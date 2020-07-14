All apartments in Brooklyn
The Brooklyn Grand

774 Grand Street · (347) 983-6535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

774 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$3,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 6F · Avail. now

$5,135

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2E · Avail. now

$4,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Brooklyn Grand.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
elevator
alarm system
cc payments
lobby
Life in New York is grand. Towering buildings, brilliant lights, and endless possibilities. Understanding the lifestyle of a New Yorker, The Brooklyn Grand pairs beautifully crafted, intelligently designed, studio, one and two bedroom spaces with thoughtfully selected modern amenities. The result is an environment that augments your everyday. The Brooklyn Grand is a marquee centerpiece positioned at the corner of Grand and Humbolt Street in convenient, thriving Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Magnificently constructed to honor the historic warehouse and cast-iron aesthetic of the area, this magnificent structure visually meets the expectations of its larger than life name.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Brooklyn Grand have any available units?
The Brooklyn Grand has 3 units available starting at $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Brooklyn Grand have?
Some of The Brooklyn Grand's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Brooklyn Grand currently offering any rent specials?
The Brooklyn Grand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Brooklyn Grand pet-friendly?
No, The Brooklyn Grand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does The Brooklyn Grand offer parking?
Yes, The Brooklyn Grand offers parking.
Does The Brooklyn Grand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Brooklyn Grand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Brooklyn Grand have a pool?
No, The Brooklyn Grand does not have a pool.
Does The Brooklyn Grand have accessible units?
No, The Brooklyn Grand does not have accessible units.
Does The Brooklyn Grand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Brooklyn Grand has units with dishwashers.
Does The Brooklyn Grand have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Brooklyn Grand has units with air conditioning.
