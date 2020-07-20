230 13425 N FM 620

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities business center 24hr gym pool hot tub

Wait until you see this beautiful community with your own eyes! Youll have everything you need either right on-site or a short jaunt away! Live only a hop, skip and jump from major employers, great shopping at Lakeline Mall and fabulous dining opportunities!



The incredible community amenities here include a resort-style swimming pool with a heated spa, a 24-hour fitness center, and an executive business center! The community is conveniently located just minutes from Lakeline Mall, Lake Travis, and many top employers including Cisco, Freescale, State Farm, and Pay Pal! The style and quality of this gorgeous community is establishing a new tradition in excellence. Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (16448)

Apartment Experts - North Austin