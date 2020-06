Amenities

Newly Renovated two bedroom in PRIME Williamsburg for rent. Two equally sized bedrooms will accommodate KING/QUEEN beds with furniture. High Ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Plenty of storage and closet space. Shared roofdeck! Separate spacious living room. New Kitchen with stainless steel appliances microwave and dishwasher. Plenty of cabinet space and counter space. 2 blocks to Graham ave L train. Conveniently located by restaurants and night life. For more information regarding this unit or any other on the Corcoran website, please do not hesitate to call or email me any anytime! If you do not see what YOU LIKE, I will find you what YOU WILL LOVE* "Let me help you find you a home where you DESERVE to live!" ALWAYS AVAILABLE-CALL/TEXT/EMAIL!