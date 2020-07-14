All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Gables 6464 San Felipe

6464 San Felipe Dr · (832) 263-8501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6464 San Felipe Dr, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2202 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,157

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Unit 1208 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Unit 2204 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1209 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,354

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

Unit 3101 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,386

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Unit 3301 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,431

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gables 6464 San Felipe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
game room
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
When living in one of the largest cities in the United States, location is everything! With easy access to major freeways, walking distance to grocery stores and dining, and a short drive to the Galleria, you have everything thing you need just minutes away. Add to that our resort style pool, recently renovated fitness center, and upgraded apartment features, and you’ll have trouble deciding whether to spend your day out and about, or lounging poolside while grilling your favorite meal!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bedroom: $150;2 bedroom: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedrooom) admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet).
fee: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet).
limit: 2 pet maximum.
rent: $15/month per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Weight limit: 25 lbs.
Parking Details: 6 level unassigned parking: included in lease. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Sizes vary: $50-$75/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Gables 6464 San Felipe have any available units?
Gables 6464 San Felipe has 22 units available starting at $1,157 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Gables 6464 San Felipe have?
Some of Gables 6464 San Felipe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gables 6464 San Felipe currently offering any rent specials?
Gables 6464 San Felipe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gables 6464 San Felipe pet-friendly?
Yes, Gables 6464 San Felipe is pet friendly.
Does Gables 6464 San Felipe offer parking?
Yes, Gables 6464 San Felipe offers parking.
Does Gables 6464 San Felipe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gables 6464 San Felipe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gables 6464 San Felipe have a pool?
Yes, Gables 6464 San Felipe has a pool.
Does Gables 6464 San Felipe have accessible units?
No, Gables 6464 San Felipe does not have accessible units.
Does Gables 6464 San Felipe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gables 6464 San Felipe has units with dishwashers.

