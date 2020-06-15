All apartments in Brooklyn
531 3rd Street

Location

531 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Private Entrance and Backyard!!

This gorgeous Park Slope two bedroom home is the perfect blend of old world charm and modern day conveniences.

Located on the best landmarked block in prime Park Slope, you'll be surrounded by beautiful gardens on the widest, treelined street in the center of it all. A truly special find, this full-floor, garden apartment is rich in original details such as parquet floors, raised oak paneling, original louvered shutters, decorative fireplace, and numerous built-ins, including a spectacular turn of the century bar that anchors the fabulous dining space. The living room is also south facing and flooded with light.

Enter through a beautiful foyer to the large open concept living and dining space. In the heart of the apartment you'll find a sizable galley kitchen, outfitted with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances that makes the perfect setting to prepare a delicious meal for your family and friends. In the rear of the apartment, both the spacious master bedroom and a versatile second bedroom overlook an accessible garden. From the generous storage throughout the apartment (4 closets and numerous built-ins), to the in-unit washer dryer, this is truly a one-of-a-kind home.

This apartment boasts Nest thermostats, GE appliances, and an in-unit LG washer/dryer. Tenants will also have access to a storage closet in the fully renovated basement. If this weren't enough, this apartment is also zoned for PS 321. Cats allowed based on owner approval. **Please note this is for a lease term ending June, 2021.

Formerly featured on Curbed NY! https://ny.curbed.com/2019/6/25/18716205/nyc-apartments-for-rent-park-slope-upper-west-side

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 3rd Street have any available units?
531 3rd Street has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 531 3rd Street have?
Some of 531 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
531 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 531 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 531 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 531 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 531 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 531 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 531 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 531 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 531 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 531 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 531 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 531 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 531 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
