Gables 6464 San Felipe.

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bedroom: $150;2 bedroom: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedrooom) admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet).
fee: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet).
limit: 2 pet maximum.
rent: $15/month per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Weight limit: 25 lbs.
Parking Details: 6 level unassigned parking: included in lease. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Sizes vary: $50-$75/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.