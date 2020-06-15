531 3rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Private Entrance and Backyard!!



This gorgeous Park Slope two bedroom home is the perfect blend of old world charm and modern day conveniences.



Located on the best landmarked block in prime Park Slope, you'll be surrounded by beautiful gardens on the widest, treelined street in the center of it all. A truly special find, this full-floor, garden apartment is rich in original details such as parquet floors, raised oak paneling, original louvered shutters, decorative fireplace, and numerous built-ins, including a spectacular turn of the century bar that anchors the fabulous dining space. The living room is also south facing and flooded with light.



Enter through a beautiful foyer to the large open concept living and dining space. In the heart of the apartment you'll find a sizable galley kitchen, outfitted with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances that makes the perfect setting to prepare a delicious meal for your family and friends. In the rear of the apartment, both the spacious master bedroom and a versatile second bedroom overlook an accessible garden. From the generous storage throughout the apartment (4 closets and numerous built-ins), to the in-unit washer dryer, this is truly a one-of-a-kind home.



This apartment boasts Nest thermostats, GE appliances, and an in-unit LG washer/dryer. Tenants will also have access to a storage closet in the fully renovated basement. If this weren't enough, this apartment is also zoned for PS 321. Cats allowed based on owner approval. **Please note this is for a lease term ending June, 2021.



Formerly featured on Curbed NY! https://ny.curbed.com/2019/6/25/18716205/nyc-apartments-for-rent-park-slope-upper-west-side