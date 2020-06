Amenities

Incredible newly renovated 3 bedroom in the heart of park slope located on the 2nd floor in a walk-up building. apartment features a brand new kitchen and bathroom with all new stainless appliances including dishwasher. apartment features 6 large windows letting in a ton of natural light. hardwood floors & crown molding throughout the apartment. laundry room is currently being built in the building. Heat and hot water included no dogs allowed