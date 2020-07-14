Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access elevator alarm system cc payments lobby

Life in New York is grand. Towering buildings, brilliant lights, and endless possibilities. Understanding the lifestyle of a New Yorker, The Brooklyn Grand pairs beautifully crafted, intelligently designed, studio, one and two bedroom spaces with thoughtfully selected modern amenities. The result is an environment that augments your everyday. The Brooklyn Grand is a marquee centerpiece positioned at the corner of Grand and Humbolt Street in convenient, thriving Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Magnificently constructed to honor the historic warehouse and cast-iron aesthetic of the area, this magnificent structure visually meets the expectations of its larger than life name.