have private garages and assigned carports. Units come with gourmet kitchens, built-in computer desks, and full-size washer/dryers. Property offers a theater room and a lavish pool for relaxation, a fitness center for working out, and a business center for work.
35 Units Available
The Ridley
2815 Greenridge Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$842
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
996 sqft
Unique designs and spacious living. Choose from floor plans that feature gourmet kitchen, breakfast bars, hardwood floors, and patios. En-suite laundry. Pet friendly. State-of-the-art clubhouse, pool, and gym. Close to downtown.
