6807 Blue Dawn Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6807 Blue Dawn Trail

6807 Blue Dawn Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6807 Blue Dawn Trail, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Nice little 2 bedroom unit with plenty of updates including tiled floors and large backyard. Great location and plenty of outdoor space! Pet fee(s) are non-refundable.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6807 Blue Dawn Trail have any available units?
6807 Blue Dawn Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 6807 Blue Dawn Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6807 Blue Dawn Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6807 Blue Dawn Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6807 Blue Dawn Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6807 Blue Dawn Trail offer parking?
No, 6807 Blue Dawn Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6807 Blue Dawn Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6807 Blue Dawn Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6807 Blue Dawn Trail have a pool?
No, 6807 Blue Dawn Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6807 Blue Dawn Trail have accessible units?
No, 6807 Blue Dawn Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6807 Blue Dawn Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6807 Blue Dawn Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6807 Blue Dawn Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6807 Blue Dawn Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
