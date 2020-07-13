All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Greenbriar Park

7777 Greenbriar Road · (216) 208-8448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7777 Greenbriar Road, Houston, TX 77030

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1077 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,084

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 1067 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 1072 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2015 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,211

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 2114 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,222

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Unit 3023 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenbriar Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
internet cafe
online portal
Greenbriar Park is proud to provide outstanding one and two bedroom apartments in Houston, Texas. Our exceptional location is at the heart of the Houston Medical Center with easy access to major freeways. Life-enhancing amenities, and professional management by Berkshire all come together at a competitive value. Come home to great features like a Nest Thermostat, an in-home washer and dryer, and quartz countertops. Use our resort-style swimming pools or hang out in the resident lounge with complimentary WiFi.

Greenbriar Park truly has it all. Request a tour today and discover all that our apartment community has to offer.

Updated Apartments

Drop by and tour our new renovated apartments, highlighting fully renovated features that enhance the overall look and functionality of the space. Soak up modern details like stainless-steel appliances, a new lighting and ceiling fan package, and wood-style flooring. Take a look at the Floor Plans page to find a fresh new layout at Greenbr

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $225 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (one pet) $600 (two pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Assigned lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenbriar Park have any available units?
Greenbriar Park has 27 units available starting at $1,084 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Greenbriar Park have?
Some of Greenbriar Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenbriar Park currently offering any rent specials?
Greenbriar Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenbriar Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenbriar Park is pet friendly.
Does Greenbriar Park offer parking?
Yes, Greenbriar Park offers parking.
Does Greenbriar Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Greenbriar Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenbriar Park have a pool?
Yes, Greenbriar Park has a pool.
Does Greenbriar Park have accessible units?
No, Greenbriar Park does not have accessible units.
Does Greenbriar Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenbriar Park has units with dishwashers.
