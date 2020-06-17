Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 91 East 54th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
91 East 54th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
91 East 54th Street
91 East 54th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Location
91 East 54th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11203
East Flatbush
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Brand new 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom* Queen size bedroom* Spacious living with great natural light* Master suite* net price listed after 1 month free on 18 month lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 91 East 54th Street have any available units?
91 East 54th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn, NY
.
Is 91 East 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
91 East 54th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 East 54th Street pet-friendly?
No, 91 East 54th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn
.
Does 91 East 54th Street offer parking?
No, 91 East 54th Street does not offer parking.
Does 91 East 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 East 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 East 54th Street have a pool?
No, 91 East 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 91 East 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 91 East 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 91 East 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 East 54th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91 East 54th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 East 54th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Similar Pages
Brooklyn 1 Bedrooms
Brooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with Gym
Brooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NY
Queens, NY
Bronx, NY
Jersey City, NJ
Newark, NJ
Yonkers, NY
Hoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJ
West New York, NJ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Williamsburg
Downtown Brooklyn
Sheepshead Bay
Greenpoint
Clinton Hill
Fort Greene
Prospect Heights
Brooklyn Heights
Apartments Near Colleges
LIU Brooklyn
Brooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology