Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool yoga elevator garage parking bbq/grill hot tub

The Tate at Tanglewood is a brand new luxury apartment community located in the upscale Tanglewood neighborhood, just minutes away from the Galleria. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. There are also a select number of two-story loft homes featuring 17 1/2 ft. ceilings. Resident will have access to world class amenities such as an elegant clubhouse open 24 hours, state of the art fitness facility including a yoga/spin room with personalized training programs, resort style pool, golf simulator and a private dog park with pet salon station. Your home will include wood plank flooring, granite slab countertops, stainless whirlpool gold series appliances and full size washer and dryers. Select homes will feature barn-style sliding doors, rustic brick arches, 11 ft. concrete ceilings, vertical showers and private yards.