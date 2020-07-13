Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments internet cafe online portal

Greenbriar Park is proud to provide outstanding one and two bedroom apartments in Houston, Texas. Our exceptional location is at the heart of the Houston Medical Center with easy access to major freeways. Life-enhancing amenities, and professional management by Berkshire all come together at a competitive value. Come home to great features like a Nest Thermostat, an in-home washer and dryer, and quartz countertops. Use our resort-style swimming pools or hang out in the resident lounge with complimentary WiFi.



Greenbriar Park truly has it all. Request a tour today and discover all that our apartment community has to offer.



Updated Apartments



Drop by and tour our new renovated apartments, highlighting fully renovated features that enhance the overall look and functionality of the space. Soak up modern details like stainless-steel appliances, a new lighting and ceiling fan package, and wood-style flooring. Take a look at the Floor Plans page to find a fresh new layout at Greenbr