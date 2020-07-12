269 Apartments for rent in Medical Center, Houston, TX

/
Vantage Med Center
1911 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,474
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1416 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,145
1520 sqft
Opening April 2017. Luxury units conveniently located in the heart of Texas Medical Center with easy access to the Hermann Park Golf Course, Museum District, Rice University and NRG Park. Pool, gym, dog park, concierge.
District 28
2828 Old Spanish Trl, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,205
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer homes with 10' ceilings, tile backsplashes, wood-style flooring. Fitness center open 24/7 with cardio and strength training, spinning room, massage room available for reservation. Resident lounge with latte and tea bar. Located within the Inner Loop, less than a mile to 288/South Freeway.
Elan Med Center
7010 Staffordshire St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,492
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,133
1171 sqft
Clean and well-maintained property offering a 24 hour business center with all the latest office equipment. Units have stainless steel appliances, huge walk-in closets, and a patio deck at a fair price.
Results within 1 mile of Medical Center
Muse Museum District
1301 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,255
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1340 sqft
Located in the Museum District, close to Highland Village, Rice Village and The Galleria. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and tumbled stone backsplashes. Community offers courtyard pool, tanning ledge and lanai.
The Museum Tower
4899 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,959
1241 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,870
2466 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,840
4213 sqft
Located in the heart of the Museum District. Units have built-in dishwashers, microwaves and stainless steel appliances. All tenants can take advantage of 24-hour concierge, building elevator and garage, and a pool.
The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,695
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,346
3329 sqft
Situated in the desirable Museum District in Houston, just off Southwest Freeway. Elegant apartments feature W/D, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances, and giant walk-in closets. Cozy community courtyard.
Monaco at Main
8333 Braesmain Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,087
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1276 sqft
All units installed with new kitchen lighting packages/fixtures. Newly designed clubhouse on-site where staff plans to host many events. Very nice and understanding staff. Large fitness center available residents.
Modera Flats
1755 Wyndale St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,210
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,204
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1232 sqft
Wood-style flooring, high ceilings, and granite countertops for upscale living. Athletic club with hydro-massager open 24 hours. Study spaces on each floor. Steps from Braes Bayou and Texas Medical Center.
5755 Hermann Park
5755 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,240
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units conveniently located near MD Anderson Medical Center, shopping, art galleries, dining and entertainment. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Gym and clubhouse. Residents have access to fully equipped outdoor kitchen and pool.
Verdir at Hermann Park
2380 S Macgregor Way, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,137
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to the Hermann Park Golf Course and Houston Zoo. Spacious apartments with varied floor plans and large, walk-in closets. Laid-back community with pool, clubhouse and cool coffee bar!
Equinox
2950 Old Spanish Trl, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1412 sqft
Spacious apartments with granite counters, beautiful wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Sun deck with swimming pool, fitness center, game room, business center and dog park. Near Texas Medical Campus.
Broadstone Toscano
2900 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,190
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1398 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,360
1582 sqft
Units have huge walk-in closets for maximum storage. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a huge sparkling pool. Property very conveniently located.
The Terraces on Brompton
7315 Brompton St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
912 sqft
Easy access to public transportation and I-610. Close to Barnes & Noble, Walgreens, and many other important locations. Units renovated with designer hardware and lighting. Property has a sparkling pool with a sundeck, and residents love to use the free access to provided washer/dryers.
Weston Medical Center Apartments
7510 Brompton Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1253 sqft
Community amenities include five pools, Wi-Fi access, and bike racks. Located near the Shops At 3 Corners and North Braeswood Boulevard with proximity to I-610. Apartments have extra storage and spacious closets.
Maroneal
2222 Maroneal St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,146
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mid-rise apartment complex with peaceful courtyard and pool. Located just minutes from downtown, a Medical Center and nearby shopping and dining. Modern finishes like stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in unit.
Broadstone Lofts at Hermann Park
1 Hermann Park Ct, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,135
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1162 sqft
High ceilings and open floor plans with kitchen islands. Exposed brick walls and ductwork. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights and a private studio for yoga/pilates. Within blocks of the Braes Bayou walking trails.
The Villas at Hermann Park
6301 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1628 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with hardwood flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit fireplaces. Handsome community offers outdoor recreation areas, pool, grill area, and a fully equipped gym. Just minutes from Hermann Park Golf Course.
Hanover Hermann Park
5927 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,460
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1576 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$5,459
2827 sqft
Industrial chic interiors with 10' ceilings, exposed concrete ceilings and support beams. High-rise fitness center offers yoga/pilates room, personal training, classes, and massage. Infinity pool with sun shelf and water wall. Across the street from Hermann Park.
Stella at the Medical Center
7009 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1463 sqft
Comfortable living with washer and dryer in every apartment, plus oversized walk-in closets. Fully-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to Brays Bayou, South Freeway.
Mt. Vernon Lofts
4509 Mount Vernon Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
703 sqft
Mt Vernon lofts is located in the heart of the historic Montrose District and offers an array of lifestyles suited to your unique desire.
8181 Med Center
8181 Fannin St, Houston, TX
Studio
$967
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$989
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
864 sqft
Resident movie theater with seating for ove ra dozen. Two swimming pools and wading pool with WiFi access. Located in the Inner Loop, and walking distance to Reliant Park Light Rail Station.
Encore Montrose
4508 Graustark Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,531
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,027
1164 sqft
Modern units with classic inspiration. Cabin-style architecture with a sundeck, grilling stations, and a pool/spa. Cozy lobby with sofas, bean bags, and a bar area.
The Plaza Museum District
1615 Hermann Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,447
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1222 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly apartment complex. Just steps from Hermann Park, an 18-hole golf course, and a leash-free dog park. Within walking distance from Houston's finest museums and theater districts.
Mezzo Kirby Med Center
7600 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,400
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1102 sqft
Ideal for professionals, with Smart Home Technology in our customized homes. Studio, one, two, and three bedroom units in prime location, mid-rise community. Resort-style pool, in-unit laundry, fitness center, and more.
