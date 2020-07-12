Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly business center e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access media room yoga

The Hamilton, Houston's newest boutique mid-rise apartments, was designed with your ultimate comfort and convenience in mind. One of our exclusive, upscale floor plans, featuring high ceilings, city views, oversized custom closets and the finest high-end finishes, is sure to meet your needs and lifestyle. Residents will enjoy many luxurious amenities including a resort-style pool with tanning decks and cabanas, grills with lounges on every floor, state- of- the- art fitness facility with a separate Pilates studio, conference room, and lounge for resident events. Within walking distance from downtown restaurants, nightlife, Toyota Center, Discovery Green, Minute Maid Park and George R. Brown convention center, The Hamilton is an urban gem.