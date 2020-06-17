All apartments in Brooklyn
379 5th Avenue
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:14 AM

379 5th Avenue

379 5th Street · (347) 463-9246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

379 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom apartment for rent in Park Slope. This great Brooklyn home .The building offers additional amenities, including: prewar, postwar, doorman, virtual_doorman, parttime_doorman, fulltime_doorman, elevator, walk_up, garage, parking_available, gym, fitness_facility, tennis, swimming_pool, storage_available, cold_storage, package_room, bike_room, attended_lobby, concierge, live_work, media_room, green_building, smoke_free, guarantors, landmark, gifts, air_rights, copurchase, lounge, parents, childrens_playroom, sublets, senior_community, pied_a_terre, community_recreation_facilities, mixed_use, full_service, new_dev, livein_super, landlease, FIOS Available, laundry_in_building. R,F and G trains are nearby! Call, text or email today to see this excellent Brooklyn apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 379 5th Avenue have any available units?
379 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 379 5th Avenue have?
Some of 379 5th Avenue's amenities include garage, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 379 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
379 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 379 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 379 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 379 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 379 5th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 379 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 379 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 379 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 379 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 379 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 379 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 379 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 379 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 379 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 379 5th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
