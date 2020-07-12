All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:42 PM

The Hamilton

1800 St Joseph Pkwy · (619) 773-0850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1800 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 311 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,530

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

Unit 221 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 229 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 118 · Avail. now

$2,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$2,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hamilton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
business center
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
media room
yoga
The Hamilton, Houston's newest boutique mid-rise apartments, was designed with your ultimate comfort and convenience in mind. One of our exclusive, upscale floor plans, featuring high ceilings, city views, oversized custom closets and the finest high-end finishes, is sure to meet your needs and lifestyle. Residents will enjoy many luxurious amenities including a resort-style pool with tanning decks and cabanas, grills with lounges on every floor, state- of- the- art fitness facility with a separate Pilates studio, conference room, and lounge for resident events. Within walking distance from downtown restaurants, nightlife, Toyota Center, Discovery Green, Minute Maid Park and George R. Brown convention center, The Hamilton is an urban gem.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $350 (1 bedroom), $450 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. 1 assigned surface parking. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $30-$100/month: ($1 per square foot)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hamilton have any available units?
The Hamilton has 33 units available starting at $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Hamilton have?
Some of The Hamilton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hamilton currently offering any rent specials?
The Hamilton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hamilton pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hamilton is pet friendly.
Does The Hamilton offer parking?
Yes, The Hamilton offers parking.
Does The Hamilton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Hamilton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hamilton have a pool?
Yes, The Hamilton has a pool.
Does The Hamilton have accessible units?
No, The Hamilton does not have accessible units.
Does The Hamilton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hamilton has units with dishwashers.
