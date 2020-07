Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal pool table yoga

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Experience timeless style in a unique area where eclectic Montrose merges with the sophisticated Museum District. Walk to a neighborhood eatery in Montrose, bike to Hermann Park, or make the short drive to experience the culture and exhibits at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Whatever your mood for urban adventure, Encore Montrose provides one-of-a-kind living and state-of-the-art amenities to welcome you home.