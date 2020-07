Amenities

Lakeview apartments is a resort style community, offering one, two and three bedroom apartments or townhomes. Every spacious apartment home offers the luxury comforts of a private attached garage with remote access, a full-size washer and dryer, and a private patio or balcony. You will enjoy breathtaking views of our private lake and fishing pier. Built with you in mind, our distinguished community is pet-friendly and features a lakeside pool with custom grilling and lounging area, 24-hour athletic club, and a jogging trail to fit your lifestyle. Lakeview is conveniently located near I-45, FM 1960, Bush Intercontinental Airport, and is near a collection of shops, restaurants, and recreational activities.