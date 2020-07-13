Amenities
Greenbriar Park is proud to provide outstanding one and two bedroom apartments in Houston, Texas. Our exceptional location is at the heart of the Houston Medical Center with easy access to major freeways. Life-enhancing amenities, and professional management by Berkshire all come together at a competitive value. Come home to great features like a Nest Thermostat, an in-home washer and dryer, and quartz countertops. Use our resort-style swimming pools or hang out in the resident lounge with complimentary WiFi.
Greenbriar Park truly has it all. Request a tour today and discover all that our apartment community has to offer.
Updated Apartments
Drop by and tour our new renovated apartments, highlighting fully renovated features that enhance the overall look and functionality of the space. Soak up modern details like stainless-steel appliances, a new lighting and ceiling fan package, and wood-style flooring. Take a look at the Floor Plans page to find a fresh new layout at Greenbr