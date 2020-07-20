All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

230 13425 N FM 620

13425 Texas Highway 45 · No Longer Available
Location

13425 Texas Highway 45, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
business center
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
Wait until you see this beautiful community with your own eyes! Youll have everything you need either right on-site or a short jaunt away! Live only a hop, skip and jump from major employers, great shopping at Lakeline Mall and fabulous dining opportunities!

The incredible community amenities here include a resort-style swimming pool with a heated spa, a 24-hour fitness center, and an executive business center! The community is conveniently located just minutes from Lakeline Mall, Lake Travis, and many top employers including Cisco, Freescale, State Farm, and Pay Pal! The style and quality of this gorgeous community is establishing a new tradition in excellence. Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (16448)
Apartment Experts - North Austin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 13425 N FM 620 have any available units?
230 13425 N FM 620 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 13425 N FM 620 have?
Some of 230 13425 N FM 620's amenities include recently renovated, 24hr gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 13425 N FM 620 currently offering any rent specials?
230 13425 N FM 620 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 13425 N FM 620 pet-friendly?
No, 230 13425 N FM 620 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 230 13425 N FM 620 offer parking?
No, 230 13425 N FM 620 does not offer parking.
Does 230 13425 N FM 620 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 13425 N FM 620 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 13425 N FM 620 have a pool?
Yes, 230 13425 N FM 620 has a pool.
Does 230 13425 N FM 620 have accessible units?
No, 230 13425 N FM 620 does not have accessible units.
Does 230 13425 N FM 620 have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 13425 N FM 620 does not have units with dishwashers.
